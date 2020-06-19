Strachan Fresh Cranberry Orange Relish

A blend made by trial and error and that my husband won't let me play with anymore! This can easily be made a day or two ahead of serving to allow the flavors to meld. This is a great complement to roast poultry or pork and also makes a great topper on buttered biscuits or rolls.
I was searching for an Orange Cranberry Relish and your recipe was the first to come up. I have not made it yet but, since my maiden name is Strachan I must try it!!! I'm sure it will be delicious and I will say its an old family recipe! LOL!
I really liked this recipe and everyone liked it. I didn't have Triple Sec, as I usually do - but I used 2 teaspoons of Orange bitters, instead. it worked out great! Having too much walnuts in other Christmas dishes, I opted to add pecans instead. Very good!
