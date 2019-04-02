Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole

I was on a search for a crockpot green bean casserole to take to a friend's house for Thanksgiving dinner. I couldn't find one I liked, so I mixed and matched and came up with this one. It was so good that I didn't have any leftovers. Happily fed eight adults and three children. Use different spices for your taste. I added some onion powder and Italian seasonings. After serving, leave the lid off the slow cooker so the french-fried onions remain crispy on top. You could also use cream of mushroom soup in place of the cream of chicken.
It was real good! I went with 1 can cream of mushroom and one can of cream of chicken. I wanted to use canned green beans instead. I used three drained cans. If you like them real creamy, this was the right amount but I could have easily added another can into the mix. Very easy! Enjoy!
I made this recipe for Christmas dinner - a traditional side dish for our family. It was good, but if I make it again in the crock pot, I'm cutting back on the soup and/or milk, (and will probably switch back to the traditional mushroom soup rather than the cream of chicken) as it was far more liquid-y than the regular oven baked version. I did add Worcestershire sauce and extra parmesan. Overall, it was good, but unless I'm short on oven space, I'll probably go back to the traditional oven recipe.
Tried this for potluck at work and it came out great! Used Jackie's alterations with one can each cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soup, along with 4 cans of green beans (drained) - just the right amount of sauce w/o being too soupy. I also added about 1 t soy sauce and a dash of garlic to the recipe. Freshly grated parmesan added a nice flavor. Cooked on LOW about 5 hours. This dish was a real hit and so easy. I will definitely be making this one again and again. Thanks Hollus2!
I was hesitant about doing a green bean casserole in a crock pot, but this was amazing! I follow the recipe, except for adding some soy sauce to it. I even added a tiny bit of Italian seasoning like she said in her comments. I received many compliments on this recipe, everyone went back for seconds and thirds. I also used extra fine frozen green beans. I think they created the perfect texture. This recipe is perfect!
This was great and everyone at thanksgiving agreed (even the picky eaters)! I made some changes based on comments. I used frozen french cut green beans but I THAWED them first and then drained off all the water so the end result wouldn't be too soupy. I used one can cream of mushroom and one can cream of chicken. Went with whole milk - only 1/2 cup and used freshly grated parm. Also added one minced garlic clove. 4 hours on low was plenty of time to heat everything through. It was the absolute perfect consistency and so delicious!
This is a good recipe. I initially made with four cans of drained green beans and 2 soup as listed, and thought it was too soupy. I was making for a big work potluck so added 2 more cans of green beans and 1 more cream of mushroom and this time just a splash of milk. Potluck attendees ate the entire crock pot full and I got a lot of compliments. I used a bit of chopped fresh garlic and worcestershire sauce and would make this again for sure - using less milk than called for. A winner!
I've made this a few times for holidays and my guests loved it each time as did I! The first time I made it as is and it was very, very good. I made a few changes and the most recent ones were the best for our taste. I added sautéed Baby Bella mushrooms s(about 1 cup sliced) along with about 1/2 cup of chopped onions. I reduced the milk to 1/2 cup, added 1/2 t onion and 1/2 t garlic powder, 1 t Italian seasoning (as was recommended by others, and omitted the salt. I also added an additional 1/2 cup parmesan cheese at the very end. To be honest, I will probably not add the fried onions next time and add additional sautéed onions. We only had 5 people for dinner and there was very little left over. Great recipe and very easy!!!
Made this to carry to Easter dinner, I fried some bacon ends and added a few baby bella mushrooms to the mix with 1 can cream of mushroom soup and 1 can of cream of chicken. The crockpot was emptied and liked by all. I will use the two cans of cr of chicken soup next time though because it is a bit more moist.
This is a great version of a classic recipe! It's one of my favorite dishes for the holidays and I love that this makes so much. The parmesan cheese is a nice touch and doing this in the slow cooker frees up space in the oven for other yummy dishes!
I was playing with the quantities because I had already bought four-12 oz. bags of French Cut Frozen Green Beans. I added two cans of Campbell's Cream of Chicken Soup and approximately two cups of milk. I only had 1/2 a cup of Parm. Cheese total. I did not add the 1/2 cup of Crispy Onions at the beginning of cooking - instead liberally sprinkled Onion Powder and some Granulated Garlic and mixed well! This came out GREAT - but too soupy - or too much liquid, which was my fault. At the end of the 5 hour cook time, I used a slotted spoon to take the green beans out of my "soup" and put the green beans in a 13X9 Pyrex and then added Crispy Onions on top and put the whole thing under the broiler for 1 minute. Next time, I will ease up on my milk and it will be perfect! They tasted amazing and NO ONE noticed that it was Cream of Chicken soup and not Cream of Mushroom. Thanks for the recipe. It really helped with Christmas Eve dinner in that I only have one oven! Adding to my Recipe Box!
This was PERFECT for Thanksgiving. We make Green bean casserole for the holidays but we needed our stove space along with our oven space for the turkey and other sides so using the crock pot was the BEST idea ever. I did tweak it a bit. Instead of two bags of green beans, I used one 24 ounce bag of the frozen green beans, and I also used instead of the two cans of cream of chicken and milk I used the Progresso creamy mushroom soup and due to the soup being a creamier kind then the condensed I left out the milk. I kept the rest of the ingredients, and I also added onion powder and garlic powder. It was PERFECT, when it was ready to come out we had a little bit of it to tide us over until the turkey was done, and my mother and I decided while I have a green bean casserole recipe for the rest of the year, THIS one will be our permanent holiday casserole recipe.
Thank you so much for this recipe! My mom is 76 years old and still lives alone ( for now) she stopped cooking and would only eat cereal and sandwiches. We of course take food to her as well. But I bought her a small crock pot and have been teaching her easy recipes. I downsized the recipe to suit her slow cooker. We added some cubed chicken so she would have a complete meal. She loved it!!!! Thank you bunches for the smile on my mom's face. She cooked it by herelf :)
I made this last night for my fiancé. She didn't think a green bean casserole could be made in a crock pot. I let it cook all day, came home to it, sprinkled some parmesan cheese on top and threw it in the oven for a few minutes while our chicken cooked. The cheese crisped up and it was a great topping in addition to the french-fried onions. The only thing I would change is the amount of salt. Mine was a tad salty but the next time I cook it, I will definitely tone it down a little. Great recipe!
I saw all the great reviews so I had to give it a try. I made it for a Thanksgiving potluck at work. Two others brought a green bean casserole. This one was gone in twelve minutes. It fed a lot of people but it was the go-to casserole today. I will make it again and for this years family Thanksgiving meal.
Great recipe!!! I made a couple of changes, I put one can of cream of mushroom and 1 can of cream of celery. I also chopped up some bacon (cooked in skillet) and fresh mushrooms. I also used fresh cut french green beans. It made even better leftovers!!!
This recipe is so much better than the traditional green bean casserole. I never cared for green beans with soy sauce (traditional recipe) but I love the parmesan cheese in this recipe. This recipe is definitely a keeper. Prepared it on Thanksgiving Day and it was a hit with everyone. Cooking this recipe in the crockpot frees up the oven. By starting it early in the day I could forget about it and concentrate on other dishes I was preparing. Thanks so much.
Just as good, if not better, than the oven method. I used 1 cream of chicken and 1 cream of mushroom. I only had about 1/4 cup of cheese, but it still tasted great. I let it cook for 5 hours total (on low), with the lid cracked during the last hour, because it looked too soupy.
Ditto, I looked for a slow cooker recipe and this was the one that I found. I also used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of mushroom. I substituted the milk with heavy whipping cream (c'mon its Thanksgiving), as well as Lawry's seasoned salt for plain salt. Lastly, for some extra flavor, I cooked up 4 slices of bacon and added them, along with a tablespoon of bacon grease. I searched for a slow cooker recipe because it was easier to transport and keep fresh and hot for a work potluck. This was perfect.
This was delicious and super easy to make. I used three 12oz bags of frozen beans and added onion powder and Italian seasonings per other reviews. The crock pot was literally scraped empty at a potluck of 30+ guests. Should have doubled the recipe??
The best green bean casserole my family and I have ever had! And I was so glad there was no last minute work! I just took the lid off of the cooker and sprinkled more onions on top, and it was ready. No fuss! There is usually a lot of this casserole left over, but not this time. It was a hit!
Great way to save oven space. This dish is a family tradition, and this version got great reviews. for Thanksgiving. I used 32 oz. frozen cut beans as called for but used 2 cans cream of mushroom soup, plus 7 or 8 fresh mushrooms, sliced and half a fresh onion, chopped. Cooked on low for about 6 hours and left the lid off after adding the French's onion rings, as suggested by some readers. I won't bother using oven again as this was just as good!
I don’t think this tastes as good as the traditional recipe with canned green beans but if you are in need of oven space it is ALMOST just as good. I doubled the recipe for a large gathering and it fit nicely in a 6 quart crockpot. Initially I thought it would be too full, but it cooked down considerably. I think it is necessary to have frozen green beans instead of canned for the crockpot so it doesn’t get mushy or soupy. And mine turned out the perfect consistency with the recipe written as is. There is NOT too much milk and I don’t know how anyone would suggest that unless they altered the recipe by using canned beans. I did use half mushroom soup and half chicken soup. I did add a few teaspoons of soy sauce. I will DEFINITELY make this again any time I want oven space or to prepare a dish well in advance! I also found it better to cook on HIGH for 4 hours instead of low, stirring every now and then, and adding the onions on top at the end when serving.
I was asked to bring this to my husband's family's get-together, and panicked when our oven broke. Luckily I found this recipe. Although I had worries about this turning out soggy, it didn't. It was perfect. I just brought the extra french fried onions along to the hosts' home, popped it in their oven for a few minutes and served. It was a hit!
I made this today and my husband and I ate it ALL for dinner. We ate it as our main course. It was delicious. We both agree that we'll be making this again and again! Thanks so much for the recipe. It's nice to find a slow cooker recipe for green bean casserole.
I made this twice to check it out for Thanksgiving. Definitely going to make it on the big day. I was looking for a new and interesting way to make green beans and this is it. Very good and easy to make on a busy cooking day. Goes in the crock pot and forget it while you make everything else. YUM!
I made this but when I got all my stuff to put it together, I didn't have but on can of soup. So I made a white gravy for the other can. Don't do that. It was too bland. Everyone liked it but I didnt. It really would have been good if I had the 2 soups.
We had limited oven space this Christmas so I gave this a try. It went really well. Only change was 1 can of chicken and 1 can of mushroom. Otherwise followed the recipe given. Cheese added a nice flavor. Thanks!
I created and altered recipe based off of others reviews. I used 4 cans of green beans with no salt added, 1 can cream of chicken soup, 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, 1 tsp of garlic powder and soy sauce, and 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese with the onions. I added the rest of the onions on top 1/2 hour before the casserole was done cooking. There was only one spoonful left in the crock pot. I will make this again but I may try frozen beans.
This is so easy and great! I am not that fond of a strong onion taste in anything and used half shoestring potatoes & half French-fried onions. I always use cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom for my oven version. The parm was a surprising addition that everyone loved.
This is an amazing recipe! I have made it several times, and I add one thing: Roasted Chestnuts! They're the ones from Costco, and I slice them into halves or thirds and put them in at the beginning. It adds a unique, rich-testing element.
This was yummy and a nice dish to bring to Thanksgiving to not hog precious oven space. I used French cut frozen green beans. Next time I might toast of the French fried onions as they got soggy immediately.
I was pressed into throwing Thanksgiving dinner together due to a death in the family. I made this in the interest of time, needing oven space and trying to help a grieving family. It was great. I made no changes. I used a cream of mushroom and cream of celery soup because that's what I had. We fed 14 people, which was more than enough with all the other food. When we heated leftovers, I added more fried onion and baked it. Even yummier!
I made this for a work potluck since I didn't want to fuss with warming up a casserole dish and WOW it was so good! My coworkers scraped the crockpot clean and were raving. I did make some of the recommendations that were mention due to my personal preference. I used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken. I used garlic salt instead of regular salt. And I used three cans of cut green beans, drained. Cooked for 3 hours on high. Topped crispy onions 20 minutes before serving. It was AWESOME. Thank you for the crazy good recipe!
I'm not much for green Bean casseroles but had to make one for a Christmas dinner for 30. Tried this one. Easy to make but the cream of chicken soup just did nothing for it. Only about half of the batch was eaten. Didn't really see many going back for seconds. Like I said easy to make but not to my liking.
This is the first rating I've given on this site. Made the recipe exactly as described. I had a mountain of fresh green beans from the garden and was looking for a way to get those used up. This recipe was the perfect way. Everybody loved it but a couple people thought that swapping out one can of cream of chicken with one can of cream of celery would add an additional level to the flavor. Great recipe!
I made the recipe as it was written. It seemed like a good idea on Thanksgiving when my oven was being used for the turkey. I was disappointed with the flavor and texture. It was too soupy. It was not good and I don't plan on making it again. Making the green bean casserole the traditional way is much better.
A very easy recipe to make. The slow cooker is the only way to go with this recipe. you add the ingredients, put it into the cooker set it to low and forget about it. Comes out perfect. You can also use different varieties of soup too, like mushroom, or celery, etc. Gives it a little different flavor
This dish is so bland and flavorless, it might be the worst thing I ever tasted. The green beans are overcooked, the texture is soupy, even the crispy onions do nothing to save this tasteless mess. Tossed it!
I’ve never made this in the crockpot and it’s so much easier! I didn’t have two cans of cream of chicken soup, but I did have a can of cream of mushroom. One can of each, mix it up and it is awesome! Thanks for a great recipe!
I did 6 cans of french cut green bean and 2 cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of mushroom. I sauteed 1 lb baby bella mushrooms and added 1 cup hand grated parm cheese half mixed in and half on top. I also added 1 tbsp soy sauce, 3/4 cup milk, few dashes of italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. I did a total of 6oz of fried onions spit as the recipe recommends. It was good.
Made 4lbs of fresh green beans for Easter Dinner. Added Italian seasoning mix, Worcestershire Sauce & fresh mushrooms in addition to the recipe. I used Cream of Chicken & Mushroom Soup (the combined flavor). Great depth of flavor & delicious! Served 15 adults & a few young children with enough left over for people to take home in their doggie bags & leaving us about a serving & a half left. Will definitely be my go-to recipe for Green Bean casserole!
So easy, and tasty, great for potlucks and family gatherings. Made it twice, once for a potluck and then again for the family. Added a little more liquid than the recipe calls for as well as a little more Parmesan cheese. Also some Herbes de Provence.
Made this for a church pot luck and it was a hit. I stayed right with the ingredients as I do the first time with every recipe as to be able to truly rate the recipe. The only thing I did different was I baked it instead of crock pot. I think this helped with the runnyness. No need to cut back on milk this way. The reason for the 4 is that I could see it being runny if in a crock pot due to it being closed top and frozen beans...to much water and also I would have liked just a little more flavor. The chicken soup thought made me wonder a little but it worked. Next time I'll probably add some onion powder like many had mentioned doing in former reviews.
Very good! I cut the recipe in half (there are only three of us for Thanksgiving this year), and used cream of mushroom soup instead of chicken. I also cut the cooking time down by an hour and a half. The only problem is they came out a little mushy. We have a very tiny oven here in Miami, so using the crock pot is a great idea to save space!
I added ground beef and topped with cheese to make it rounded enough to substitute for a quick easy dinner.
BA
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2020
Absolutely delicious. I halved the recipe for my husband and myself. I wanted to try it out before making it for Oscar night. Otherwise I followed the recipe with the edition of 1/2 tsp. onion powder, garlic powder and Italian seasoning as others suggested. A keeper for sure. Thanks for the recipe.
lovetocook
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2015
I made this for our Christmas lunch at work, and it was a so delicious. I had to run back to save the last few servings for my daughter because it was almost gone. Last time I made green bean casserole in oven (another recipe), it turned up dry, therefore, crockpot is the best way to go with this recipe. Very easy to make.
This was a really good and simple recipe to make for my Thanksgiving Dinner. The only change I made was using fresh green beans trimmed and snapped. I boiled them first until Al Dente and then placed them in the Crock-Pot with diced onions, garlic and the rest of the ingredients listed. Worked perfectly because my oven was being used cooking other dishes for dinner.
This was great at Thanksgiving, because I needed my pots and bowls for other things. I used 2 big cans of green beans (only because I had already purchased them) and I used mushroom soup because I already had that too. This was soooo good. And super easy so I had time for everything else. Thank you!
