Ripley's Bloody Mary Mix for Canning

End of season and we have plenty of salsa and sauce! What to do? Make this recipe of course! Here were our changes, otherwise, we followed to a "T" and may have had more tomatoes than 20 pounds - we did things a little imprecise. Changes: 8 tbs horseradish, 8 tbs Worcestershire, 4 tsp Old Bay, added pepper flakes when our chiles didn't really dry fast enough to crush with mortar and pestle - We like it SPICY! (Were going for a Zing Zang Mix copycat, but this is much fresher and livelier). We also had no food processor but the benefit of a Victorio strainer, so we blended the solids first, working in batches (we needed the biggest soup pot we could find - one we steam crabs in) and then boiled it all 30 minutes and then ran it all through the Victorio (see photo) and came out with beautiful juice with awesome flavor. Canned 11 quarts. Tried this morning and with fresh lime, fresh cracked pepper and two Queen Olives, it's a home run!

Read More