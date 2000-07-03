Red, White and Blue Strawberry Shortcake

Spectacular Fourth of July Dessert! Present at night with a couple of sparklers for the best effect. Can make with shortcake mix, too.

Recipe by Tara Salerno

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare cake according to package directions and bake in a 9x13 inch pan. Cool completely.

  • Frost cake with whipped topping. Place blueberries in a square in the corner, and arrange sliced strawberries as stripes to make an American flag. Chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 189.3mg. Full Nutrition
