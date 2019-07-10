Easy Cornish Hens
Cornish hens with herbs cooked in the slow cooker are very juicy and the meat falls off the bone.
Very delicious and tender. I didn't add all of the margarine but it was still very moist and delicious.Read More
I made this as directed and it came out moist and really good but it was really no better than buying a baked rotisserie chicken at the grocery. It was way more expensive as well.Read More
Very delicious and tender. I didn't add all of the margarine but it was still very moist and delicious.
So incredibly easy to make! Served it Superbowl night wth a steamed brocolli/carrot mix (as a healthier alternative to chips, pizza, etc.) Made a few alterations--use a low-sodium chix broth and unsalted butter, but only half of what was recommended. Use freshly squeezed lemon juice and some lemon zest in the seasoning (rub). Cooked on high for 4-hours, ever so tender.
This recipe is amazing! I made this for dinner tonight and everyone loved it! I took the advice of another reviewer and broiled it for about 10 minutes to golden up the skin. I did not measure the seasoning because I was on a time limit to prepare, I also added paprika, fines herbs and I used butter instead of margarine. I paired it with butternut risotto, cabbage, various veggies and gravy from the stock. Delicious. I was nicely surprised and will make it a regular in our meal rotation. I also used fresh lemon juice because I had none from concentrate. Thank you for sharing this masterpiece!
This was a pretty good recipe. I used 3 game hens, and adjusted the ingredients accordingly. Also added some baby carrots, and a chopped onion. They did come out of the crock pot super tender! But I think 8 hours on low was a little too long, they were done by around 6 hours (maybe because mine were partially thawed?). I then put them in the broiler for about 5 minutes to brown the skin, and it very good.
easy as can be, meat falls off the bone & pretty good flavor. I was a little confused about how much lemon juice to use based on how this was written, but it all worked out. The biggest issue we had was that the hens do not get a nice color even though they are fully cooked so I took them out of the crock pot put them in a shallow pan & broiled for about 6 min. to get a nice crunch on the skin & good color so they didn't look raw.
EXCELLENT just as written.
I made this recipe last weekend with mushroom stuffing. The meat did fall off the bone and the flavor was excellent. The family all loved it. Oh, btw, I also cut the amount of butter almost in half. It still came out great.
I made two small changes. I used lime juice rather than lemon and added 2 heaping tablespoons of Dijon mustard. It smoothed the citrus and added another layer of complexity to the flavors. Definitely going to make again.
This is a simple and easy recipe that we all enjoyed. I modified it a bit; cooked a fryer chicken rather than 2 small game hens. I did not add the extra butter on top, but I think next time I would just to make the breasts extra-juicy. Thank you.
Added the lemon rinds, onions and carrots to the bottom of crockpot and they came out so juicy. Cooking time seems a bit long, for 3.71lb I'd next time do 3.5 hrs. The ease of the concept of this recipe is ideal but not without some tweaking
Made exactly as written, except put hens under broiler for 10 minutes to crisp skin. Absolutely amazing flavor and tenderness. Made again a few days later and doubled the strength of the spices. Didn't believe it could get better, but it did. The second time around, I left the hens in the slow cooker approx. 5 hours. They literally fell apart when I took them out. Still tasted amazing though
It was good.
Made it for Mother's Day. Had to substitute marjoram for thyme since I was out, but it worked fine and the hens turned out great! Tasty, tender and juicy!
it is easy but a little bland
Fantastic. I used the liquid margarine in the pot but substituted the cubes for butter.
Easy and very good. Instead of chicken breast which I am getting tired of, this is a good alternative.
Instead of margarine, I used olive oil and it was very tender, moist and savory. Paired it with some traditional thanksgiving fixins’ for a “mini” thanksgiving. My family loved it.
Came out as specified in the recipe. I put two in my larger crockpot, but hubby and I only shared one. the other one we deboned, threw it in the freezer and will use it for soup later on this winter! Really good... thank you!
This was a fantastic dish! The only change I made was I used butter instead of margarine. The meat fell off the bone. I also really loved the slight kick of the red pepper flakes. Definitely a keeper!
The dark meat was tasty but the white meat was dried out, and I even stopped the cooking before the recommended time. My hens were plump and meaty, so it was not a case of too-small birds for the time cooked.
I substituted the margarine for butter. I also added chicken seasoning to the hens. I put on high for 6 hours. The meat was falling off the bone! So juicy and yummy!
It was bland. No real flavor. It did turn out moist.
I had 4 hens, so I doubled the recipe. The problem was that the juice and oil (I subbed olive oil for the margarine but used 1T butter in the cavity of each hen, and no extra) nearly covered the hens, so they were basically stewed. Also, my crockpot is too hot, so I cooked it for 6 hours on low, which turned out to be too long. In the end, they were swimming in grease, and the meat was both dry and mushy. If I were to try it again, which is doubtful, I would cut WAAAAYYYYY back on the oil, if I used it at all, and would cut the juice in half. And I'd cook it only 4 hours on low.
The flavor was good, but way too mushy. I plan to use the same lemon, butter, etc. but will bake in oven for crispier skin.
I haven't gotten one complaint yet!
I followed the recipe, and while it had nice flavor because of the spices used, it didn't have a nice brown skin. It was more like boiled hen... Seemed a waste of all that butter used. Next time I would like to see more color. I feel it would've tasted just fine using the melted butter/lemon juice and because I like some color--- roast it.
Didn’t have all the types of pepper, but my fiancé raved about it! Poured the sauce over the chicken after removing all the bones.
I made this exactly as directed and my husband couldn't stop raving! I am normally critical of my own cooking but found it so delicious! I made it with asparagus and rice.
Easy to cook and very tasty, perfect for two people. I serve it over a bed of rice and heat the leftover broth to put on top.
This recipe was just so-so. The flavors just didn't stand out for me.
Great recipe. I added just a sprinkle of poultry seasoning. Tender, juicy and easy to make. I love slow cooker recipes. Just fix it and forget it. Thanks for sharing.
We loved this. We will make thei again
The recipe is great as is no need for change. Delicious
