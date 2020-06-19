Classic Daiquiri

Enjoy this classic daiquiri frozen or on the rocks.

By Patrick Washburn

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend ice, rum, lime juice, triple sec, and 1 teaspoon sugar in a blender on the highest setting until smooth, 15 to 20 seconds. Pour into glass.n

  • Spread 2 tablespoons sugar in a thin layer onto a small plate. Rub lime wedge around the rim of a glass. Dip glass rim in sugar to coat. Pour blended beverage into the prepared glass to serve.n

Cook's Notes:

To serve on the rocks, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake for 20-30 seconds. Strain into ice-filled glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 3.1mg. Full Nutrition
