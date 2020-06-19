Baked Ham with Pineapple Mustard Glaze

A terrific blend of sweet, tangy, fruity, and zesty. An old family recipe that never fails to please. This is an easy, fail-safe recipe that anyone can make or adjust according to their own likes.

Recipe by Risa Buckingham

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 35 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 whole baked ham
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Whisk pineapple juice, brown sugar, and dry mustard in a bowl until brown sugar has dissolved.

  • Place ham in a baking dish with cut side down and arrange pineapple rings and maraschino cherries onto the ham; secure with toothpicks if needed. Push cloves into ham and baste ham and fruit with pineapple juice glaze.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until glaze has baked onto ham, 1 1/2 to 2 hours; baste with glaze every 30 minutes.

  • Turn on oven's broiler.

  • Broil ham until the glaze forms a crust and the pineapple slices are browned, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 31.9g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 32g; cholesterol 95.4mg; sodium 2198.3mg. Full Nutrition
