I made this for Christmas, as my friends and I have always been curious as to the "Bring us some figgy pudding" line in the song "We Wish You a Merry Christmas." Inquiring minds wanted to know if it was good enough to stand out in the cold and sing for. The majority concluded that something decadently chocolate would probably be the only thing worth that kind of commitment, but I personally thought this was pretty darn good, as well. The jury's still out with the rest of my group, which is fine - more for me!!! The only tiny change I made was to substitute orange extract and vanilla extract for the orange-vanilla flavoring. I made a rum sauce (rum, butter, and brown sugar) and poured it all over the top of the pudding when I removed it from the pan. DELISH! I've been eating it for breakfast for the last several days. I would probably add a tad more orange marmalade next time to make it more orangey-good, but this is still wonderful.