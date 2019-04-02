Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole

I don’t think this tastes as good as the traditional recipe with canned green beans but if you are in need of oven space it is ALMOST just as good. I doubled the recipe for a large gathering and it fit nicely in a 6 quart crockpot. Initially I thought it would be too full, but it cooked down considerably. I think it is necessary to have frozen green beans instead of canned for the crockpot so it doesn’t get mushy or soupy. And mine turned out the perfect consistency with the recipe written as is. There is NOT too much milk and I don’t know how anyone would suggest that unless they altered the recipe by using canned beans. I did use half mushroom soup and half chicken soup. I did add a few teaspoons of soy sauce. I will DEFINITELY make this again any time I want oven space or to prepare a dish well in advance! I also found it better to cook on HIGH for 4 hours instead of low, stirring every now and then, and adding the onions on top at the end when serving.