Bourbon and Molasses-Glazed Turkey Breast

Rating: 3.59 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 6

Fantastic recipe for roasted turkey breast; ideal for a small Thanksgiving meal!

By 360

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Original recipe yields 4 servings

Directions

  • Stir whiskey, molasses, and brown sugar in a saucepan until brown sugar has dissolved. Place over medium heat, bring to a simmer, and turn off heat; stir salt and hot pepper sauce into mixture. Pour marinade into a large bowl.

  • Place turkey breast into the marinade with skin side down; let stand for 1 hour, turning turkey breast over occasionally. Transfer turkey to a roasting pan. Retain marinade for basting.

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Roast turkey breast in the preheated oven until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat reads 160 degrees F (70 degrees C), about 45 minutes. Baste turkey occasionally with retained marinade. Allow turkey breast to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Tip

Aluminum foil can be used to keep food moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
580 calories; protein 59.3g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 163.7mg; sodium 1569.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Most helpful positive review

Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2012
I love all these ingredients individually so this was a fun recipe to make. I did two things differently however out of need. I couldn't find blackstrap molasses at one store so I used the Grandma's Original Molasses which has more sugar in it. Because of that I cooked my 2.5 lb bone-in turkey breast at 425 so it wouldn't burn. It took an hour for it to get done. I had almost a cup of the marinade left so I do think it would be possible to get by with less of that (don't want to waste my Jack Daniel's)--even half the amount. I'll find some useful way to use up the marinade! The marinade gets all nice and carmelized in the bottom of the pan from the basting process. I would make this again but not for Thanksgiving unless it accompanied a traditional turkey! Thanks for the recipe 360! Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

Julieee
Rating: 1 stars
09/16/2014
I thought I'd follow another reviewer and begin with 450 degrees then pop it down to 375 after 20 minutes and then take it out when the thermometer said 160. The skin was like leather. I had an awful time trying to carve the turkey breast and the meat was very dry. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Aliceof1derland
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2014
Wow doesn't cover it. This had such a fantastic flavor. I couldn't find the smaller breast at any of my local stores so I went ahead and got an 8lb. breast. I didnt change the proportions of the marinade/glaze but I lowered the oven to 325. I'm planning to try this on the grill with chicken this summer. Read More
Helpful
(23)
gwmpem
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2014
This is great! I had a 9 lb. bone in turkey breast that I cooked in an electric roaster. I would cut down the alcohol by half and thicken the marinade next time. I used the leftovers in another recipe from this sight - "Dad 's Leftover Turkey Pot Pie" and it was delicious Read More
Helpful
(13)
missa_113
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2014
My family loved this. I also used Grandmas original molasses also I used Jamison since that was what I had on hand. I cooked it at 425 for 1 hr and it turned out great. I will definitely be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Shereen
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2014
Delicious and moist. Perfect combination of whiskey and sweet and I don't even like drinking whiskey! Thanks for the recipe. I'm going to try with it with chicken next time. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Matthew Bernard
Rating: 1 stars
11/01/2013
Way too much alcohol.I kinda figured the amount of alcohol recommended was too much but i figured i try it anyway. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Stephen
Rating: 3 stars
12/03/2014
I cut the liquid in half. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Gretchen Phillips
Rating: 1 stars
12/03/2014
I kept exactly to the recipe. Although the turkey was extremely moist, we could not taste the marinade at all except on the skin which never crisped, but was soggy. I won't make this again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022