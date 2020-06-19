Catfish Po Boy

4.5
11 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Crispy fried catfish is piled into hoagie rolls and topped with tangy coleslaw for this authentic Po Boy sandwich.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Directions

  • Combine coleslaw mix, pepperoncini peppers, red onion, mayonnaise, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, sugar, salt, 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic, 1/2 teaspoon granulated onion, and lemon pepper in a large bowl. Toss until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Place catfish fillets in a large shallow baking dish. Sprinkle hot sauce over the top and turn the fillets to coat.

  • Combine Cajun seasoning, flour, cornmeal, bread crumbs, 1 tablespoon granulated garlic, 1 tablespoon granulated onion, black pepper, and cayenne pepper in a large brown paper bag. Add catfish fillets and shake gently to coat fillets thoroughly.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Fry breaded catfish fillets until browned and crisp, about 3 minutes per side. Place on paper towel-lined paper plates to drain.

  • Spread each hoagie bun with 1/4 cup remoulade-style spread. Place 2 catfish fillets on top and top with 1 to 2 cups coleslaw. Garnish with lemon wedge, cherry tomato halves, and banana pepper rings.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Here's the recipe for Remoulade-Style Sandwich Spread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1070 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 128.7g; fat 48.6g; cholesterol 72.2mg; sodium 2961.1mg. Full Nutrition
