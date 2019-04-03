Blended Mocha Drink

4.5
12 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Easy delicious way to get that great pick-me-up without spending a ton of money!

Recipe by Jessie Crosby

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir espresso and sweetened condensed milk together in a bowl. Add milk and stir; pour into a blender. Add ice and chocolate syrup to the espresso mixture. Blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 25.2mg; sodium 133.4mg. Full Nutrition
