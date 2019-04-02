Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

My mom gave me a taste of this recipe and after never having previously liked Brussels sprouts, I was hooked and begged her for the recipe!

Recipe by Melissa

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add Brussels sprouts and cook until slightly tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and immediately immerse in ice water for several minutes to stop the cooking process. Drain.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion and garlic in the hot oil until onion is just tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Add Brussels sprouts; cook and stir until sprouts are tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Mix balsamic vinegar, butter, salt, black pepper, and garlic powder into Brussels sprouts mixture; toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 447.7mg.
