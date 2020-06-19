Figgy Pudding

Dense, moist cake reminiscent of the Victorian dessert, this figgy pudding was the perfect finale to a chestnut-stuffed, Christmas goose dinner. Serve warm with whipped cream flavored with liqueur.

Directions

  • Gently heat buttermilk and figs in a saucepan over medium-low heat until softened, 10 to 15 minutes; set aside until cool.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a tube pan.

  • Sift flour, sugar, baking powder, nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Beat eggs in a large bowl with an electric hand mixer on high for 1 minute. Add fig-and-buttermilk mixture, bread crumbs, butter, almonds, orange marmalade, orange zest, and orange-vanilla flavoring to the beaten eggs; beat on low speed until blended. Gradually add flour mixture while beating until just incorporated into a batter. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Grease a sheet of aluminum foil; use to cover pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until firm and pulling away from sides of the pan, about 2 hours. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan.

Cook's Note:

Fiori di Sicilia is a floral orange flavoring used in Italian Pandoro. Although not absolutely necessary for this recipe, I thought it added an exotic what-is-that-flavor to the dessert.

