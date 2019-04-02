Oven Fried Chicken Wings
Breaded chicken wings that consist of bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, melted butter, and a cookie sheet.
This was a very good and very easy recipe. Because we like lots of flavor, I increased the amounts of garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper to about a 1/2 teaspoon each and added some dried minced onion to the bread crumbs. Also, I made my own seasoned bread crumbs by adding a couple of teaspoons of italian seasoning to plain panko bread crumbs. The panko bread crumbs make the chicken really crispy. Also, I place the chicken on a baking rack inside of a foil-lined baking sheet so that air can get below the chicken and keep it crisp on all sides, including the bottom. I also spray the chicken with cooking spray to help the chicken stay crisp.Read More
Moist, but dull. I cooked about 3-5 longer on a side because my pan was VERY full. Chicken was moist, but largely flavorless. DH thought we should have rolled in garlic-parm mix after baking (we also omitted the bread crumbs).Read More
Impressively yummy, even without the bread crumbs (eating gluten free and low-carb because of Celiac Disease and type 1 Diabetes). Definitely will be repeating this!
this was great! my picky kids loved it!
I saw no reason to dip these in butter and add to the fat content. Instead, I dipped them in fat-free Ranch dressing. I left the rest of the recipe as written. Best chicken we've had!
Easy, but will do a few things different. They were to greasy, so next time I'll leave the butter off & spray the pieces. Also, I did add more onion & garlic powder, but will had a lot more as you don't even get a hint of the taste. We also put them on a rack & think that works best. The pieces get cripsy on all sides.
Another keeper. Only thing I did different was to add chili pepper to give it some kick!
I cut out a little of the cheese, because my husband isn't a big cheese fan. I added seasoning to suit our taste, which was quite a bit more than the recipe called for. I ended up cooking the wings for about 20 minutes on each side. And, they came out great. I know that a lot of reviewers have said they weren't crispy enough. But, mine came out nice and crispy (considering they weren't actually fried). I would definitely make these again. Thanks, Lisa!
I liked this recipe, I thought the flavor was good but even after adding five minutes to the cooktime not as crispy as when I fry in a frying pan. I was looking for a little healthier way to do wings but still have them be crisp. The next time I try these I may add a little extra time again to the cooktime and see if that helps with the crispness.
Very good, and super easy to make! My husband's friends went crazy for them!
Made it tonight for dinner and was GREAT! Did tweak the recipe a little by adding garlic pepper and some Italian seasoning instead of the onion power and it was delicious! Crispy outside with a crunch and moist inside. Will be added to the official recipe box!!
First time a recipe actually turned out really good. It was quick and easy. I did have to cook it a little longer than it says but it was delicious.
Great flavor. A big hit with the family. So simple that my son helped me batter the wings by pouring the ingredients. Easy dinner. Bake and go do some chores while it cooks!
This recipe is easy and delicious! I added a cookie rack on top of the baking sheet to ensure that all sides of the leg were crispy. I'm excited to make this again!
Very good! Love the strong roasted parmesan flavor you get. I would suggest flouring the chicken before dipping it in the butter so that it sticks better. Following the recipe's instructions, I had a lot of trouble getting the breading to adhere! Once it was on though it was quite tasty and moist.
Had no hot sauce around to make buffalo wings So I thought I would try this recipe out for dinner! Made it with mashed potatoes and gravy! It was delicious! Thanks!
I loved the ease and taste...great. However the next time I will cook on a rack... Try to avoid some of the grease and mess...
Very very good. I even tried it on a whole chicken parts other than the wings and it was amazing. I only cooked it for 60 minutes instead of 20 and it was very very good.
These were good for something different. I made 2.5 lbs of wings and 1/2 the ingredients except I went a little heavy on garlic and onion powder. They were done in 30 min, but went about 45 mins to make them really crispy! I will make these again. Thanks for the recipe.
Amazing!
It was a dud in my house. I wish I had a baking rack like one person commented on because I think they could have crisped up more. I thought the flavor was OK and the chicken was tender. My husband ate half of one and pushed his away, so it was a real waste of my time from his standpoint. But he's impossible to please.
It was quick and easy.... adding Parmassan Cheese to my battter was a bonus...
This recipe is great! The chicken crust turned out crispy and this is an easy, quick meal I will definitely make again. Family loved it too.
I liked it a lot. I did not have the cheese so I just went with the remaining ingredients and added some chicken seasoning to boost up the flavor. I also brushed the chicken wings with a light coat of liquid smoke. It was really good and very moist but at the same time completely done which is sometimes tricky with chicken at least for me. Next time I will cook it on a rack so that it does not sit in the batter and perhaps will give a crispier result. I really appreciate you guys for posting your recipes. I am especially appreciative of recipes like this that is fast and easy and actually turns out quite delicious! Thank you Lisa!
Yum. We all liked it. I think the next time I'll add more garlic and onion powder.
Great recipe for baked instead of fried wings.
If you like soggy chicken thats not crispy at all, this is the recipe for you.
These were the most flavorful chicken wings I have ever had. I made a few minor changes, but will definitely make them again. I used unsalted butter and did not add the pinch of salt it called for. The parmesan cheese and the flavored bread crumbs has more than enough salt.
Moist. Very tasty. I upped the seasonings to 1/2 teaspoon and that made all the difference. Will definitely make again!
You have got to make these! the flavor is awesome. Tender and juicy. I cooked them about 10 minutes longer and they were still very tender , very juicy. will make these agan and agin.ai
Omg Excellent and super easy, only tip dont cut the wings leave them whole.
This is a great quick and easy recipe to do!! Thank you!!
Delicious! Very good and the chicken was perfectly cooked and tender. I absolutely loved the breading and it's flavor, but for some reason my brother wasn't a fan. Oh well. I will definitely be making this again, very simple.
My daughter and I love these! I did however added more garlic powder, onion powder and sazone a Spanish spice I also cooked them on a rack and cooked them 40 mins turning them half way! crunchy and delicious
Changed out the bread crumbs with ground up pork rinds.Keto.
My family loves wings made this way!!!!...Thanks for sharing!!
Extremely Tasty! YUM!!!
I boilled the chicken first. made the chicken little more juicier. also added little more to the helpings. used panko. came out great
This was pretty good for oven baked breaded chicken. The butter helps the coating crisp up but my batch could have stood to bake a little longer to really get crispy (or maybe to drizzle more melted butter on the wings - I did spray them with butter cooking spray). I'd use the general recipe again; the flavours here were pretty good but could be improved.
Very flavorful! Juicy and crispy! I did regular chicken legs, Panko bread crumbs for extra crunch and baked for 45 minutes.
Followed exactly, however next time I will add more garlic and onion spice. Also added ground cayenne. Had to cook about 20 minutes in order to crisp chicken. Otherwise, very good recipe if you do t want to fry
Horrible recipe. I made it following the directions and the chicken never crisped up. It was unfortunate and time consuming as I had to fry the chicken in oil to get it crispy. It was a soggy gloppy mess and I upped the oven temp to 425 hoping it would do something. 40 minutes later the chicken still looked raw; it was not but not crispy at all. I'll never use this recipe again.
This was very easy to make and everyone loved it! Just as good as pan fried. I did make a few changes though. I used a full tsp each of garlic and onion powder and added a little paprika and a dash of cajun seasoning instead of regular salt. I also used mostly panko bread crumbs mixed with a little bit of Italian crumbs. My only complaint is that it was hard to keep the coating from coming off when I flipped the wings over.
It turned out pretty good
Upon the recommendations from other reviews I did use the Panko breadcrumbs and increased the seasonings as suggested. Wings came out quite moist. Wasn't as crunchy as I'd like but extremely tasty. Will definitely cook again.
Great wings! My family loved them.
Didn't turn out well. No taste, breadcrumbs and other seasoning fell off of wings. Was looking forward to a good tasting surprise but got a bland tasing dish that I simply added bbq sauce to so the wings weren't a complete waste. I wouldn't recommend this recipe.
I was skeptical about the crispiness of the skin when I turned the chicken. But when it was done, it looked great and was perfectly crispy. I did put it in for an extra 5 minutes because all drummettes were not crispy all around the first time.
Can't wait to make this again! Didn't change anything and the wings were amazing!
Followed the recommendations to add more herbs, onion powder and garlic powder. Very good. Will make again.
Instead of melted butter, I use I Can't Believe spray butter. And I add a pinch of seasoned salt. Loved the clean up.
Not good at all very brandish and not crispy at all. Not my cup of tea.
This was my first time oven frying chicken....it came out DELICIOUS!!!! I will definitely make again. I did season the chicken with Creole seasoning (southern girl!!) and added paprika to the bread crumb mixture, but those were the only changes I made. I also baked my wings longer than 30 minutes to make extra crispy. This is definitely a must try!!!
This recipe is very easy. And your family will love it. I did season the chicken then dip in ranch dressing. Then follow the remaining instructions breading the chicken. I also cook for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Chicken soft, tender and tasty. Yummy
I added Franks Hot sauce to butter and kicked up the spices. I also sprayed the wings and then added more coating while they were in the pan before cooking.
Used salted butter, not margarine and opted for garlic salt instead of garlic powder. Also threw in a little ground red pepper, ground pepper corn, dash oregano, and a bit of Lawrys.. Any spice flavor you like you could throw in. My chicken came out FANTASTIC.... it really was delicious, and no complaints from my in house food critic. I had rather large wings so it required additional baking time, and I turned it over a couple more times until it got crunchy on the outside, inside was still morist and tender. I will definitely make this again. Served with Rice Pilaf, Spinach Salad, and Corn on the Cob.
the meat literally fell off bone, I added few more seasonings to spice it up, used Italian bread crumbs, garlic shredded cheese I got from trader Joe's, also added some paprika to the mix, for a side I cut up some potatoes and used the remainder crumbs to sprinkle over potatoes, and corn on the cob, so delicious!! loved it!
Will def make again!
We loved these and were so moist and so made again using Chicken thighs both are a hit on our home for sure. Thanks for sharing
I didn't have necessary ingredients so I used 1.5 T Old Bay seasoning... I used fresh regiannno parmesan and I used Panko plain crumbs. Very decadant
I made this and loved it! It wasn't as crispy as I thought it would be ,but it was delicious!!!
My family loved it!! I added a couple of things. I coated the wings with yellow mustard and refrigerated them overnight. I, also, added smoke paprika and my goodness, it was amazing, according to my family. Making it again, tomorrow.
I didn't have parm cheese but my wings turned out great! my roommates LOVED these wings. will make again.
Very good
Turned out great.
making again tonight super super yummy!!!!
I will make it again with better cheese.
Yum! This is good add more parmesan for tastier chicken! My son and husband loves it!
Delicious and easy to follow recipe ... Plus you can create any flavor you want based on seasonings you may have. I needed to add 10 more minutes to the cooking time to get them cooked through but they had a great crunch while staying juicy inside. While it was baking I made a quick Mumbo Sauce (DC dipping sauce) which was absolutely phenomenal! They pair well together!
This turned out great and tastes almost as good as pan fried chicken. I recommend using a LOT of cooking spray so that they don't stick to the foil.
Didn't have any Parmesan on hand so I skipped that but they are still quite good.
Olive oil can be substituted for butter. For crisper results, use a baking rack. Use convection oven, same temp Bake 23 mins Turn pan Bake additional 14 min
This was so very moist and crispy. I used panko breading because thats what I had on hand. I do not have seasoned ones. I will make this again and add a little more seasoning maybe a cajun seasoning. mix. I served the wings with some local honey , so very good.
I only gave this four stars because the chicken was too greasy for my taste. The chicken was moist and the meat itself tasted really good. I'm hoping another reviewer will come up with a suggestion to replace the butter but still make it possible for the bread crumb mixture stick to the chicken. I baked them for 15 minutes when I turned them over. M
Quick and easy recipes.
It looks amazing,and taste great. I did a little twist to it. I took a photo but it said it was to large to put on.
Wasn't anything special. We needed more flavor added to it.
I will make it again, but next time i'll definitely add more flavor and cook for about 20 mins longer due to the fact that I prefer the wings to be less fatty. Great idea though, just have to follow my own flavor profile
These came out great just as written even my wife liked them
These are the best chicken wings we have ever had and so much better for us being cooked in the oven. So brown and crispy .... We Love them YUMMY!!!!!!!
Made these for a quick Saturday afternoon snack and was pleasantly surprised how easy it was. My wife thought these were the best tasting wings ever ! Very flavourful just a wee bit greasy. I extended the cooking time ten minutes to crisp them up a bit more. I'll be making these ones again ! Thx for the recipe
Thanks for this tasty recipe! Something different with wings !
I love it so good..
