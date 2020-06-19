Easy Mojitos

It's hard to find mojitos at any of the restaurants in the small town I'm stationed in, and when I tried to make my own using club soda, they never seemed to turn out right. Using lemon-lime soda also cuts down on the amount of sugar usually used.

By Jennifer

  • Place mint leaves, lime slice, and sugar in bottom of a glass and muddle with a spoon until mint is crushed. Fill glass with ice cubes. Pour rum and soda over the ice; stir.n

121 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 13.3mg. Full Nutrition
