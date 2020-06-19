2-Layer Rum Pecan Pie with Cheesecake
This is a pecan pie with a cheesecake layer.
Absolutely delicious! Great recipe. Easy to make and came out perfectly!Read More
Did not expect the cheesecake layer to mix with the pecan layer. I used new Rum extract but it is so strong the pie was barely touched by anyone. I was disappointed to say the least and I will not be making this pie again.Read More
Very Tasty!
Use a DEEP DISH 9" pan. I saw this pie and HAD to make it because it sounded so fabulous. First, I will disclaim that while I am not a novice pie person, neither am I one of those “I can throw a pie together in 15 shakes” people. I was very doubtful about the double crust on the bottom, so I didn’t attempt it at Thanksgiving. I was afraid it might be doughy, and I could not readily find another example of that method. A single crust came out perfect, with a candied crispness. Next time I will try the double crust. I used 9” pans (I made two), but had way too much rum filling – use a DEEP DISH 9” pan. The cheese layer floated ABOVE the corn syrup/rum layer, which I didn’t expect. It’s very delicious. I might switch to either brown sugar and/or dark corn syrup in the custard, and add lemon or orange zest to the cream cheese in the future. (I had so much rum custard left over that I made a small pecan pie with the remaining rum custard. DELICIOUS!!
Yummy! Love love it! Even my husband who doesn't have a real sweet tooth loved it. Super easy and quick prep time. I love the double crust too. If you love pecan pie and cheese cake you can't go wrong with this recipe. Thanks for sharing starmaster25!
Not sure this is how it is supposed to look but it smells and looks fantastic. Easy to make!
This pie/ cheesecake was absolutely delicious; it was easy to make too. I loved it the way it came out. My husband said he would increase the cheesecake part. Either way, it is a keeper!
I subbed 6 TBSP dark rum for the 2tsp rum extract (I googled the conversion ratio).
