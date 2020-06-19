Easy Sweet Potato Casserole

50 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 12
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This easy sweet potato recipe is simple and yummy. My husband begs me for this dish. I got the recipe from his mother.

By SWINDHAM

Gallery

Credit: MyHotSouthernMess
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place sweet potatoes in a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a deep casserole dish.

  • Mash potatoes with a potato masher in a bowl until no large lumps remain. Stir in both sugars, cinnamon, and butter until well combined, then transfer to the prepared casserole dish. Cover with a layer of miniature marshmallows.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until marshmallows are browned, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 90.8g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 3.1mg; sodium 167.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/25/2022