Easy Cornish Hens

4.2
48 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 8
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Cornish hens with herbs cooked in the slow cooker are very juicy and the meat falls off the bone.

Recipe by joychick

Gallery

Credit: Léonce
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix 1/3 cup lemon juice, melted margarine, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, garlic powder, cumin, and red pepper flakes in a bowl. Pour and rub lemon juice mixture over Cornish hens. Mix 1/2 teaspoon thyme, salt, and black pepper in a bowl; sprinkle over Cornish hens.

    Advertisement

  • Pour chicken broth and 1/3 cup lemon juice into a slow cooker.

  • Place about 1 tablespoon chilled margarine in the cavity of each hen; place hens in the slow cooker. Arrange the remaining margarine cubes in the chicken broth mixture.

  • Cook hens in the slow cooker on High for 4 hours or Low for 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 43.6g; cholesterol 152.2mg; sodium 650.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/11/2022