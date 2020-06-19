Fresh Banana Daiquiri

A nice change of pace from the usual strawberry daiquiri.

By Patrick Washburn

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine banana, light rum, lime juice, triple sec, and sugar in a blender; puree until smooth. Add ice cubes and blend on highest setting until slushy, 15 to 20 seconds. Pour into a glass and serve.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 0.3g; sodium 2.7mg. Full Nutrition
