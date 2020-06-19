Strawberry Lemonade Slushie

7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Only 4 ingredients and a cinch to make. A summer drink that is sure to refresh and delight.

By Clsm

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir water and lemonade mix together in a cup until the mix dissolves.n

    Advertisement

  • Combine ice cubes and strawberries in a blender. Pour lemonade mixture into the blender. Blend on high for 10 seconds. Stop blender and stir with a spoon. Blend again until smooth, about 5 seconds more.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 5.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022