Sweet Tart Waldorf Apple Salad

This salad is a combination of a fruit dip recipe I learned last week and an apple salad I saw in the grocery store. It was enough inspiration to come up with this delicious recipe for our cook-out this afternoon! I have two boys and a daycare and would recommend this recipe as super-simple to make with kids. Children love chopping apples (even littles can do this with a butter knife) and mixing the dressing. I used ¾ of my dressing and reserved the rest to use as fruit dip later.

By kcruther

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss diced apples with lemon juice in a salad bowl.

  • Beat Neufchatel cheese, whipped cream, brown sugar, mayonnaise, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl until dressing is smooth and creamy.

  • Stir grapes and celery into apples and toss lightly with dressing to coat. Top salad with walnut halves and sweetened dried cranberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 67.3mg. Full Nutrition
