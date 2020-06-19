Strachan Fresh Cranberry Orange Relish

A blend made by trial and error and that my husband won't let me play with anymore! This can easily be made a day or two ahead of serving to allow the flavors to meld. This is a great complement to roast poultry or pork and also makes a great topper on buttered biscuits or rolls.

Recipe by Beth Stone Strachan

Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place cranberries in food processor; pulse until evenly chopped. Transfer to a mixing bowl.

  • Quarter the orange and place in the food processor with walnuts; pulse until finely chopped. Add to bowl with cranberries.

  • Mix sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and triple sec into cranberry-orange mixture until coated. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 2.2g; sodium 0.9mg. Full Nutrition
