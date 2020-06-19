2-Layer Rum Pecan Pie with Cheesecake

This is a pecan pie with a cheesecake layer.

By starmaster25

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Unroll 1 pie crust on a work surface; brush with water. Place second pie crust atop the first pie crust; press gently together. Place the double crust in a 9-inch pie pan.

  • Beat cream cheese, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 egg, vanilla, and salt together in a bowl until smooth and creamy. Pour into pie crust; sprinkle cheesecake filling with pecans.

  • Mix corn syrup, butter, 1/4 cup sugar, 3 eggs, and rum extract together in a bowl until smooth; pour over pecan layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center of the pie comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
682 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 73.8g; fat 40.8g; cholesterol 131.4mg; sodium 470.3mg. Full Nutrition
