Easy Cranberry Orange Relish

This cranberry relish is a delightful change from the ordinary. It's the only relish most of my family will eat! Relish can be chilled up to 3 days.

By TXGIRLSX3

additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Grate 2 teaspoons of zest from orange; discard remaining peel and pith from orange. Divide orange into sections.

  • Place orange sections, orange zest, cranberries, sugar, and cinnamon in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped.

  • Transfer relish to a bowl and cover; refrigerate to allow flavors to blend, at least 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 19.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1mg. Full Nutrition
