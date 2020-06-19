Homemade Bloody Mary Mix

Mother-in-law gave me this recipe. It tastes better then the name brand store stuff. Spice it up or down to your tastes. Chill and mix with desired amount of vodka and ice.

Recipe by Nolimit

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir tomato juice, lime juice, pickled jalapeno pepper juice, vinegar, white sugar, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, salt, pepper, cloves, onion powder, and garlic powder in a 2-quart pitcher.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 360.9mg. Full Nutrition
