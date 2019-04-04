Couscous Caprese

A roasted tomato stuffed with couscous, fresh mozzarella, and basil makes a wonderful side dish. It's very pleasing to the eye and the mouth.

Recipe by C Murphy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking dish.

  • Pour boiling water over couscous in a bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let couscous soak until the water is completely absorbed, about 5 minutes.

  • Slice the tops from tomatoes and take a very small slice of the bottoms so they will be stable upright. Use a spoon to remove and discard the tomato innards. Put tomatoes in the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake tomatoes in the preheated oven until lightly charred at the edges, about 20 minutes.

  • Line the inner walls of each tomato with 4 basil leaves.

  • Toss mozzarella cheese with the couscous; stuff into tomatoes. Drizzle balsamic vinegar over the top of the stuffed tomatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 36.3mg; sodium 366.6mg. Full Nutrition
