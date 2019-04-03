Blended Mocha Drink
Easy delicious way to get that great pick-me-up without spending a ton of money!
I used lowfat milk, fat free sweetened condensed milk and homemade sugar free chocolate syrup. For me, there was a little too much milk but the consistancy was perfect. I will make this again but I will mess with the quanities.Read More
I lightened this as best I could by using fat-free skim milk, fat-free condensed milk, and light chocolate syrup which gave me a flavorful cold coffee drink. I used very strong coffee (don't have an espresso machine), and that worked fine. Garnished with a squirt of canned whipped cream and a few mini chocolate chips. Tastes very much like the expensive coffee shop drinks at a fraction of the cost.
This makes a yummy drink that tastes like the very expensive blended drinks at Starbucks. We made it without the chocolate syrup and espresso because they are expensive and hard to find here. We don't have a blender but it was delicious poured over ice. I think the better the coffee you use, the better it will taste as well. It has become a cool refreshing treat for us in the hot dry weather. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
iNSTEAD OF THE CHOCOLATE SYRUP. I ADD THE CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM. TRY IT.
I made this using the exact ingredients. Instead of blending the ice and syrup with milks and coffee, I mixed everthing in my ninja and poured over ice. The condensed milk makes it so creamy. This is a keeper and can be easily modifed based on your taste.
I scaled the recipe down to 1 serving. Since I don't have an espresso machine, I dissolved a packet of Starbuck's Via Decaf Italian Roast in 1/3 cup water and then proceeded with the instructions. Next time, I will use Beverage Cubes made of coffee rather than ice cubes so as not to dilute the drink. This made a good afternoon pick-me-up.
I thought this had a good flavor, as good as anything from a coffee shop. Only change I made was making 1/2 recipe and I only had coffee ice cubes so I used those instead of plain ice. It just made the coffee taste a little stronger. The only thing is, for some reason I was thinking this was going to be like a frozen coffee. it was more like a cold frothy strong frappucino in the glass bottles at the store.
Delicious. I made a pitcher full. This should help me keep going over the holiday!
My super picky boyfriend absolutely loved it. The condensed milk is that key ingredient. I suggest chilling everything before you make. Including the canned condensed milk. It came out like milk and not like a blended drink. It comes out a little watered down too and not chocolatey/coffee enough so I added 1-2 tablespoons of Hershey's Cocoa for baking and less ice cubes. I think it needs some Espresso Powder to give it a more coffee flavor than milk flavor. I had extra so I froze it in cubes so all I need to do Is blend it.
holy cow this stuff was good!
