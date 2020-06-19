Classic Daiquiri

When I was a bartender near a doctors office , I had a doctor come everyday at happy hour for a walnut daiquiri . One day I ran out of walnuts . All I had was hickory nuts , so I used those . When he tasted it he said what is this ? I said " that's a hickory daiquiri doc :-)
When I was a bartender near a doctors office , I had a doctor come everyday at happy hour for a walnut daiquiri . One day I ran out of walnuts . All I had was hickory nuts , so I used those . When he tasted it he said what is this ? I said " that's a hickory daiquiri doc :-)
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.