2-Layer Rum Pecan Pie with Cheesecake

Use a DEEP DISH 9" pan. I saw this pie and HAD to make it because it sounded so fabulous. First, I will disclaim that while I am not a novice pie person, neither am I one of those “I can throw a pie together in 15 shakes” people. I was very doubtful about the double crust on the bottom, so I didn’t attempt it at Thanksgiving. I was afraid it might be doughy, and I could not readily find another example of that method. A single crust came out perfect, with a candied crispness. Next time I will try the double crust. I used 9” pans (I made two), but had way too much rum filling – use a DEEP DISH 9” pan. The cheese layer floated ABOVE the corn syrup/rum layer, which I didn’t expect. It’s very delicious. I might switch to either brown sugar and/or dark corn syrup in the custard, and add lemon or orange zest to the cream cheese in the future. (I had so much rum custard left over that I made a small pecan pie with the remaining rum custard. DELICIOUS!!