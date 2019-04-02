Oven Fried Chicken Wings

Breaded chicken wings that consist of bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, melted butter, and a cookie sheet.

By Lisa

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and generously spray with cooking spray.

  • Mix Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and salt in a bowl.

  • Dip chicken wings in melted butter; press into bread crumb mixture until well-coated. Arrange wings on prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Flip chicken wings and continue baking until evenly browned and no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 39.6mg; sodium 222.7mg. Full Nutrition
