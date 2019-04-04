Couscous Caprese
A roasted tomato stuffed with couscous, fresh mozzarella, and basil makes a wonderful side dish. It's very pleasing to the eye and the mouth.
I served this as a light lunch for my husband and self; used dried basil added to the couscous. I have made this twice, both times stuffing the couscous into unbaked hollowed tomato and topping with a slice of cheese. Very tasty; same ingredients but one less step. Cooked the couscous in chicken broth. Add a salad and light lunch couldn't be simpler.Read More
I can't believe this recipe only has 3 reviews so far! My family loves this recipe, even my pizza-only daughter. This recipe only needs changes based off of personal preference, this is why it is five star. I prefer to chop up the fresh basil and mix it into the couscous before stuffing the tomato. We love basil, so the more per bite the better. Also, I mix the tomato that was removed into the couscous, I hate the thought of wasting it. Last, like others I add cheese on top then throw it back in to melt the cheese. Amazing on its own or paired with some grilled chicken.
This was very good, but we think in the summer on the grill it'll be fantastic with vine-ripe tomatoes. I did add butter and salt to the couscous just for more flavor, and after I stuffed the tomatoes, I covered and put it back in the oven for about 20 minutes to melt the cheese. I'll definitely make this again, and can't wait for grilling time! Thanks for the recipe, C Murphy!!
I added some diced yellow pepper to the couscous and prepared it with chicken broth instead of water. I think next time I'll chop the basal and mix that in too instead of lining the tomato. I also didn't care for the sprinkled on balsamic vinegar. I think I'll put that in the chicken broth next time. With some tweaking it turned out to be a delicious side!
I made this dish for my in-laws. I added more cheese and balsamic vinaigrette than the recipe lists. I broiled it in the oven for 5 minutes to warm it up. They loved it. This is great to make. It is not as easy as the recipes makes it to be. However, it is not hard to make either. It is just requires more time to prep. I look forward to making it for my vegetarian family members. Two major thumbs up.
