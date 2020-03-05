Glazed Carrots

1 of 387

Rating: 4 stars A nice recipe. I love carrots just the way they are. This recipe might get those on the fence about carrots to give them a try. I don't think I would use fresh from the garden carrots for this, as they are usually pretty sweet. But it does help perk up store bought carrots that don't tend to be as sweet. Thanks! Helpful (172)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious! My family ate this up like it was going out of style. And so easy! I made it as a side to go with Maple Salmon and garlic mashed potatoes. Will definitely make again! I cut out one tablespoon of butter, and it turned out just as good. Helpful (103)

Rating: 5 stars These were excellent! I made two small changes - had some baby carrots that needed used, so I used those, and I added about 1/4 t. cinnamon. Even my 3.5 year old asked for seconds! Helpful (99)

Rating: 5 stars This is a good base recipe. I confess, the 5 stars are for the results of my alterations. I used half honey & half brown sugar. I used the zest & juice of half a large lemon. And I added 1/4 tsp of ground ginger. Yum! Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars Simple, but sometimes simple is the best! I've made these several times now, and every once in a while I have a moisture problem with the carrots that prevents the glaze from getting thick. Just add some more brown sugar and cook it a little longer in the "glazing step" and it'll be fine. Top it with some chopped parsley so it's beautiful! If you don't have white pepper, black pepper is nearly the same (a little stronger)..white pepper is pretty much used to prevent black specks in your dish, which isn't a problem here with the darker glaze. Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of my favorite recipes for carrots. I got my children and grandchildren to love them. To make a change in the flavor pallet I add a 1/2 tsp cinammon, 1/2+ tsp vanilla, and a dash of nutmeg. It becomes mock glazed yams and goes great with chicken and dressing and savory green beans. Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars I made this tonite for dinner and it was super easy and delicious. The only thing I added as a tsp. of cinnamon and I used baby carrots without cutting them up. My whole family said to make it again. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I'm not a huge fan of carrots but I loved this recipe! Sure easy and quick and a great way to add some flavor to any meal. I didn't make any changes at all- I was even able to get my picky two year old to eat some which is always a major plus! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars The flavor is fantastic! Know that if you're using baby carrots (as pictured) vs carrot sticks as noted in the recipe simmering for 10 minutes will leave them still quite crunchy in the middle. Helpful (10)