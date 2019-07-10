Ripley's Bloody Mary Mix for Canning

End of season and we have plenty of salsa and sauce! What to do? Make this recipe of course! Here were our changes, otherwise, we followed to a "T" and may have had more tomatoes than 20 pounds - we did things a little imprecise. Changes: 8 tbs horseradish, 8 tbs Worcestershire, 4 tsp Old Bay, added pepper flakes when our chiles didn't really dry fast enough to crush with mortar and pestle - We like it SPICY! (Were going for a Zing Zang Mix copycat, but this is much fresher and livelier). We also had no food processor but the benefit of a Victorio strainer, so we blended the solids first, working in batches (we needed the biggest soup pot we could find - one we steam crabs in) and then boiled it all 30 minutes and then ran it all through the Victorio (see photo) and came out with beautiful juice with awesome flavor. Canned 11 quarts. Tried this morning and with fresh lime, fresh cracked pepper and two Queen Olives, it's a home run!
End of season and we have plenty of salsa and sauce! What to do? Make this recipe of course! Here were our changes, otherwise, we followed to a "T" and may have had more tomatoes than 20 pounds - we did things a little imprecise. Changes: 8 tbs horseradish, 8 tbs Worcestershire, 4 tsp Old Bay, added pepper flakes when our chiles didn't really dry fast enough to crush with mortar and pestle - We like it SPICY! (Were going for a Zing Zang Mix copycat, but this is much fresher and livelier). We also had no food processor but the benefit of a Victorio strainer, so we blended the solids first, working in batches (we needed the biggest soup pot we could find - one we steam crabs in) and then boiled it all 30 minutes and then ran it all through the Victorio (see photo) and came out with beautiful juice with awesome flavor. Canned 11 quarts. Tried this morning and with fresh lime, fresh cracked pepper and two Queen Olives, it's a home run!
Ok, I haven't tried it yet but it smells good and tasted good while I was boiling it. I added about 8 carrots, 8 ribs of celery, 2 T. liquid smoke, and 6 jalapeno peppers (unseeded), and 2 T. red pepper flakes. I ran 1 qt through my vegetable juicer, decided it was too much trouble, and just canned it with pulp and all. It made 11 qts. Can't wait to try it after it has set for a few months! (It looks like it'll need to have some water added along with vodka and ice when mixing to drink). I also pressure canned it at 11 pounds of pressure for 15 minutes. 2nd review- FANTASTIC!! I have only drank the 1 qt. that I actually ran through the juicer.....better than store bought! Didn't have to add any extra anything to it! LOVE IT!!! I will certainly can this each fall when I have tomatoes on.....
I made one recipe of this at the end of last summer. I cheated a bit on the spices as the Old Bay was only available in a large size for 8 bucks. This was a long process as I used a chinois to remove excess pulp. I just purchased a VitaMix and hope that will cut the time way down. The end result the first time that I made this was amazing. Hopefully with the addition of the VitaMix it will be easy enough to do 2 or 3 batches.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.