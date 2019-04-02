Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole

I was on a search for a crockpot green bean casserole to take to a friend's house for Thanksgiving dinner. I couldn't find one I liked, so I mixed and matched and came up with this one. It was so good that I didn't have any leftovers. Happily fed eight adults and three children. Use different spices for your taste. I added some onion powder and Italian seasonings. After serving, leave the lid off the slow cooker so the french-fried onions remain crispy on top. You could also use cream of mushroom soup in place of the cream of chicken.

Recipe by Hollus2@gmailcom

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine green beans, condensed soup, milk, Parmesan cheese, salt, black pepper, and 1/2 of the can of French-fried onions in a slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on Low for 5 to 6 hours. Top casserole with remaining French-fried onions to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 836.9mg. Full Nutrition
