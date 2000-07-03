Red, White and Blue Strawberry Shortcake

I give this 4 stars for appearance. It is good, too, but I have a twist on it that I think is a little tastier and still fits the red, white & blue theme. I make an angel food cake and tear it into bite-sized pieces; cut clean the blueberries and clean and slice the strawberries into another bowl. Be generous with the berries! In a third bowl make creme of whipped topping, instant vanilla pudding and skim milk (cut back on the milk a little to compensate for the whipped topping). Using a large glass bowl to assemble the dessert, layer angelfood cake, pudding mixture, then berries. Repeat. Hint: prepare all the ingredients for assembly waiting until last to make the pudding mixture. You want to put the dessert together as soon as you mix the creme so it sets up in the dessert not in the bowl you've mixed it in. Sorry the recipe isn't more specific, but you really can't go wrong. This is a favorite of all my friends and family... it just tastes like summer. Years ago I was preparing a dessert for a July 4th party. I was aiming for a finished product like the one in the picture. With an ambitious three-year-old helping it didn't look that good, at all, but it got rave reviews for taste. My three-year old even said, "Mom, that sure is ugly pudding but it's really yummy." The name "ugly pudding" stuck but we found the layered presentation was a big improvement in aesthetics. To this day my husband and kids ask for ugly pudding more than any other treat.