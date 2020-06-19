Easy Mojitos

It's hard to find mojitos at any of the restaurants in the small town I'm stationed in, and when I tried to make my own using club soda, they never seemed to turn out right. Using lemon-lime soda also cuts down on the amount of sugar usually used.
I've been on a big Mojito kick lately and I've been using Diet 7up in place of club soda, per personal preference, so this was a huge hit with me! I used 2 tsps of sugar and bottle lime juice. This will be a repeater at the LTH house! CHEERS, Jennifer!
This is a great mojito for this amount of effort--appropriately named. If you really do a good job on the "muddle", it is delicious. We have found that a drinking straw is key to enjoying this drink. All the good stuff is on the bottom, and you get a taste of all of the ingredients from the first sip when you drink it with the straw.
Make sure you use spearmint not peppermint. I would use Nellie & Joe's Key West lime juice instead of real limes to make it even easier (unless you're serving it to company), and I would probably use regular 7-Up instead of diet because then the sugar part is also taken care of for you. Also Mexican 7-Up uses real sugar cane, which is what the original recipe for this drink calls for, so even better.
Turned out great! I muddled in my shaker and shook with ice, rum, and sugar, then poured into a martini glass with diet 7-up. Should be noted that it’s best to make a multiple batch if you’re using a shaker.
The recipe was super easy and it came it great! I have even memorized it so that I can make it again whenever the mood strikes. I couldn't find Diet Sprite at the time, so I substituted with Diet Mountain Dew. It was perfect!
