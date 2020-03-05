Bourbon and Molasses-Glazed Turkey Breast

1 of 27

Rating: 4 stars I love all these ingredients individually so this was a fun recipe to make. I did two things differently however out of need. I couldn't find blackstrap molasses at one store so I used the Grandma's Original Molasses which has more sugar in it. Because of that I cooked my 2.5 lb bone-in turkey breast at 425 so it wouldn't burn. It took an hour for it to get done. I had almost a cup of the marinade left so I do think it would be possible to get by with less of that (don't want to waste my Jack Daniel's)--even half the amount. I'll find some useful way to use up the marinade! The marinade gets all nice and carmelized in the bottom of the pan from the basting process. I would make this again but not for Thanksgiving unless it accompanied a traditional turkey! Thanks for the recipe 360! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Wow doesn't cover it. This had such a fantastic flavor. I couldn't find the smaller breast at any of my local stores so I went ahead and got an 8lb. breast. I didnt change the proportions of the marinade/glaze but I lowered the oven to 325. I'm planning to try this on the grill with chicken this summer. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This is great! I had a 9 lb. bone in turkey breast that I cooked in an electric roaster. I would cut down the alcohol by half and thicken the marinade next time. I used the leftovers in another recipe from this sight - "Dad 's Leftover Turkey Pot Pie" and it was delicious Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars My family loved this. I also used Grandmas original molasses also I used Jamison since that was what I had on hand. I cooked it at 425 for 1 hr and it turned out great. I will definitely be making this again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious and moist. Perfect combination of whiskey and sweet and I don't even like drinking whiskey! Thanks for the recipe. I'm going to try with it with chicken next time. Helpful (6)

Rating: 1 stars I thought I'd follow another reviewer and begin with 450 degrees then pop it down to 375 after 20 minutes and then take it out when the thermometer said 160. The skin was like leather. I had an awful time trying to carve the turkey breast and the meat was very dry. Helpful (4)

Rating: 1 stars Way too much alcohol.I kinda figured the amount of alcohol recommended was too much but i figured i try it anyway. Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars I cut the liquid in half. Helpful (3)