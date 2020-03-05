Brunch Baked French Toast

1 of 175

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was very good and would definitely make it again. They only change I would make is to use a little less brown sugar. I definitely could taste the brown sugar. Otherwise, for a quick and easy baked French toast, this one's hard to beat! Helpful (103)

Rating: 4 stars Really liked this recipe but next time will add 1/2 tsp real vanilla to the egg/milk mixture. Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars What an easy recipe and SO DELICIOUS! Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars Only thing I had to do differently was increase the amount of milk/egg/salt combo - I ended up doing it with 5 eggs, 1.5 cups milk and 3/4 teaspoon of salt. Additionally, I baked it for about 38 minutes and sprinkled powdered sugar on top just before serving. We served with syrup and butter, but honestly didn't need it. This tastes wonderful and only takes about 5-10 minutes to throw together. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars Quick and easy and LOVED that we had 16 sliced all ready at the same time! We did up the egg/milk mixture as other reviews suggested and sprinkled with powdered sugar before serving and found it sweet enough to not need to add syrup. DELICIOUS!!! Increasing the oven temp to 375 helped with the final texture go from a bit mushy to nicely toasted. We may even add some banana slices between the brown sugar and bread layers next time for a twist. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent, quick breakfast bake. Loved the ease of preparation without having to make it the night before it's needed. As other reviewers have stated, I also needed to increase the egg, milk mixture (5 eggs and 1-1/2 cups milk). I added 1 tsp. vanilla to the egg mixture, and cut back on the brown sugar. (Also increased bake time) This is so much better than I expected. Will definitely make this again and again! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars After eating the most amazing trench toast during brunch at the New Silver Slipper I came directly home in search of it. I believe this is the same recipe. It was great. I did however have to substitute heavy whipping cream for the milk because I was running low on milk. On a different day I also tried this recipe with diced pecans on the layer with the brown sugar. It did not come out right may try again with pecans on the top. I have also made this with vanilla added because I like that flavor in my french toast. My additions of heavy whipping cream instead of milk and vanilla brought the flavor over the top. I have never made french toast on the stove again after finding this recipe. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars My family and I love this recipe!! It was on the crispy side which is just how we love it. We don't care for it soft/mushy/soggy. This was perfect. Made two pans of it. Froze the extras. Reheated them in the toaster oven and was just as yummy as the day I made them Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars It is rare when we don't have a loaf of French Bread lurking around so this is right up my alley. It was just a bit stale...perfect! Turned out firm but nice and moist inside. I would not change a thing the sugar coated side is almost carmelised and we just topped it with a bit of powdered sugar. This is now my go to recipe for French toast for brunches...so so easy and so so perfect. Helpful (5)