Balsamic Brussels Sprouts
My mom gave me a taste of this recipe and after never having previously liked Brussels sprouts, I was hooked and begged her for the recipe!
I prefer Brussel Sprouts roasted and did that for this dish. I roasted the sprouts, slices of onion and slices of garlic tossed in the olive oil seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper at 375 till done. After roasting I tossed with balsamic vinegar, butter and used garlic powder to taste. I enjoyed it cooled down to room temp and liked the leftovers even more the next day after they chilled overnight. I'll make this again for sure! (recipe made for *RECIPE GROUP*)Read More
Made this for Recipe Group....This was ok! I guess maybe I didn't like the basalmic vinegar in this, as I felt it gave the sprouts an 'odd' taste. I did use white basalmic vinear, so i don't know if that would've made a difference, but I don't think it would have. My mom liked them, though. I was glad to try this for something different! Thanks for sharing. :)Read More
pretty good! I followed Linda's review and roasted the sprouts and onions. I undercooked them a bit and they were delicious.
I shall keep on searching for the perfect preparation of brussels sprouts, but this is a good one. At a holiday dinner, the bowl was emptied, and we look forward to having sprouts prepared this way again.
The sweetness of the carmelized onions with just a little tart from the balsamic vinegar makes this a delicious dish. The brussel sprouts lovers thought this was fantastic. Those who were not huge fans of brussel sprouts in the first place were not as enthusiastic, so I don't know if this recipe (or any other?) would be enough to bring about conversions. I used fresh brussel sprouts for this and skipped the garlic powder as there were already 2 cloves of fresh garlic in the recipe.
I prefer to add the seasonings in at the beginning...to cook off all the bacteria and increase the flavor. I knew the dish would be a bit bland to me, so I added a half teaspoon powdered mustard and a half teaspoon of cumin. Also---I always add lemon-juice into anything that browns, one tablespoon works well enough for most dishes. Then the end image wont look as bad as the photograph pictured. In the end...the dish was too vinegary for my taste-buds, so I drained it and tossed some parmesan and romano cheese on top. Now, I like it! When I make this again, I'm going to use half the vinegar.
These are MMMMMM GOOD! I used frozen sprouts, added some butter, salt, pepper, garlic powder and nuke on high for 5 minutes and poured the vinegar over. Me and my girls Really liked this! Thanx Melissa! Will remember to make these again, soon:):)
These were not a hit here. The 2 brussels sprouts lovers in the family said they were ok but wouldn't like to have them again. I don't care for sprouts but did try them & the balsamic just didn't mask the bitterness of the sprouts enough for me.
We inadvertantly made it with 1/2 the amount of brussel sprouts and all the rest of the ingredients the same. There were a lot of onions when the dish was finished. We served it with rice and it was a perfect meal. I sauted the onions in coconut oil instead of olive oil. I doubt that that would make any noticeable taste change. We will make this dish again. I would think that it would go well with pasta as well.
The family loved 'em!
I've wanted to try these for a long time and today was the day! They were fantastic! I, too - roasted them at 375 for about 40 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes or so. I made 2 pounds of brussel sprouts and can't wait to have more of them tonight!
Recipe Group Selection: 10, November 2012 ~ I used fresh Brussel sprouts just picked from our garden. Hubby liked them and I thought they were good. I'm not a huge fan of Brussel sprouts but did like the addition of the onions and vinegar. Thanks Melissa for sharing your recipe. I would make them again.
Loved this recipe for Brussels Sprouts. Thought I would try something new, always just steamed them and added olive oil and minced garlic. Was not sure the amount I used were 1 1/5 lbs. since I purchased the whole stalk, probably used about 15 sprouts....served 2 with a few for leftovers. Followed the recipe except after boiling and cooling I cut the sprouts in half. Used a small onion and 1 tsp. minced garlic. Decided to use only 1/8 cup balsamic vinegar (since I didn't know if I had 1 1/5 pounds) and cut down the salt and pepper. Continued stirring in fry pan until I felt the sprouts were tender. They were delicious. Will definitely make these again.
I'm not a a brussels sprout person but this recipe work well for my guest. The only change I did was due to the circumstance; I didn't have regular balsamic vinegar. I use balsamic vinegar flavored with cranberry and walnut. Wow it was soooo good! I even used some of the reduction for the grilled chicken. Yum
This is delicious
After reading thru several recipes, I decided to give this one a try. I wanted to take it up a notch, so I fried 3 pieces of thick bacon (once crispy, removed the bacon & set aside to crumble on top), then fried the onions & garlic in the bacon grease before adding the Brussels sprouts. It was really good but I was I was trying to copy a dish I had at a German restaurant that had a balsamic glaze. So before heating up the leftovers today, I made a balsamic reduction and drizzled over the sprouts just before serving. Perfection!
Wonderful! The only things I changed was used more clove garlic instead of the powder garlic, and I steamed the sprouts in my steamer for 2 minutes instead of boiling. Will definitely make again.
For Christmas dinner. Everyone lives this dish.
Very good recipe. Definitely will make again.. Only change I made was I added three slices thick beacon diced up small put into the vinegar & honey mixture before adding to the sprouts
wow. I have never in my life gone back for seconds of brussel sprouts but today I did. Delicious!
My rating is actually 3.5. I liked it enough and will probably use this recipe again. I felt like something was missing... I think I'm used to having bacon in the recipe.
I have determined that I only balsamic vinegar in salad dressing.
Made the recipe as directed and the Brussels came out great- so good, we will make them again!
These were wonderful. I've made them before and used the recipe for measurements. I used only butter - no olive oil for sauteing. I took pan off the heat a couple of minutes after adding balsamic so it could glaze without burning or getting over sticky.
They were ok. I was trying to make some that tasted like some I got at a restaurant and this recipe looked the closest but they didn’t tast as good.
I usually eat Brussels Sprouts with bacon, but wanted something different and thought I would give this a try. Didn't have any balsamic vinegar, so I subbed apple cider vinegar & sugar- and omitted the butter. Couldn't have been more pleased! Thanks for an awesome and healthier recipe!
served with parmesan cheese. delicious!
Loved this recipe. I've been trying different recipes for brussel sprouts to serve to dinner guests and I think I found the right one. My husband's reaction said it all. "These are delicious". Will def try for next dinner guests.
I have made these several times and even people who weren't sure they liked Brussel sprouts love them.
Turned out great! Omitted the butter and garlic powder. Used another clove of garlic. Most notably, after pan frying for five minutes and reducing the balsamic a bit, I air fried for five minutes. Overall the recipe was lower fat and had an added crispness and flavor.
Awesome recipe!!
This came out well. Brussels sprouts are always hit or miss for me, and I have never tried boiling them and then draining in ice water afterwards. This worked and after cooking in the onion and garlic and adding the balsamic mixture, they were the perfect texture. Not mushy at all! And the overall flavor was quite tasty.
Love this recipe, I used raspberry vinaigrette instead of the balsamic vinegar My husband loved it, an he doesn't like Brussel sprouts
loved this recipe. i usually roast brussel sprouts in the oven, but this was faster, used less electricity, and much more moist.
Outstanding and I did add something special ~organic yearly collected raw honey from Eden Florida. I also only had green onions so I used them. The Raw Honey is same color as the balsamic vinegar it added a hint of sweetness and I love this recipe!! The Raw Honey is a rich source of iron for an added bonus. Thank You Melissa and Allrecipes ! Carol
I really like this recipe. I did make a few changes. I used 1/4 tsp Mrs. Dash original in place of black pepper and cut salt to 1/4 tsp as well. Also, I did add 1 tsp white sugar before adding balsamic vinegar. I like to add a little sugar to cooked cabbage recipes to minimize the cabbage odor when cooking. I also lightly sauteed 4 strips of vege bacon and chopped it in at the end.
