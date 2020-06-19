This is terrific. Mine came out spongy and dense. Old bread from baking was used for the bread crumbs. I used 1/2 tsp vanilla and about 6 drops orange oil. I am familiar with Fiori de sicily but can no longer afford it. So I learned to substitute the above in varying ratios and get just about the same flavor profile when I think it is called for. Than you very much.
The two-hour bake time is w-a-a-a-y too long for this. The first cake I made was burned and as hard as a brick. I had to throw it away (oh, all those good ingredients). And, yes, my oven temperature is correct, and it was baked on the middle rack of the oven. I made a second one and took it out at 1 hour, 35 minutes. It, too, had a burned crust. I removed the crust and sliced the cake in thin wedges for an event. The cake flavor, minus the burned crust, was very good.
I made this for Christmas, as my friends and I have always been curious as to the "Bring us some figgy pudding" line in the song "We Wish You a Merry Christmas." Inquiring minds wanted to know if it was good enough to stand out in the cold and sing for. The majority concluded that something decadently chocolate would probably be the only thing worth that kind of commitment, but I personally thought this was pretty darn good, as well. The jury's still out with the rest of my group, which is fine - more for me!!! The only tiny change I made was to substitute orange extract and vanilla extract for the orange-vanilla flavoring. I made a rum sauce (rum, butter, and brown sugar) and poured it all over the top of the pudding when I removed it from the pan. DELISH! I've been eating it for breakfast for the last several days. I would probably add a tad more orange marmalade next time to make it more orangey-good, but this is still wonderful.
I made several changes because I wanted to make a VEGAN figgy pudding! This recipe gave me a great base to work from and the result was wonderful!! Here are my substitutions: I used aquafaba (chickpea water) for egg. Use 3 Tbsp AF per egg, so about 1/2 c + 1 Tbsp for the 3 eggs. Coconut oil instead of butter. Cashew cream & lemon for buttermilk (Soak cashews overnight, blend into a thick milk, I keep this in fridge. For buttermilk I juiced 1 lemon, then added cashew milk to total measured amount of 1 3/4 c). I hused 3/4 c maple syrup instead of sugar, so I heated it with the buttermilk & figs instead of mixing it with the dry ngredients. I also made my own orange marmalade (finely chopping an organic orange and simmering with maple syrup and a bit of water). My final change was to stream it using a steamed pudding mold in a pot of water. I know I made a lot of changes but your recipe gave me a great base to work from. This was my first attempt at it and I loved the result. Thank you!!
Will make it again at Christmas time. We did a test run yesterday and it was lovely. Made a brown sugar/butter/cream sauce to pour over a slice and it was a perfect match. A big glass of cold milk and you can not go wrong.
I made this, it came out well, but it was overdone, slightly burnt, and I took it out of the oven early. I noticed in other comments that people reduced cooking time as much as 30 minutes. This leads me to a question. What is the size of the tube pan used in the original recipe? I suspect the dimensions of the pan make a difference in cooking time. My tube pan is 10" h x 3 1/2" H.
Delicious! I had to make minor changes...didn't have orange jam or orange so put in lemon peel...also added extra buttermilk as batter was very dry. Baked for exactly 2 hours. Will definitely make again.
This is a very good recipe. I have always been interested in "what is figgy pudding"? It certainly is a cake rather than a pudding.. I made a few changes, 6 oz. of figs and 6 oz. of dates, lemon zest as well as orange zest, and orange oil and vanilla . I read other reviews that the cake only needs to be cooked for 90 minutes instead of 2 hours. It's true, I cooked it for 90 minutes and it was done plenty good, in fact it was starting to burn around the edges. I made a cream cheese rum frosting using rum extract ( frosting a little thin) to put on the cake after the cake cooled.
I could not find the vanilla /orange extract either so used the recommendation of 1/2 tsp vanilla and 6 drops orange oil. So yummy. My cake baked for 1.45 min. I topped it with orange flavored whip cream and slices of orange
Deliciously moist cake! Would also agree bake time was closer to 45 minutes at 350. It's not too sweet so add more sugar or better yet more marmalade if you'd like. Definitely bump up the orange zest. I used all purpose white flour and it was great. If you like fig newton cookies you'll love this cake.
Unfortunately this figgy pudding recipe was not liked by anyone in my family. I followed the instructions as written except for one alteration which was decreased cooking time to 1.5 hours, as some reviewers have suggested. Yet the pudding was still on the side of dry and slightly overcooked. Maybe a decreased amount of whole wheat flour would have helped, however the flavors were not enticing enough for me to try again.
I decided to try this for something different from pumpkin pie. I was surprised at the density of the batter, but it was super yummy. I ended up baking less than the 1 1/2 hours and still barely got it out. Know your ovens, people! Will definitely make again, and even have it eith butter rum sauce.
I thought about taking the pudding out after 90 minutes but did not. After 2 hours, it resembles a very tasty brick. Should have read the reviews first and adjusted. Once I get past the 3/16 inch crust, the inside is delicious if a little dry. By the way, my oven runs a little slow, so next time, I'll start checking at 60 minutes and see what happens.
Well, now when some asks me if I have every had Figgy Pudding, I can answer "yes". All in all a time consuming recipe, nothing special, nothing "to write home about":. But I did enjoy it. Doubt I will every make again. Just because it's time consuming.
When I gently warmed the figs in buttermilk it immediately curdled. Did anyone else have this happen? Since I didn't have enough figs to re do this I added it anyway and believe it or not the cake still tasted great. If I ever made this again I would actually put in a water bath perhaps or at least take it out sooner. It never pulled away from the sides of the pan so I kept it in two hours which maybe is why it was not very moist.
Really easy and really good. I honestly made this almost as a joke but when I saw the reviews I was really excited and was not let down. My biggest concern was that I wouldn’t be able to find the ingredients... I mean who’s heard of calimyra figs? I easily found them at Trader Joe’s and they were delicious.
We made this because my son wanted to try Figgy Pudding and see what it was all about. We only baked it for an hour and 15 minutes and it was a little overdone. But otherwise it came out well. We made a sweet lemon glaze for it.
Good taste. However, the 2 hours recommended time is a bit long, IMHO. The "cake" was very dark, black in places, and one can't really tell how done it is because of the cover on the pan. If I make it again, I will have to experiment on the bake timing. Like I said, it does taste really good.
