Blueberry Loaf

This moist blueberry quick bread recipe is easy to make. It works equally well with fresh or frozen blueberries.

Recipe by Meg

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a loaf pan.

  • Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Stir milk, oil, egg, and vanilla extract into flour mixture until just blended; gently fold blueberries into batter and pour into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 60 to 70 minutes. Cool briefly on a wire rack before inverting carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack. Let cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 116mg. Full Nutrition
