Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallows

Excellent, easy, and always a crowd pleaser!
This was ok. For my personal preference not enough spice and could use more sugar. You mainly taste the sweet potato. I reduced the recipe size to 2 servings
I used 1/2 c brown sugar and did 2x the amounts for the seasonings and it turned out really well- perfect sweetness.
Needed to add quite a bit more sugar. But I like them sweet:) After that it's great!
The two-step cooking process made for an easy mash. I also added about 1/3 tsp of nutmeg, upped the sugar, and added about 1 T of butter and about 1/4 C of heavy cream to sweeten the dish.
I baked the potatoes in the oven for 1 1/2 hours till done. Afterwards I let them cool and then cut them in half the long way. I scooped out the potatoes added the spices and placed the mixture back into the potato skins. Placed some marshmallows on top. A lot of compliments on the presentation.
Simple and simply delicious! I use canned Yams and whip all the ingredients (except marshmallows) with an electric mixer. This is always a crowd pleaser! And yes this is understated in its sweetness (which is more than made up for in the very sweet marshmallow topping) and its spices but it allows the fantastic flavor of the sweet potatoes to really shine. You cannot go wrong with this recipe - it is simply delicious!!
I loved this recipe and my family did as well. It was the perfect amount of sweetness and I will definitely make this again!
Not my favorite recipe. So sweet and peeling and dicing sweet potatoes is no easy task.