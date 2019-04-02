Ham and Cheese Pie

18 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a wonderful ham pie recipe for either a brunch or a refreshingly easy dinner. The eggs, ham, cheese, and croissants give it a wonderfully rich flavor for all occasions.

By CD Gundersen

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Press one package crescent roll dough into a 9-inch baking dish; cut remaining package crescent roll dough into 1-inch strips.

    Advertisement

  • Stir eggs, ham, Cheddar cheese, and Parmesan cheese together in a bowl; pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Arrange crescent roll strips over ham mixture creating a crisscross pattern.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and set, 50 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 29g; cholesterol 95.6mg; sodium 1075.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/21/2022