Easy Cranberry Orange Relish
This cranberry relish is a delightful change from the ordinary. It's the only relish most of my family will eat! Relish can be chilled up to 3 days.
This cranberry relish is a delightful change from the ordinary. It's the only relish most of my family will eat! Relish can be chilled up to 3 days.
I've had this homemade relish every Thanksgiving as long as I remember. I've never tried it with cinnamon in it, however, my family chops and adds alot of pecans. Someone suggested I try it using a dry pkg of strawberry jello. I didn't like that so much. I just prefer the cranberry, orange, sugar and pecan version! :)Read More
Similar to what I make every year, except I just throw a quartered, thin skinned orange into the processor with the cranberries and process away. I always start with a 1/2 cup of sugar, and add more, if necessary. This was the recipe that was always on the Ocean Spray bag, but they seem to have changed it. Oh, and I'm not sure I would add cinnamon. That somehow does not sound like it would mix well.Read More
I've had this homemade relish every Thanksgiving as long as I remember. I've never tried it with cinnamon in it, however, my family chops and adds alot of pecans. Someone suggested I try it using a dry pkg of strawberry jello. I didn't like that so much. I just prefer the cranberry, orange, sugar and pecan version! :)
Similar to what I make every year, except I just throw a quartered, thin skinned orange into the processor with the cranberries and process away. I always start with a 1/2 cup of sugar, and add more, if necessary. This was the recipe that was always on the Ocean Spray bag, but they seem to have changed it. Oh, and I'm not sure I would add cinnamon. That somehow does not sound like it would mix well.
I've been making fresh cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving for years with a whole orange (including peel and pith) and a full cup of sugar. I did this recipe as instructed. I agree with the other reviewers that the cinnamon is overkill and took away some of the cranberry-ness of the sauce. Sad. Next time, I'll stick to my original easy simple recipe with 3 ingredients.
This is the way I have always made my cran relish with one exception. When I made it this year it seemed like something was missing. As I was cleaning up my processing area I saw the granny smith apple. When I added it, my relish was complete. I do think the apple completes it. As others said the sugar is added gradually. I use about 1/3 brown to 2/3 white sugar. Happy Thanksgiving.
I used 1 whole thin skinned orange, with 1/2 the peel. I agree with starting w/ 1/2 cup of sugar. I also use leftovers for muffins - great with pecans added! Yum!
It's a good starter to a good cranberry-orange relish. Like Josh, I usually throw the whole, quartered orange in the food processor, and I add a box of Jello Cranberry Gelatin mix and I add about a tablespoon of ginger, not cinnamon. Turns out beautifully and, every year, my sister-in-law reminds me to bring a large batch with me, since it seems my brother prefers mine to hers. Thank God she doesn't hold a grudge!
I make this every year (tho I hated it as a kid, I was put off by the light bitterness of the orange peel I guess!). The cinnamon seems like overkill though.
I love this relish! I'll eat it with a spoon, but it is also great served over cream cheese on crackers.
This is the same recipe my mother used all my childhood, right off of the cranberry wrapper ( I found that out when I asked her for her recipe). I toast and add pecans just before serving, which adds a nice crunch. The peels might make it too bitter and I have never used them other than to grate and use as garnish/decoration on the top. Easy as can be!
This is an interesting version of cranberry sauce/relish, something new for me. I made a smaller version and so added just a pinch of cinnamon. I think this will be great to put on sandwiches for turkey leftovers. This is not something I would put on my plate on Thanksgiving Day. But I will enjoy this later! Thanks, TXGIRLSX3!
I love love this!! The cinnamon is awesome. Almost need to add more a few days later as the other flavors develop and cover it up. I ate it with turkey, sandwhich, and over cream cheese and cracker. Made for Thanksgiving.
I prefer it without the cinnamon. I use all the orange peel and I think it gets better if you make it a few days ahead. It also freezes nicely.
I omitted the ground cinnamon. It's an old family favorite! Very easy & quick to make!
This recipe is AWESOME!! Non cranberry eaters, picky eaters in my family had multiple helpings of this easy to make holiday side. I will keep it in my repertoire.
Easy to make, and more delicious every day...if one has any leftovers. I made the recipe as said, cutting back just a tad on the sugar, and adding between 1/2 -1 tsp. of cinnamon. I stirred pecan pieces through one batch as well...so good. Good over cream cheese for an appetizer, and later served in a small dish for a relish over the turkey meat. I made this for Thanksgiving and then was asked to make it again for Christmas. Make a double batch for Thanksgiving. (Also can make one batch of chutney.)
Perfectly simple and great as is! Beats cranberry cooked by a mile!
I used a couple tablespoons less sugar and loved it. I've made it before and it beats traditional cranberry sauce. I make it for Thanksgiving and any time there are fresh cranberries in the store. Just imagine how healthy this is! Vitamin C!!
I made half the recipe just in case I didn't like it. I should have doubled the recipe because it's so good! I did not add the cinnamon per other people's suggestion. It's perfect with just the cranberries, orange and sugar. I will definitely make this again. I am currently eating it right out of the bowl!
Simple, delicious, and very economical. I did, however, cut the sugar in half. Caution: You’d better like tart if you do that. I don’t think I’ll ever buy canned cranberry sauce again.
I look forward to this every year. I feel like every time I make it I convert someone who think cranberries consist of the jelly monstrosity that some people serve. This is the most refreshing thing at the Turkey Day Table.
No adjustments needed to this recipe. Fresh cranberries, fresh oranges, and the cinnamon really makes it. It's been a hit with everyone who tried it!
Easy to make and delicious. This cranberry relish paired perfectly with Thanksgiving dinner and I was able to make it the night before and leave it in the fridge until the meal the next day.
Love this. It is refreshing and eat to make.
Holy smokes, I LOVE this recipe!!!
So refreshing & tart! Love it!
Yummy blend of sweet and tart. I used a large thin skinned mandarin orange instead of a navel orange, and left out the cinnamon. I also cut back on the sugar a bit. Simple and so yummy. Even better a few days later.
Absolutely loved it. Just the right sweet/tart combination. I substituted 5 cutie oranges for the 1 navel orange. The blend was delicious.
I also included a small Pink Lady apple (trying to use up my apples) and a pinch of allspice. It was delicious!
Left out cinnamon , just cause didn't sound like it belonged in it in my opinion. No food processor so I used blender and hand chopped orange and I also added one apple. I also used less sugar. Delicious!!!
I added 1/8 tsp of ginger
I liked it and will be making it again in a few weeks for Thanksgiving. I think I might try adding a bit of apple and some chopped pecans to the recipe next time.
i made it by the recipe added walnuts. loved the relish.
This is almost exactly the recipe I’ve used for years and my mother used before me. I do not add cinnamon and I use frozen cranberries. I also use the entire orange. I use a little more sugar to taste to offset the bitterness from the orange rind. I love the texture the rind adds. It’s great to eat just after blending when it’s still a little frozen. I freeze cranberries when they are in season so I can make this year-round. My daughter used to devour this when she was under a year old!
It is lovely. Put a tad more cinnamon in it. Will be wonderful after flavors blend.
Great flavor and definitely needs to blend for a couple hours. I tasted it right away and then the next morning; flavor was delicious! Thank you.
I totally loved it. Only changed the sugar to liquid stevia. Wonderful! *****
This recipe was easy to make. You can change the proportions easily to fit the flavor (or lack of flavor) of the orange or cranberries. I used a mandarin orange,including 1 tablespoon of zest. I added this to half a bag of cranberries, 1/3 cup of sugar, and a couple of good shakes of cinnamon. That produced a relish with a pronounced orangey kick. I loved it, but my husband liked it better after I added a few more berries and a little more sugar. I don't have a food processor, so I ground it up with an immersion blender. It was hard to get an even consistency and I had to wipe some of the relish off the kitchen wall. When I make it again in a few days, I will chop the berries and orange sections with a french chef's knife.
Great recipe! Made it for Thanksgiving family get-together, and everyone raved over it and several asked for the recipe. I omitted the cinnamon, as a number of other reviewers suggested. I have now bought many packages of cranberries which I have frozen so that I can make this recipe all year through. Yummy!
I altered with a couple tablespoons of agave nectar instead of granulated sugar and used 1 lb cranberries, 1 Fuji apple, and three small nectarines still with the zest of the rinds and cinnamon.
Easy peasy and great tasting!
Served it over cream cheese with a variety of crackers. it got rave reviews.
Perfect as is!
Like many reviewer did not use cinnamon. Sorry, just couldn't do it. I used the cranberry and an orange peel on. And the correct sugar. Both my sons gave it a thumbs up. I think if this was a cooked relish the cinnamon would be a good addition, but raw cinnamon can be a bit offensive. I might try cooking it and adding it to pork and adding a touch of cinnamon.
Perfect as written i didn't change a thing.
i love it!!!!!
We doubled the receipe, so 2 navel oranges, 2 pkges. fresh cranberries, 1 c. sugar, and 2 tsp. cinnamon. We also added 1 piece candied ginger and 1 oz. of spiced rum (optional). First, we zested both oranges, cut up both oranges into small pieces (removing the cores, leaving the peel), cut up the ginger into tiny pieces, and added everything into the food processor along with all the cranberries. After the first 'mix', we added 1/2 c. of the sugar and the cinnamon. Mixed again. Added the rum and the rest of the sugar. Mixed again. Relish ended up being about the same size as pickle relish. We let it sit in the fridge for two days, which made it taste even better. Yummeee!
I added cinnamon,nutmeg,ginger and Grand Marnier.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections