Homemade Bloody Mary Mix
Mother-in-law gave me this recipe. It tastes better then the name brand store stuff. Spice it up or down to your tastes. Chill and mix with desired amount of vodka and ice.
Mother-in-law gave me this recipe. It tastes better then the name brand store stuff. Spice it up or down to your tastes. Chill and mix with desired amount of vodka and ice.
We like our bloody marts spiced up, so there was a lot of hot sauce added to the mix. I find that I'm liking things less and less sweet these days, and the one that I didn't care for in this mix was the sugar. I would reduce to a tsp or totally eliminate sugar in the future to suit our tastes. Definitely made a vibrant and refreshing drink, so thanks Nolimit for posting your recipe.Read More
I tried this with regular pickle juice instead of the jalapeno. Overall, a bit bland and the clove taste discordant. I would try smoked paprika instead.Read More
We like our bloody marts spiced up, so there was a lot of hot sauce added to the mix. I find that I'm liking things less and less sweet these days, and the one that I didn't care for in this mix was the sugar. I would reduce to a tsp or totally eliminate sugar in the future to suit our tastes. Definitely made a vibrant and refreshing drink, so thanks Nolimit for posting your recipe.
I put all ingredients in my Vitamix along with a couple celery stalks and blended. It was a bit too thick so I needed to add additional liquid. Everyone really liked it and I will definitely make it again instead of buying pre-made. I don't like my bloody Mary's very spicy so this was perfect. For my guests who wanted more spice, we just added it to their glass.
Really, really good. It's not as spicy as I prefer, but that's great because I'm the only one around my house that likes spicy, so I can tune up my own. I did reduce sugar based on another review since I'm not a fan of sweet either, but I may try it as is next time upon the request of others.
Made this last night, was really delicious! added half a bottle of hot sauce into the mix to spice it up and it was amazing. tip: serve with Peppar Vodka!
I tried this with regular pickle juice instead of the jalapeno. Overall, a bit bland and the clove taste discordant. I would try smoked paprika instead.
This was very delicious, however, as other reviewers suggested, we omitted the sugar and spiced it up quite a bit with green tobasco. We also omitted the salt because we wanted to keep it low sodium, used low sodium tomato juice, and we blended about 1/4 C. real onion and one very large clove of garlic in place of the powders. It was fantastic but because of all the changes we made I gave it 4 stars. My favorite thing about the recipe is there was NO CELERY!! This is our new favorite recipe for this mix for sure.
It's very good! Thank you for posting!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections