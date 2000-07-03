Red, White and Blue Strawberry Shortcake
Spectacular Fourth of July Dessert! Present at night with a couple of sparklers for the best effect. Can make with shortcake mix, too.
This cake was GONE at the end of the day. It's very, light. I used the golden butter recipe. Also used the COOL WHIPPED FROSTING on same website. All you do is add a small package of instant vanilla pudding, 1 cup of milk, and 1 tsp vanilla to the 8 oz cool whip. You combine the pudding mix with milk and vanilla, and mix until smooth. Gently fold in cool whip until no streaks. This topping is also good for a fruit dip. It's a little more firm than just plain cool whip. I was concerned about letting the cake sit out all day with a cool whip topping, but that wasn't a problem. Everyone was able to see how festive it was -- then chowed down on it later. I will fix this every July 4th -- now a tradition in our family.Read More
Not a bad cake. I took someones advice who reviewed this cake as well an added a packet of instant vanilla pudding to the whipped topping. Definatley gave it a better taste and a firmer texture. Would make this again with the added pudding!Read More
I make a similar cake every year for the 4th of July. Instead of a plain yellow cake, I use a white one and make it a jello cake, then frost with the cool whip and decorate with berries. Turns an ok cake into a winner!!
A nice cake and very pretty to look at! I used chocolate cake instead of yellow just because I think that chocolate cake with Cool Whip is one of the best flavors in the world! Don't try to skimp on the whipped cream like I did. Use the whole container, believe me its well worth it. And make sure the cake is COMPLETELY cooled before you frost it, otherwise you'll end up with a runny, sloppy mess. Although a very good tasting mess. A very yummy and easy (plus fast) cake to do.
I have used a similar recipe for years. I use a white cake mix. Poke holes in cake with a wooden skewer and pour 1 package prepared instant red jello, such as rasberry, cherry or strawberry over cake. Prepare only with 1 cup of hot water cooled. Frost with real whipped cream or Cool Whip. Deocorate with Blueberries for the stars and ether strawberries or red rasberries for the stripes. I bake it for the 4th of July and always get raves. Very Moist.
It's good but too much cake and not enough strawberries. The next time I made it I sliced the cake in half longways to make a layer. I poured strawberry glaze and put a layer of sliced strawberries and blueberries. Placed the top layer of cake and finished with whipped cream, blueberries and strawberries to make look like a flag. My family and friends loved it!
This is a fun and festive dessert that is easy to make. I ended up only needing about half of the fruit called for. Because my strawberries were so big, I needed to slice the strawberries thinner (in half and then in thirds) to be able to make 6 red stripes. If you have to slice the strawberries more than just in half, it helps to slice off some of the inside flesh. This helps the strawberries to lie flat so that only the outer red skin shows hiding the paler fleshy part. Nothing terribly unique about the taste, but still yummy enough and very patriotic. Kids loved it and can help in the decorating process.
This is one of my favorite recipes during this time of the year. The only thing that I do differently is to use an already made pound cake (we like Sara Lee). We decorate it the same way...just smaller (since there are only 3 of us.) Thanks for a reminder and a great recipe.
I'm Canadian, so I did this a little differently. I made my yellow cake mix, as directed. Instead of decorating the entire cake though, I broke it up, and in a large bowl arranged it Trifle style. I used real whipped cream and left out the blueberrys. So, instead it was really like a strawberry and whipped cream trifle. Very tasty. :)
Excellent, easy to make. This was our third time. Quite a conversation piece also.
I give this 4 stars for appearance. It is good, too, but I have a twist on it that I think is a little tastier and still fits the red, white & blue theme. I make an angel food cake and tear it into bite-sized pieces; cut clean the blueberries and clean and slice the strawberries into another bowl. Be generous with the berries! In a third bowl make creme of whipped topping, instant vanilla pudding and skim milk (cut back on the milk a little to compensate for the whipped topping). Using a large glass bowl to assemble the dessert, layer angelfood cake, pudding mixture, then berries. Repeat. Hint: prepare all the ingredients for assembly waiting until last to make the pudding mixture. You want to put the dessert together as soon as you mix the creme so it sets up in the dessert not in the bowl you've mixed it in. Sorry the recipe isn't more specific, but you really can't go wrong. This is a favorite of all my friends and family... it just tastes like summer. Years ago I was preparing a dessert for a July 4th party. I was aiming for a finished product like the one in the picture. With an ambitious three-year-old helping it didn't look that good, at all, but it got rave reviews for taste. My three-year old even said, "Mom, that sure is ugly pudding but it's really yummy." The name "ugly pudding" stuck but we found the layered presentation was a big improvement in aesthetics. To this day my husband and kids ask for ugly pudding more than any other treat.
add 8 oz of cream cheese and 2TBs of sugar to half the cool whip and you will not regret it!!!!!
Darling festive cake! Got lots of oohs and awwws. Use the vanilla pudding in the cool whip. Makes a great topping. I also used white cake mix cooked and cooled then poked holes every couple of inches and poured strawberry jello small pack made with 1 cup of boiling water mixed then added 1/2 cup of ice cold water mixed then poured over cake so it was marbled. Cooled for an hour in fridge. Then frosted and decorated. It was a hit!!!
My family and I love to make this every year...For Four years now, my 4 year old helps put the berries on......Its become a tradition.......
This is a great quick & cute treat. But it wasn't one of my favorite desserts.
easy to make
This cake looks good and we did a homemade cake version for Fourth of July, but why call this a "shortcake" when it's just a yellow cake mix?
Great for July 4th! We had BBQ at Brother-in-law's house with about 30 people, and everybody could not wait to cut the cake to enjoy. I used German chocolate cake instead of yellow cake. I also poked cake and ran 14 oz can of fat free sweeten condensed milk right after come out of the oven. It is rich and milky chocolate cake with berries. Everyone loved it!
This is my family's fav summer dessert. I do place a layer of strawberries mixed with a small amount of glaze on top of the cooled cake. Also, have been using Cool whip frosting from this site. It holds up better than just cool whip.
I used a Butter Recipe cake mix. I also beat 3 ozs cream cheese with a couple of tablespoons of sugar and added it to the whipped topping to give it a little more body. Thanks for the decorating idea, made a nice July 4th presentation! I'm sharing my photo.
Made this for a fourth of july party. By the end of the party the cake was all gone. Everyone loved it and thought it was really cute (even though it's not as pretty as some others on here). Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I make this exact cake only I cut the cake down the middle and put a mixture of strawberries and blueberries with a bit of sugar, then place the other cake half and make the flag design...it's a winner I haven't met someone yet that doesn't like it!
I looked over all of the reviews, and created into my own. First off, in the past when I have made this, it always seems to overflow the dish, so I baked the cake and transfered into a larger dish to decorate. I covered the cake with a can of strawberry and a can of blueberry pie filling. Then covered that with the cool whip blend doubled (16oz cool whip, 2tsp vanilla, 2 cups milk, 2 small boxs instant vanilla pudding). I decorated that with fresh blueberries and strawberries. It was a huge hit and well enjoed by all!
well the only thing i changed was using angel food cake instead of a yellow cake and it was amazing.
Great recipe and super cute! I added 1 package vanilla pudding mix, 2 tsp. vanilla extract 1 cup of milk & 2 Tbsp. brown sugar to the icing like some others had suggested which was perfect. Next year, I'll use angel food cake instead of yellow cake...I think that'd be worthy of 5 stars.
I made this prior to going to the beach and had it cooling until after dinner. Huge hit, everyone loved it, especially refreshing with the fruit!
Used this recipe for my son's cub scout - mother and son bake off with a theme of "Patriotism". We did not win but a cake exactly like mine won :o)) Same as the other suggestions I used the cool whipped frosting recipe on this site too and it turned out nice and tasty. Thank you for the recipe!
Fun festive treat, got lots of compliments. Super easy, and I even let my 4 year old put the blueberries on. She loved it. I think this will become a 4th of July tradition!
I pretty much made this festive cake, except I used angelfood cake. Although the angelfood made the cake really airy & refreshing, I didn't exactly have the proper sized pans because it won't cook in 1 "standard" 9x13 cake pan. I improvized by using 2 loaf pans, so my rectangle flag was a little square shaped. So, just be aware that if you want to go with angelfood, just check your pan sizes ahead of time. Happy 4th of July!!!
A huge hit. Everyone LOVED it!!
I made this for two 4th of July parties this year. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious. The second time, I used chocolate cake and it was even better. I definitely will make again.
This was super easy and cheap :) the longest part was letting the cake cool. I recommend using a rectangular pan. I didn't think about that til afterwards. It just would've looked better. Don't skimp on the whipped cream.
Not anything extraordinary, but it was fun. I took it to a 4th of July BBQ and people loved it.
Super easy and fun to make. Everyone was thoroughly impressed with this beautiful cake.
Slice strawberries in halve.
LOVED this!! I did as another poster said and used the COOL WHIP FROSTING, instead of just plain cool whip and it was EXCELLENT and oh, so easy! I didn't make an American flag because my family wanted the blueberries and strawberries mixed on the top. I loaded it down with strawberries and had a ton of the two pints it called for left over. (we did slice thinly) I'm so thankful for you sharing this recipe. So much tastier with fresh baked cake then those stiff yellow pre-made cakes you can buy for strawberry shortcake in your grocer! I will make this again.
Great twist on an old favorite. I made exactly as directed. It was super easy and quite tasty. If you wanted you could make the cake from scratch for an even more home-made flavor. But as-is, it's good!
So good! I love the yellow cake as the base. yummmy!
My family loves lemon cake so I made that in replace of the yellow cake. Simple and delicious.
Simple, pretty, nothing particularly unique however. Do make sure your berries are well-drained after slicing, or you will have a drippy mess on your cake top! Nice for a party, not too heavy in the summer.
Made this for memorial day & my entire family loved it! The only thing I did differently was put strawberry gel on the cake before frosting it with whipped topping...it just adds a little something :)
This cake tasted great and was fun to make with the kids. Very patriotic! Next time, however, I will use a large cool whip because it was a thin layer when we were done and that left it a little dry! I think I will also split the cake in half and place a layer of strawberries and whipped cream between the layers, then top with the extra cool whip and American flag decorations.
I have made this cake for over 15 years. I use white cake instead and add some color, flavor and texture by using a berry gelatin mix mixed with one cup hot water. I poke holes in cooled cake and pour gelatin mix over and refridgerate over night before adding cool-whip and decorations.
For a great way to get a beginner, in the kitchen that wants to do something fun, is this recipe. One of my kids wanted to make something for a gathering and I suggested this because it's quick, fun and easy. And boy did she have fun making it. Now she was requested to make again but with a chocolate cake for someone's birthday. Made the cake even cooler was adding red and blue sprinkles into the cake mix made it sparkle holiday fun. Thanks again, we will totally make again. But sans the homemade whip topping. ;-)
I've made this recipe before only I used Saralee pound cake, which I love!
I tried this recipe for a 4th of July dinner and it was a total hit!! It was very easy to make and everyone loved it! I will definately make it again!!!
Loved this recipe! Perfect for a Summer day, both cool and fruity! Would recommend to anyone!
This was very easy, quick, not much work and tasted good. Looked great for 4th of July also. I like that it was less sweet than most cakes with loads of regular cake icing.
I added white chocolate pudding to the topping! It was really good with that!
Easy and delicious...
Great and easy recipe. I took the suggestion of another reviewer and used chocolate cake. EXCELLENT. The taste of chocolate cake and cool whip with the berries is excellent. Be sure to cut the strawberries consistently to ensure the rows are even.
This recipe was great! I would make it again in a heart-beat. My family loved it.
I make a cake like this on all holiday pot-lucks. The only change is, I make my own yellow cake. I also bake it in a 13x9 pan. The whipped topping is a perfect icing. It holds up very well to room temperature. It also isn't too sweet like traditional icing. 13x9 pans, now sometimes come with covers. It makes it nice and easy to store before of after a party too.
Delicious! I made this for our 4th of July BBQ and it was a big hit! Everyone thought it tasted like twinkies. The young kids had fun helping me decorate it. The only change I made was to use heavy whipping cream and made our own by adding a tsp. of sugar and vanilla! Will definitely make again! Thanks!
Rather than make this cake from a boxed mix, we did it from scratch. My youngest granddaughters, ages 4 and 6, and I had so much fun making it. We used frozen blueberries and fresh strawberries. The girls didn't seem to mind the time it took me to cut the strawberries because they were busy chopping pecans that would go into and on top of the cake before it went into the oven. To make this an extra special occasion, pictures were taken of the girls gathered around their 92-yr old great grandma who held and displayed our pride and joy (the cake). Did we like the cake? You be the judge - pictures of the finished cake were done by 3:00 pm. The girls' Mom arrived at 7:00 and ate the last piece before returning home.
made it as written and took it to a July 4th party. Everybody loved it. Thanks for the recipe
I absolutely LOVE the idea of this festive cake recipe! The only thing I did different is I used the cool whipped frosting recipe on here and I used golden vanilla cake mix! Oh so YUMMY! Everyone loved it!
I make this recipe every year... love it!
I've made this cake many times and it's beautiful as well as delicious. I usually make it with chocolate cake but whatever cake you choose will be fine. So easy and fun for kids to do!
I just made this tonight for the 4th's celebration. The children are really looking forward to eating it, and I'm looking forward to them getting some fruit in them!
wonderful
I made this for fourth of july and it turned out great! Just follow the directions completely and it just turns out great!!! I completely recommend it!
This is a great recipe. We also use it for Valentine's day for the grandkids. Just slice strawberries to make it look like hearts, dip in a little lemon juice to stay fresh. Lay on paper towel to catch extra juice & lay them on top the cool whip. They love it. You can also let them help decorate. Even my kids love it.
This was great! Made it for a party and got raves. Will make for another party soon. Different people but I am sure they will like it too. I used real whipped cream. I thought this took the cake up a notch.
This was very easy to make. I make my own whipped cream with heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. It is very patriotic and perfect for the 4th.
OMG, this cake is fantastic!!!! I brought it to our fourth of July picnic and everyone loved it! I will be making this cake every fourth until the day I die! LOL!
This is one of my favorite holiday desserts! I haven't had a piece is years, and I'm really looking forward to making it this year. I think I might substitute angel food cake instead of yellow cake.
This has always been the talk of the cookout.
i loved this cake i followed everything and it was AMAZING!!! thankyou this is a new family tradition(:
So simple with very cute results and tastes good also!
This one is soooo easy and always a big hit on the 4th of July, Memorial Day and Veterans Day!!
It was super easy and delicious!!
I loved the way reviewer BETTE did it. I did one on the 4th and again the next day for a gathering. It was gone both times I kid you not. Highly recommend.
I made this the night before a 4th of July BBQ, and I was worried it might get mushy or the fruit might color the frosting overnight, but it turned out really good. In fact, I thought I overbaked my cake (used the convection feature for the first time ever), but it was quite moist and tasty when I got it out of the refrigerator the next day. I am not a big fan of Cool Whip, so like several other reviewers, I used the Cool Whipped Frosting from this site, and it was wonderful. I served it cold at a pool party, and we all thought it was very refreshing!
My daughter and I made this cake for the 4th of July this year. She decorated it all by herself and it looked amazing. She got a lot of compliments on it. Taste - it was sooooo moist. Absolutely delicious! We used a Betty Crocker box mix and followed the directions exactly on the box. One 8 oz container of cool whip is just enough to do the job too. Definitely, a keeper recipe for us!
I just made this for 4th of July and divided the batter into 2 8" square cake pans. So instead of making a flag for the decoration I made a star. Outlined it with blueberries and filled with sliced strawberries. It was fantastic! Really did taste like shortcake - maybe because when the cake is refrigerated it takes on more of a shortcake texture. Anyway, it was delish! And my whole family enjoyed. Even the little ones from ages 4-9. Thanks for a great, simple and easy recipe! Mema328
THIS RECIPE MAKES UP VERY QUICKLY. I USED A WHITE CAKE MIX AND ADDED A BOX OF VANILLA INSTANT PUDDING. T MADE A WHIPPED CREAM, CREAMCHEESE FROSTING AND IT HELD UP FOR THE 4TH AND THE PART I FROZE WAS STILL PERFECT.
I got rave reviews on this recipe! Everyone loved the light texture of the coolwhip with the cake and the fresh berries. I plan on making this again for valentines with macerated strawberries.
Very Easy and Good
My family loves it!!! Its always requested at family gatherings!!!! *yummy yum yum*
Great shortcake taste!
Fine recipe!
Delicious and easy!
My kids (now 11 & 9) love making this cake. This is our 5th year making it. We use angel food cake to make it very light and airy. It's so easy, the only thing I do at this point is take it out of the oven. He does blueberries, she does strawberries, low and behold they're working together and it's a day without fights!! They love the compliments they get when we bring it to the party also!
My family and guests loved it! It was easy to make and did not take a lot of time to make.
Delicious and easy. I made the cake, my 11 yr old did the rest.
This cake is delish and so festive.
Made this for the 4th of july everyone loved it!! :D
Such an easy and fun cake! Everyone at my 4th of July party loved it. I made a yellow cake from scratch, but I'm sure a packaged yellow cake would taste great too. The decoration on it was adorable, a huge hit, and incredibly easy! I only needed about half the pint of blueberries, and used a little less strawberries than what was called for, but they made cute extras for a side of extra fruit!
i think that the family loves it
Tastes great! I'd love to see a new 4th of July cake design though this one is kind of put away wet at this point.
I made this cake as others suggested using instant pudding in the cool whip frosting. It was a fan favorite for the fourth of July. Instead of using a white or yellow cake, I used a lemon cake that made this dessert refreshing and off set the sweet from the fruit and sugar. Overall, a very good cake.
I made this last 4th of July for our family get together, and it was great! I only made one change: I put a layer of fresh sliced strawberries on the cake before frosting it with the whipped cream. I will definitely be making it again this year!
I made this first on the 4th and it was gone an hour into serving it. I made it again yesterday, and to make it easier to serve. I used a non-stick flour based baking spay to avoid sticking, and I pre-cut before I put the whipped cream on it to make it much easier to serve. So Good.
This was fantastic! I followed a suggestion in the comments andused the cool whipped frosting recipe from this sight and it really took this dish from simple to special! Everyone loved it and it was gone fast! I will make this every 4th.
Was a big hit at our picnic. I made this as a poke cake with strawberry jello and frosted with a recipe I had that is sour cream, powdered sugar and cool whip.
I used white cake mix and loved it
I made this for our annual July 4th party. It went quickly and everyone loved it. I substituted the yellow cake mix and used white which uses egg whites instead of whole eggs. Yummy!
Served this to the twins and Charlie, Will, Blake, Manny and Laurel, Em and Mark, plus me, Ray, & Emily Gilpin for the Fourth. Manny and Mark cooked burgers, brats and hot dogs, we added a few sides, the twins made this cake, staying with Cool Whip instead of real whipped cream, like we usually do - it still was good.
