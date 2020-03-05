Glazed Carrots

Rating: 4.61 stars
369 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 274
  • 4 star values: 64
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 7

Simple dish with tender carrots with a buttery glaze and a mild sweetness.

By Tricia McTamaney

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
82 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place carrots into a large saucepan, pour in enough water to reach depth of 1 inch, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer carrots until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in the same saucepan; stir brown sugar, salt, and white pepper into butter until brown sugar and salt have dissolved. Transfer carrots into brown sugar sauce; cook and stir until carrots are glazed with sauce, about 5 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 193.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (387)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2012
A nice recipe. I love carrots just the way they are. This recipe might get those on the fence about carrots to give them a try. I don't think I would use fresh from the garden carrots for this, as they are usually pretty sweet. But it does help perk up store bought carrots that don't tend to be as sweet. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(172)

Most helpful critical review

coradaigle
Rating: 3 stars
02/18/2015
Made for me and my husband. They were okay. Kind of bland. Read More
Helpful
(7)
369 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 274
  • 4 star values: 64
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 7
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2012
A nice recipe. I love carrots just the way they are. This recipe might get those on the fence about carrots to give them a try. I don't think I would use fresh from the garden carrots for this, as they are usually pretty sweet. But it does help perk up store bought carrots that don't tend to be as sweet. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(172)
Venabambina
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2013
Absolutely delicious! My family ate this up like it was going out of style. And so easy! I made it as a side to go with Maple Salmon and garlic mashed potatoes. Will definitely make again! I cut out one tablespoon of butter, and it turned out just as good. Read More
Helpful
(103)
ACHIO4444
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2013
These were excellent! I made two small changes - had some baby carrots that needed used, so I used those, and I added about 1/4 t. cinnamon. Even my 3.5 year old asked for seconds! Read More
Helpful
(99)
Advertisement
Happy Liver
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2014
This is a good base recipe. I confess, the 5 stars are for the results of my alterations. I used half honey & half brown sugar. I used the zest & juice of half a large lemon. And I added 1/4 tsp of ground ginger. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(79)
Nelson
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2014
Simple, but sometimes simple is the best! I've made these several times now, and every once in a while I have a moisture problem with the carrots that prevents the glaze from getting thick. Just add some more brown sugar and cook it a little longer in the "glazing step" and it'll be fine. Top it with some chopped parsley so it's beautiful! If you don't have white pepper, black pepper is nearly the same (a little stronger)..white pepper is pretty much used to prevent black specks in your dish, which isn't a problem here with the darker glaze. Read More
Helpful
(78)
Lisette
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2014
This is one of my favorite recipes for carrots. I got my children and grandchildren to love them. To make a change in the flavor pallet I add a 1/2 tsp cinammon, 1/2+ tsp vanilla, and a dash of nutmeg. It becomes mock glazed yams and goes great with chicken and dressing and savory green beans. Read More
Helpful
(58)
Advertisement
Kelley Orlaska
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2013
I made this tonite for dinner and it was super easy and delicious. The only thing I added as a tsp. of cinnamon and I used baby carrots without cutting them up. My whole family said to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Rachael Gonzales
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2013
I'm not a huge fan of carrots but I loved this recipe! Sure easy and quick and a great way to add some flavor to any meal. I didn't make any changes at all- I was even able to get my picky two year old to eat some which is always a major plus! Read More
Helpful
(11)
autumnsweet
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2014
The flavor is fantastic! Know that if you're using baby carrots (as pictured) vs carrot sticks as noted in the recipe simmering for 10 minutes will leave them still quite crunchy in the middle. Read More
Helpful
(10)
coradaigle
Rating: 3 stars
02/18/2015
Made for me and my husband. They were okay. Kind of bland. Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022