Easy Sweet Potato Casserole
This easy sweet potato recipe is simple and yummy. My husband begs me for this dish. I got the recipe from his mother.
If you like your sweet potatoes sugary and cinnamon-y this is recipe for you... my daughter and I do so we liked it but more so without the marshmallows. *I did reduce the serving size to 2 to make the recipe... my boys do not like sweet potatoes and I didn't need 10 servings.*
Followed the recipe exact... I could not give this more than three stars. It was way too sweet (and I have a LOVE for all things sweet!), and had an almost inedible amount of cinnamon. Next time I will be cutting the white sugar and cinnamon down by at least half! Other than that the recipe was good.
Cinnamon overkill and to sweet. Yikes. I made this recipe the first time exactly as directed. Never again. Even my sweet potato casserole addicted husband didn't like it. The next time I cut the white sugar to 1/2c, the brown sugar to 1/4c, the cinnamon to 1/2T, and added 1t nutmeg. Much better. Oh, and I baked the sweet potatoes instead of boiling. Much easier to peel and give the end result is less dense.
I used one cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup sugar because I love brown sugar. Also used regular marshmallows. Came out great!
This was the first time in all my cooking years that I did this myself. I followed the directions... (so easy)! The only thing I changed was the sugar. I did not use any of the sugar in the recipe. What I used was Organic Blue Agave (abt. 2tbs). I do not use regular sugar anymore, and this is an excellent replacement, also low fat/low sodium margarine. Everything else I followed to the recipe. Everybody LOVED IT!...so did I! Love your recipes, they are really so easy!.. 5 star***** AllRecipes.... JWBronx
Very good and very simple but maybe should have a little less cinnamon (or maybe my sweet potatoes weren't large enough . Thank you!
I reduced the sugar to two tablespoons, but kept all other ingredients the same. Everyone liked it! I'll definitely make it again.
I agree with the majority of reviews it was very sweet. But was excellent the 2nd day. I think it's one if those recipes that taste better the 2nd day.
Easy recipe, fun to make, and totally delicious!
Perfect! exactly what I expected.
I actually made this last Thanksgiving and it was a hit! My family loved it,so I’m making it again this year!
Way to much cinnamon! I only did 1Tblsp and it was still to much!! My daughter thought the same.
I added pecans. It was super easy and really good.
As I was adding the sugars & cinnamon to the potatoes I decided to stop after adding half for what this recipe called for. Thankful I did! Even with half it was still pretty rich, especially with the marshmallow!
love this recipe was a hit Christmas and Thanksgiving
This is so yummy
I adjusted the recipe to 3 servings and used 2 yams to make it. I was worried about the color at first from the brown sugar and cinnamon... but, THIS IS THE BEST THING I HAVE EVER TASTED. I don't know if the portion size changed the recipe, but it is delicious. It tastes like a perfectly roasted marshmallow with pumpkin pie. I may have to devour the whole thing!
Sooo.. I guess im the only person who alters other people's recipes. Yall really out here following to a t, then complaining.. Lol
Came out great!....I stirred in a little marshmallow cream, because our level of sweetness is about 1000%.
Great ingredients, taste delicious, but I love my sweet potatoes cubed rather than mashed.
Everybody loved it.
This was really good recipe, but I don't think it blew minds. but then again, it calls for a TON of cinnamon, and it was cinnamony with just 1/2 of what they're asking for. I also added a half cup of orange juice and don't regret doing so.
Oh yes I’ll make it again but I believe I’ll add coconut
So easy to make and so go to eat!
Added a little more brown sugar. 1cup. And 2Tsp of butter.
The only way I like uams anymore.
Everyone loved it. I covered half with chopped pecans and half with miniature marshmallows.
I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it... I did take advice from other reviews & only added 1 tablespoon of cinnamon & only 2 tablespoons of white sugar. It was perfect, will make it again next year!
It was easy and came out absolutely perfect!! Will absolutely use again!! Thanks!!
I just used this recipe for temp & time. I always eyeball amounts of ingredients less is more usually. The gist of it is right on. Doesnt need sugar at all, but I use a little brown just for the flavor.
Funny enough, I added extra cinnamon, left out the white sugar, so so good, I didn't have marshmallows so I used pecans oats and brown sugar on the top....I may not share. I gave 4 because I think I can tweak it and make it even better.
Yummy yummy. Thanks.
Made this as-is & it was delicious perfection. Highly recommend!
