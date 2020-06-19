Strawberry Lemonade Slushie
Only 4 ingredients and a cinch to make. A summer drink that is sure to refresh and delight.
An easy liquid concoction that comes together in 5 minutes or less and quenches the thirst.Read More
1/3 of a cup of lemonade is way to much for the amount of slushie you make (1-2 servings). the drink was WAY too strong and i did about 1/4 cup and it was still insanely strong.Read More
An easy liquid concoction that comes together in 5 minutes or less and quenches the thirst.
My family mostly uses the kool-aid drink mixes when it comes to a slushie in the summer, but now i can make them something a little more special. Thanks for the recipe!
Used my NurtiBullet and frozen strawberries. Omitted ice and doubled water. YUM!!!!!!
It was fantastic and was good on a summer day?
