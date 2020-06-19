Fresh Banana Daiquiri
A nice change of pace from the usual strawberry daiquiri.
A nice change of pace from the usual strawberry daiquiri.
I liked that it wasn't terribly sweet, as many daiquiris are, but I couldn't taste the banana flavor enough. If I were to make again, I'd most likely double the banana and increase the triple sec as well.Read More
Only so-so. I followed the recipe exactly but it was too sour. I added another whole banana and more sugar, which made it drinkable. The lime juice was too overpowering.Read More
I liked that it wasn't terribly sweet, as many daiquiris are, but I couldn't taste the banana flavor enough. If I were to make again, I'd most likely double the banana and increase the triple sec as well.
We thought this was good! I chunked up my bananas and froze them to eliminate using the ice and watering down the drink, which works perfectly. The flavor was good, but I took the advice of the previous reviewer and added more banana than called for to get a stronger banana taste. This will be great for the summertime! Thanks for sharing. :)
The second I used a whole banana and only half a lime. The first time I made it, a whole lime/ .5 oz lime juice was too much. It was more of a lime daiquiri with a hint of banana.
I was using up some baby bananas, so it may have shifted the flavors but I found it a bit bland. Second batch I shifted to Gossling's dark rum and added a splash of stone's ginger wine which seemed to bring out more banana flavor.
Only so-so. I followed the recipe exactly but it was too sour. I added another whole banana and more sugar, which made it drinkable. The lime juice was too overpowering.
I omitted the sugar, instead I added 1 ounce of vanilla coffee cream. Instead of ice I used frozen bananas topped it with whipped cream and a cherry,
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections