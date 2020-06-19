Blueberry Loaf
This moist blueberry quick bread recipe is easy to make. It works equally well with fresh or frozen blueberries.
This is a great recipe and super easy to make. I did make a few changes though. I too dusted the blueberries in flour to help prevent them from sinking to the bottom of the pan. I also didn't fold the blueberries in but instead poured some of the batter in the pan, then dropped in some blueberries, poured more batter in, and so on. Lastly, to cut down the fat and cholesterol I replaced the oil for applesauce. I used 1/2 of applesauce instead of 1/4 of oil. It came out perfect. Wonderfully moist and fluffy and way less fat!
I found this recipe good, but it didnt make enough batter for my loaf pan...I recommend using a small one. @ Sarah, give your blueberries a quick rinse and get most of the water off, then put about a rounded teaspoon of flour in a bowl, pour in your blueberries and coat them in the flour. This should keep them from sinking :) I also do not fold in my blueberries, I add 2/3 batter to the pan, then pour blueberries on and then top with remaining batter.
Not really sure why there were any issues with this. Made as written, regular loaf pan, fresh berries, 50 mins. I do sprinkle a little sugar on top of any loaves or muffins I make (before baking). It gives a crispy, sweet crust to the top.
everything turned out good, except all my blueberries ending up on the bottom of the loaf :( so the rest of the bread lost out on the flavor... but the bottom is delicious! so is there a trick to keeping the blueberries up off of the bottom? does it make a difference if they are fresh or frozen?
This loaf was out of this world! It was the quickest, easiest breakfast bread I've ever made.. even the cleanup was minimal. I used canned bing cherries instead of blueberries.
This is a great recipe, only change I made was to substitute a half a stick of butter for the vegetable oil, because butter is delicious and vegetable oil is just there being all bland and neutral tasting.
This is so delicious! Both my boyfriend and I couldn't stop eating it. Perfect moist, almost cake like consistency. Frozen berries worked great. Definitely recommend it.
So I made this as is and it turned out great. I did double my batch so it would fit my loaf pan and it worked perfectly. I also dusted my blueberries with flour so they wouldn't sink. Worked like a charm. Next time I may omit a little sugar, like 1/4 cup or even try honey. Overall a very good loaf and a keeper. Even my husband who doesn't care for blueberry loaf/muffins loved it.
I followed someones review on here and instead of folding the blue berries in I made a layer of batter and then layer of blueberries and then the rest of the batter. This made the middle of the bread mushy and the blue berries all in the center. Next time I will fold them in like the recipe states. Otherwise good flavor and easy to make.
I've made this twice now: and it's very good. I used only 1/2 cup sugar, as it's sufficiently sweet that way. It makes a very small loaf, so if you're wanting a nice high bread, it's best to double the recipe. Using this recipe as is, with only less sugar as mentioned, I found that it cooked perfectly in 50 minutes, as it's a small loaf. A good note to beginners to check after 50 minutes, otherwise it might be overdone.
I love this loaf! Super easy and delish! I top it with a lemon glaze.
This recipe is good, add a mashed banana and a some extra blueberries and it is even better!
i went strictly by the recipe but also listened to a comment about dusting my frozen blueberries with flour before i added to mix. it worked perfectly and berries were all through the loaf. i personally would like a little sweeter. maybe i needed to add sugar on top,
Very simple and quick to prepare. I added applesauce (1/2) unsweetened and 1/4 old fashioned oats. I didn't omit the oil due to using oats and reduce the dryness. I did add some white sugar to the top to give it the crisp. I added the blueberries on top as we'll in the mix. I also used frozen blueberries.
I just made this. I added some honey as a substitute for some of the sugar, added lemon zest and dry ground orange peel. Also I used small blueberries which helped them not fall to bottom. Added some to top as garnish. Oh and I only needed 40 mins. Cook time. Easy recipe!
This is amazing! I followed the directions exactly. I'll definitely make it again.
This bread is delicious! I added walnuts and used 1/2 cup applesauce instead of oil.
Came out great. Blueberries throughout...
A nice simple recipe that didn't require a trip to the store for specialty ingredients. I made mine with Saskatoon berries from the backyard and it was declared yummy by all the members of my family.
Easy and quick!
Fan-freaking-tastic. So easy I thought I did something wrong the first time. Blueberries didn’t sink, didn’t have to flour them. I guess make sure you’re following the recipe so it’s not too thin, and don’t mix it to death, just fold the blueberries in. I’ve made it several times, and given as a gift.
Really great. Easy to make and taste delicious
Super easy, not too sweet. Delicious
It turned out amazing. So easy and quick to make. I literally used one bowl. I did dust the top with sugar before baking.
Super easy to make. I think that the blueberries could use a some sweetener. I frosted mine with the simple powdered sugar icing and added almond extract to it which helped give it a nice flavor. ?
Awesome recipe!! I have made it twice now. One time I followed the recipe exactly and and the other time I added a mashed banana, and it was fantastic both ways. I have only used frozen blueberries and had no issues with them sinking. Definitely a keeper!
I haven't a tablespoon of honey to it and they made it so awesome
I love this recipe! I added 1/4 teaspoon of butter extract to give it an extra buttery flavor. I also only cooked it about 45 minutes and it was really nice and moist. Will definitely make this again. Next time I am going to try strawberries or peaches!
I added dark chocolate chips (1/2 bag) and then a strip of cream cheese on top in the middle. Huge hit!
Baked for 50 mins....
Very easy to make and it is delicious. We had it warm with vanilla ice cream last night. I had a slice with butter for breakfast today.
Everyone in this family loved this recipe. Have made it 4 times in2 weeks!
It was great. Gone in a minute.
The recipe was simple enough, baked up beautifully. I wish I knew if I should have let it cool in the pan. I inverted after it cooled for a few minutes and the loaf tore at the corners. Didn’t hurt the flavor any! My berries weren’t the sweetest, but a small scoop of vanilla ice cream will solve that problem.
This loaf came out great! I used frozen mixed berries instead of just blueberries. I also baked it in an 8-inch round cake pan instead of a loaf pan. I baked it for 45 minutes and it came out perfectly!
I often make changes to recipes because if dietary issues, but I'll give it 5 stars if the basic recipe is really good. This one is. Reading other comments, I floured the blueberries and used butter instead of oil. I made this recipe sugar free by using Truvia Baking Blend sugar. To make it gluten free, I used 1/3 cup almond flour, 1/3 cup coconut flour, 1/3 cup + 1/4 cup oatmeal flour, and 1/4 cup gluten free flour. Then, I added 1/2 tsp baking soda and a bit more milk than called for so it will rise better and not be dry. I've made this 3 times now and it's great every time!
Followed recipe for the most part just substituted oil for 1/2 cup unsweetened apple sauce, and added 1 tsp lemon juice. I did toss the blueberries in a little flour to keep them from sinking. I also sprinkle the top with a little bit of sugar, maybe two teaspoons. My bread was done at about 47 minutes. Absolutely delicious!
I made this, and it is so so good! Very moist and full of blueberries. I used frozen blueberries and I had no problem with the blueberries falling to the bottom . I would recommend this recipe to everyone, very simple yet super delicious. I do slot of baking and this is one of my favs. Thanks
This recipe is delicious and so simple! I didn’t make any changes other then to bake it for less time. It took only 50 minutes. I was using a dark colored pan which some recipes will say to reduce the oven temp to 325 instead of 350. I will definitely make again!
So easy. So pretty. So delicious
Very good. I understand where people are coming from when they say this makes a small amount. I have two sets of metal loaf pans for baking and one Pyrex loaf dish that I use for meatloaf. If I used the Pyrex, or even my larger metal pan this would make too little batter. However, it was perfect in my smaller pan. I used frozen blueberries and I sprinkled Demerara sugar on top for a nice crust. Mine was done in a much shorter time frame, about 45 mins. Will definitely make again due to quick prep, minimal amount of dishes to wash, and simple pantry ingredients.
Yes, I made it since it seemed so easy. It turned out beautiful! I reduced the amount of sugar to 1/2 a cup. I also used 1cup of oat flour and half a cup of white flour to make up for the 1 1/2 cup of white flour. Thank you for a nice recipe.
Made two loaves - used applesauce instead of oil, used more blueberries, and added a T of fresh lemon juice to each loaf.
Delicious for breakfast. I added the zest and juice of.one lemon and it was delicious, will definitely make this again.
Really good, I used frozen blueberries and they distributed evenly.
Awesome recipe! I doubled the recipe to make two smaller loaves. Used frozen blueberries. Sprinkled the top with sugar before baking. They came out so moist and flavorful. This recipe is a definite keeper!
Very disappointed! Made no changes to recipe exc to roll the berries very lightly in flour so they wouldn't sink to bottom. They did anyway. Fairly high rise in over quickly collapsed. Biggest complaint: Despite following recipe exactly ended up with incredily stif batter--so stiff it follopwed the whish around the bowl. More like dough. No way to 'fold' berries in--maybe shoot them from a gun. In the end added maybe 1/2 cup more milk and that made the batter foldable.
My husband and I love this bread. It was moist and not too sweet -- just right. Will be making it again and again.
The bread is good but what I found out it was very hard to get out of the loaf pans. I used Minnie ones and I think the fresh blueberry were very juicy because the bread was wet under neath making it fall apart even when I cooled them to turn them out. I had a hard time with that but over all was very tasty.
I followed the recipe to the letter, and it is amazing. I especially love the texture of the top of the crust-- a bit crisp, sweet, golden brown... It makes me wanna quit my job and become a baker! :)
wonderful bread. I think I added a few too many blueberries tho
The only changes that I made were to add 1/2 cup more milk, and 1t of ground cinnamon. The next time I make it, I think that some Nutmeg, would make a nice addition too.
Excellent recipe! The few changes I made. Used 2 cups of fresh blueberries (had that much left so figured why not) and replaced vegetable oil with coconut oil (new to all the uses of that oil!). To be honest, I realized later, when I weighed out the coconut oil, an orange was leaning on the scale so didn't use full amount. Very little batter as others mentioned, but I left as is. Did as others have suggested and coated blueberries in a bit of flour, added about 2/3 of the batter, added blueberries, then the remaining batter. This bread was BURSTING full of blueberries!!! Very good, very easy, two thumbs up. Very pleased with end result. Thanks!!
Easy to follow instructions and the end result did not disappoint!
Since I did not have vegetable oil, I substituted with apple sauce. Worked out perfectly. And I took the advice of others and used my smaller loaf pan. This is a keeper. Mary Ellen
I love this loaf but it comes out a bit flat. Anyone use more baking powder or baking soda?
I made this loaf just as the recipe said with the exception of butter substitution for oil and I added a streusel topping. It went together easily but the finished product was somewhat disappointing because the berries sank to the bottom even though I dusted them with flour before adding them to the batter. We will eat it but I won’t make it again.
We found this very bland flavor wise. It's a good base but really needs cinnamon. Also I found for my oven 60min is a little too long.
This recipe deserves every one of its five stars. It’s quick and easy. The ingredients are usually things that are in the pantry or readily available. I added some pumpkin pie spice and made the recipe again with cinnamon. Puts the recipe over the top.
I even doubled the recipe for two loaves and it turned out beautifully. The loaf is not dense but light crumb. Thanks to the author for sharing this recipe.
Awesome, simple recipe! Delicious exactly as written. I’ve made it several times, always come out great!!
It was very good and super easy to make. I made no changes to the recipe
This was healthy tasting. This would be good for a breakfast bread more than a dessert bread.
Easy to follow recipe, It came out great ! Delicious !
Blueberry Loaf by Meg. lueberry-loaf/ ... Reallyyy good! 'Lighter than typical quickbread, but more dense than most cakes. I increased salt to 1/2t, decreased sugar to 1/2c.
I made this recipe and it was great both times. Good if you reduce 3/4cup sugar to 1/2cup or even 1/4cup. Subbing oat milk for cow's milk was fine. The second time I made the recipe with half frozen bloobs, half diced frozen peaches and it was EVERYTHING
I chose this recipe because I had all the ingredients on hand, substituted Huckleberries, I had just picked, and it was a winner. I will make it again for sure.
This was awesome. Next time I'll coat the blueberries in flour to prevent them from sinking to the bottom.
Was out of sugar so used Stevia abstract instead and taste divine.
Went by the recipe might have added a smidge more sugar, and I tossed my frozen blueberries in flour. Didn’t want to chance them sinking. This is the 3rd time I’ve made this recipe and it’s always a hit! Next time I’d like to use apple sauce or butter instead of oil. I sprinkled sugar on too after I took it out. Does need something extra.
It's really good. I go through reviews to see what I should change. This is what I did: I kept the recipe the same except I added 2 cups of blueberries (a good amount), I added nutmeg and cinnamon. I baked it for 65 minutes. I also floured the blueberries to make them not sink (I recommend two teaspoons of flour per cup of blueberries)
Made three small loaves baked for 45 minutes. Turned blueberries that were not very tasty into deliciousness!
This was a super simple loaf to make, and a definite keeper! I did add some lemon zest to the flour-dusted blueberries before folding them into the batter. I also topped the loaf with a bit of cinnamon sugar I had on hand.
I just made this....yum! I followed the recipe besides fresh blueberries cuz all I had was frozen. It was really thick so I was worried I screwed something up. No way could I have added more blueberries. Came out great! Full of blueberries everywhere...no sinking or anything. Took about 55 minutes. Very good! I will for sure be making this again!
Very easy and tasty! Not too sweet!
I followed the recipe exactly as it was . I have to say I didn’t like it at all. The taste wasn’t what I expected. Not doing this one again.
This was very easy to make and it tasted nice. I followed the recipe to the T. I didn't find it very sweet, which my husband liked. Next time I will only use 1 cup of blueberries, 1 1/2 cups was too much.
Made exactly as directions said, it was great
This bread is delicious and my family's clear favorite. Best of all for me, it bakes up in the time indicated by the recipe!
Delicious, I did coat the blueberries in flour and folded some in the batter and layered Some as I poured the batter in the pan.i used a regular Pyrex loaf dish and it baked beautifully. Sorry no picture because we ate 1/2 already.
I'm just learning to bake, and this is the first thing I've made that I can brag about. Very easy recipe. After the first (successful) try, I made some changes. I added an extra egg, a touch of cinnamon, and I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup, which is sweet enough. I added at least a cup more berries (it's hard to exercise restraint), including raspberries (I use frozen berries). The result is a loaf that's still got that cake thing going for it, but loaded with fruit. I'm getting requests, lol.
Excellent! I replaced the milk with Banana Almond milk just to change things up a little bit. Moist and delicious.
Excellent recipe!! I’m learning to bake again after brain injury. This was easy enough for me to figure out. Thank you!! I added 2 cups of blueberries, because, ya know, blueberries!!
Best blueberry loaf ever ty for sharing your recipe
Very tasty, thanks for sharing! :) quick, simple, delicious!
Super thick batter, but tastes great after baked
I added less oil and sugar. Instead I added applesauce. The loaf is like I wanted it low fat and sugar. However it's a little hard and dry.
Made this last night and it is sooo yummy! It first appeared to not be enough batter for a regular size loaf pan but it rose to fit it once done. I made a double batch for two loaves....yum! The only thing I changed is used coconut oil in place of veg oil and it made it that much tastier and healthier. Definitely recommend this loaf!
Crispy edges, and just sweet enough.
Excellent snack. Even tastes good with frozen blueberries.
this is like no other recipe! made a loaf today and it turned out great! I can hardly stop eating it :)
Made this loaf for a Bible study group, they totally loved. I tossed the blueberry in a little flour to keep them from sinking. I also added a crumb topping. It turned great. Very easy to make.
Easy to follow, used fresh blueberries and added a little sugar to the topping. Texture is cake like and very tender. I would suggest letting it cool in the pan rather than try to remove it right away. Wait until it is well cooled to cut otherwise, it will fall apart.
Made this today after blueberry picking and looks as if I should have made two loafs! The family loves it. Thanks for a great recipe.
I made this with frozen blueberries since fresh blueberries were out of season. It turned out beautifully, and was moist even the day after slicing.
Will make this again for sure! I had fresh blueberries in the freezer and wanted to try something different. Sprinkle a little sugar on top before baking...great breakfast bread.
Very nice smooth tasting loaf. Always a favorite. Never any leftovers
I followed this recipe exactly and it turned out delicious! I would probably use 2 smaller loaf pans next time as it was rather shallow. Moist and old-fashioned tasting, my husband and I are loving it with tea. Thank you, Meg!
what is the perfect constancy for the butter, it looked very thick to me, is that the way it should be ? also it went flat after it cooled I should say I`m just starting to learn how to bake. What am I doing wrong? but it tested very good
I was a little disappointed with mine as the blueberry flavour didn't really come through- despite me using more than the quantity stated in the recipe. But it is very quick and easy to make!
