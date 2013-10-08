ALLSTAR Hamburger Sauce

Rating: 4.44 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I love this sauce on hamburgers and also love to dip French fries in it! So easy to prepare. Tastes best with the full-fat mayo.

By haywardsmom

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir mayonnaise, Cajun seasoning, ketchup, Dijon mustard, yellow mustard, relish, and Worcestershire sauce in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 424.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2012
I did increase the ketchup a bit to give it a nice pink color and I used chopped garlic dills in place of the relish only because that was what I had on hand. This is an excellent fry sauce. If you can make this as much in advance as you can because the longer it sits the better it gets. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
05/29/2016
5-28-2016 We tried a little of this on the side in case we didn t like it. We didn t like it. Not on hamburgers anyway it just seemed off. On a chicken sandwich or wrap a sauce for crab cakes perhaps or on a Po boy sandwich this would be much more appropriate. On a classic All American Burger however nothing beats ketchup and/or mustard. Note: I prepared this exactly as written in order to provide an accurate representation for myself of what it was supposed to taste like. I found it a little heavy on the yellow mustard and if there were to be a next time (probably not) I would eliminate it altogether. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2012
I did increase the ketchup a bit to give it a nice pink color and I used chopped garlic dills in place of the relish only because that was what I had on hand. This is an excellent fry sauce. If you can make this as much in advance as you can because the longer it sits the better it gets. Read More
Helpful
(10)
ladiesia
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2013
This is really good!!! I used ZATARAIN'S cajon seasoning. I didn't have ketchup so I used a dash of Worcestershire sauce and this is great!!! My husband who doesn't like mustard likes this! (Just dont tell him it has mustard) Thanks for this share! Read More
Helpful
(5)
naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
05/29/2016
5-28-2016 We tried a little of this on the side in case we didn t like it. We didn t like it. Not on hamburgers anyway it just seemed off. On a chicken sandwich or wrap a sauce for crab cakes perhaps or on a Po boy sandwich this would be much more appropriate. On a classic All American Burger however nothing beats ketchup and/or mustard. Note: I prepared this exactly as written in order to provide an accurate representation for myself of what it was supposed to taste like. I found it a little heavy on the yellow mustard and if there were to be a next time (probably not) I would eliminate it altogether. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2012
Hubby declared the GOOD! I scaled back the recipe because it does make a lot but didn't change anything else. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(2)
OODLES_OR
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2014
easy and delicious...it makes a lot! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ron Lloyd
Rating: 1 stars
05/30/2014
Not to my liking Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2018
Love it on burgers n fries.. Read More
Jonas
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2013
My 2 y/o and I loved this. Was a bit spicy... kinda reminded me of the Southwest sauce you get with your onion rings at Burger King. Read More
Klak
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2014
I thought it was great. I added some chopped chipotle peppers in adobo(because it was already mixed with my mayo) It turned out really well! Not too spicy but still a nice sharp taste. Read More
