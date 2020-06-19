Mojito Perfecto
Trial and error pay off! Time-consuming, but so worth it.
A pleasant minty cocktail that’s so refreshing for a hot summer’s day. I didn’t have lemon-flavored rum, so I substituted lemon seltzer water for the soda water. I also used extra mint leaves as a personal preference.Read More
I've recently discovered I like mojitos, and this is no exception. I used bottled lime juice and regular white rum, per what I had on hand. I also prefer Diet 7up to club soda. CHEERS, Alycia!
Was very good, I used strawberry rum and a little less sugar.
needs more mint leaves
Yummy! Followed the recipe but I didn't have club soda so I used tonic water and squeezed half a lime in each glass with lots of crushed fresh lime from my garden. So so good!
Love!
I thought this was a great recipe.
Easy and quick! I let the mint and limes soak in the rum a few minutes before adding the ice and soda.
Absolutely awesome! So fresh and delicious! Reduced the sugar and the alcohol on the 2nd round. :)))
This was really good, and I don't generally like alcohol! Couldn't find lemon rum so I made it with lemon liqueur and I enjoyed it.
I added a tiny bit more sugar since my lime was extra big. Otherwise I stayed true to the recipe. Very nice flavor on this warm day!
Yum! I only used sugar to rim my glass as I dont care for sweet drinks. Used regular white rum as that is what I have on have and a lemon flavored water. Love mint & lime.. This was my first EVER mojito :)
All I had in the house was spiced rum, and this recipe was still great.
I made this about 5 times amount in a large jug for friends. Was a big hit. Also hits you hard after a few of them.
We use dark rum and fresh mint from the garden. Good and strong. Also find that making each glass to order is thee only way. Using a shaker or to attempt a pitcherful...NO!
Delightfully delicious! Will make again and again.
