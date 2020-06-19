Baked Ham with Pineapple Mustard Glaze
A terrific blend of sweet, tangy, fruity, and zesty. An old family recipe that never fails to please. This is an easy, fail-safe recipe that anyone can make or adjust according to their own likes.
I grew up having ham prepared as written. This time I varied it just a bit for us diabetics. Had a 11 lb. fully-cooked butt ham to work with. At 15 minutes a pound that was 2.75 hours of total cooking time in a 325 degree oven. First I scored the entire ham and stuck whole cloves in the intersection of the cuts. This really enhances the flavor and the entire house smelled divine! Then I made a paste of 1 cup brown splenda, 2 tbsp dijon mustard and just enough pineapple juice from the can to make it moist. I use the pineapple in water instead of heavy syrup to reduce the sugar content. Adjust the amount of mustard to your taste. I like it sweet and tangy. I smothered the ham with the paste. Then tented it in heavy duty foil. Cook for 1.5 hours. My Mother never tented her hams but this is the step that keeps the ham super moist. Make a basting sauce with the rest of the pineapple juice and 1/2 cup of cherry juice from the maraschino cherry jar. Add 1/2 cup of OJ. Then add 1 cup brown splenda and 2 tbsp dijon. This makes a thin liquid basting sauce. I used a soup spoon to ladle it over the ham. After 1.5 hours take the ham out of the oven and remove the foil. Now stick the marinated pineapple and cherries on the ham with toothpicks. It only takes pineapple an hour or so to caramelize to perfection. So, put them on now not at the beginning. Ladle the sauce over the ham every 15 minutes until done (5 times). Let it sit for at least 15 minutes. Then carve. YUMMY!!!!!!Read More
For a ready cooked ham I recommend following package instructions for cooking temp to reach 140. Glaze and pineapple/cherries were a hit!Read More
Very tasty. Unfortunately I did not have the pineapple slices or the cherries but tried it anyway. Watch it after about an hour and fifteen minutes because I felt the drippings got a little too dark and and I was worried it may taste burnt but got it out in time.
My mom said this was the best ham she's ever had! We planned to make it for Christmas but the weather fouled up our plans so we made it for Easter. Delicious and easy to make. Gives the ham great flavor and keeps it moist.
my ham came out superb.... excellent recipe... i used 2 cups pineapple juice, 1 cup of dark brown sugar , dry mustard and 8 oz frozen orange juice..to make my sauce... it was delicious... as you mix your ingredients you taste it... for balancing at your own taste... I added cloves to the ham and basted with my sauce....and added some to the pan... cover it with aluminium foil for 1 hour and1/2 .. but basted every 1/2 hour .. afterwards i uncover it.. and basted every 15 minutes... for another 1 hour.... Later I broiled it for 10 minutes... basting it every 5 minutes... just for coloring and the crisp on top... My ham came out supper tender and juicy.... I put the pineapples and cherries after it was cooked... Once the ham was sliced .. I added the juicy from the pan on top of it.... THANK YOU FOR THIS RECIPE... ITS A KEEPEER.
this is old-fashioned good. Since I'm not fond of picking whole cloves out of my teeth, I substitute a half tsp of ground cloves to the sugar/juice mixture. Improves the taste and saves my molars!
This has become my family's dish not just in holidays meals but also daily meals. My kids and my husband love it. The recipe is so simple and the ham turns out tasty and juicy. I usually do not have pineapple juice in hand, so I just mix some syrup that comes with the canned pineapple rings with some orange juice. Thank you for sharing the recipe! Love it!
This recipe has been in our family forever, the only minor difference is we use prepared mustard and we also thicken the pan dripping for the most awesome gravy imaginable. This is foolproof, no measuring, just whisk the ingredients and adjust to your liking.
Came out delicious, my family loved it!!
I used this glaze for a fresh, uncured ham, and the flavor of the ham was wonderful. It was also very moist. I did make two minor changes, though. I didn't have enough pineapple juice because I had only one can of pineapple. So I made up the difference with orange juice. I also added about 2 tbsp. of honey. The marinade was a bit on the watery side, but I marinated the ham a few times during the cook time. So it worked fine. For a 6 lb. ham, it took about 1 1/2 hours to cook at 325 degrees and 15 minutes per lb. I will definitely use this marinade again.
Best ham I have ever tasted. It stayed moist and was not overly sweet. The smokiness was still the dominant taste.
I always make a ham for Thanksgiving and Christmas. This year I just wanted a different glaze. This recipe was perfect! I used a 13 lb smoked spiral sliced ham and just troubled the glaze recipe. My family raved over it!
Very good. Easy to bring together and very tasty!
Great recipe! No changes needed.
I cut the brown sugar in half. It was very good. I cooked it a little longer because the internal temp wasn’t high enough yet at the end of the time.
