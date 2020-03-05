Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallows

Rating: 4.62 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is the traditional 'better than Boston Market®' recipe for mashed sweet potatoes. Easy to make and tastes great! If you're looking for the best recipe for this traditional holiday favorite, look no further.

By Samantha

11 more images

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place sweet potatoes into a large pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes; drain. Transfer drained sweet potatoes to a baking sheet.

  • Bake sweet potatoes in the preheated oven until dried, 3 to 4 minutes; transfer to a mixing bowl.

  • Mash sweet potatoes with a potato masher until no large lumps remain; add sugar, allspice, and cinnamon. Continue mashing potatoes until evenly seasoned; spoon into a casserole dish. Spread miniature marshmallows in an even layer over the sweet potato mixture.

  • Bake in oven until marshmallows just begin to brown, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Switch oven to broil; cook under broiler for 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 0.2g; sodium 61mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (54)

Most helpful positive review

Wittkofskid
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2013
Excellent, easy, and always a crowd pleaser! Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

My Hot Southern Mess
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
02/27/2013
This was ok. For my personal preference not enough spice and could use more sugar. You mainly taste the sweet potato. I reduced the recipe size to 2 servings Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
leeloo17
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2016
I used 1/2 c brown sugar and did 2x the amounts for the seasonings and it turned out really well- perfect sweetness. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Emily Rusu
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2014
Needed to add quite a bit more sugar. But I like them sweet:) After that it's great! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Steve Berlin
Rating: 4 stars
11/25/2017
The two-step cooking process made for an easy mash. I also added about 1/3 tsp of nutmeg, upped the sugar, and added about 1 T of butter and about 1/4 C of heavy cream to sweeten the dish. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Mary
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2017
I baked the potatoes in the oven for 1 1/2 hours till done. Afterwards I let them cool and then cut them in half the long way. I scooped out the potatoes added the spices and placed the mixture back into the potato skins. Placed some marshmallows on top. A lot of compliments on the presentation. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sue
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2016
Simple and simply delicious! I use canned Yams and whip all the ingredients (except marshmallows) with an electric mixer. This is always a crowd pleaser! And yes this is understated in its sweetness (which is more than made up for in the very sweet marshmallow topping) and its spices but it allows the fantastic flavor of the sweet potatoes to really shine. You cannot go wrong with this recipe - it is simply delicious!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
lorflo
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2016
I loved this recipe and my family did as well. It was the perfect amount of sweetness and I will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jasmine
Rating: 3 stars
04/17/2017
Not my favorite recipe. So sweet and peeling and dicing sweet potatoes is no easy task. Read More
Helpful
(1)
