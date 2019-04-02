Ham and Cheese Pie
This is a wonderful ham pie recipe for either a brunch or a refreshingly easy dinner. The eggs, ham, cheese, and croissants give it a wonderfully rich flavor for all occasions.
I used this recipe last night for an experiment - I'm trying to make a Ham and Cheese Pye similar to one I ate in Weston, MO. at the American Bowman Restaurant. This was good and my DH said I could make this again. I did add 1/2 C. half and half to the 2 beaten eggs and 2 1/2 C. shredded cheese=1 C. sharp cheddar, 1 C. Mont. Jack, and 1/2C. Velveeta. This is a hearty, tasty, filling pie and easy to make. Though I am still searching for a recipe for Ham and Cheese Pye.Read More
These were ok. Came out very dry.Read More
It came out beautifully from the oven. It was just right neither too dry nor wet. I put some onion inside as well. Tasted great. Everybody liked it in the family, even the most grumpy one over food. I fried the ham a bit before filling the pie. That removes excess liquids.
These are pretty good, and you can't beat how quick and easy they are. Mine was a little watery from the ham, but otherwise had a great flavor. It'd be a nice quick breakfast treat. I think it'd be great with a cornbread crust, too. Or with other fillings.
Awesome awesome awesome!!!!!! Definitely will make it again. Even wonderful reheated the next day!!! I used less expensive cressent rolls (great value Walmart brand) and it couldn't have turned out any better!!!!!!
I used 4 eggs and added diced onions and asparagus to give more it veggies and nutritional content! Delicious! Better then when mom made it growing up. I'm a seasoning girl so I was nervous there was no additional spices but it doesn't need it. Easy meal to cook after you have leftover ham ( Easter and Christmas especially!)
Great dinner and if there is any leftovers, an imaging breakfast reheat. I used 4 eggs instead of 2 to make it a bit more moist and keep the crust from drying out!
OMG it was so good
I was apprehensive that their were no spices but decided to try as is. This was GREAT, the family loved it! My husband did add tabasco to his portion and said that made it even better. Very easy to prepare, and I just added green beans as a side as I made this for dinner, very filling
Loved it, but if you use glazed ham it's really sweet with the crescent rolls.
Everyone loved it - and I didn't even take the time to make that beautiful basketweave top crust. I just rolled out the dough and put it on top. Next time I'll add some peas!
i loved this recipe but also tweaked it. I added potatoes, onions, and used a mozzarella cheese. It came out delicious. My husband loved it too. Almost ate half the pie in one sitting.
Made this recipe exactly as written from leftover cut up New Year's Ham, but added an egg wash just before baking. My daughter added the little hearts in the center of the crust. Delicious!!
added frozen mixed veggies for color and variety. could use some flavor enhancement. half the recipe is plenty for two with no leftovers
