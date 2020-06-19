Baked Ham with Pineapple Mustard Glaze

I grew up having ham prepared as written. This time I varied it just a bit for us diabetics. Had a 11 lb. fully-cooked butt ham to work with. At 15 minutes a pound that was 2.75 hours of total cooking time in a 325 degree oven. First I scored the entire ham and stuck whole cloves in the intersection of the cuts. This really enhances the flavor and the entire house smelled divine! Then I made a paste of 1 cup brown splenda, 2 tbsp dijon mustard and just enough pineapple juice from the can to make it moist. I use the pineapple in water instead of heavy syrup to reduce the sugar content. Adjust the amount of mustard to your taste. I like it sweet and tangy. I smothered the ham with the paste. Then tented it in heavy duty foil. Cook for 1.5 hours. My Mother never tented her hams but this is the step that keeps the ham super moist. Make a basting sauce with the rest of the pineapple juice and 1/2 cup of cherry juice from the maraschino cherry jar. Add 1/2 cup of OJ. Then add 1 cup brown splenda and 2 tbsp dijon. This makes a thin liquid basting sauce. I used a soup spoon to ladle it over the ham. After 1.5 hours take the ham out of the oven and remove the foil. Now stick the marinated pineapple and cherries on the ham with toothpicks. It only takes pineapple an hour or so to caramelize to perfection. So, put them on now not at the beginning. Ladle the sauce over the ham every 15 minutes until done (5 times). Let it sit for at least 15 minutes. Then carve. YUMMY!!!!!!

