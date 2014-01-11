Sweet Potato and Banana Smoothie

Rating: 4.23 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Sweet potato smoothie with banana and cinnamon.

By Tim

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake sweet potato in the preheated oven until tender and cooked through, about 1 hour. Remove peel from cooked sweet potato and cool in the refrigerator 8 hours or overnight.

  • Blend sweet potato, banana, soy milk, and cinnamon together in a blender until smooth.

Cook's Note:

You can also microwave the sweet potato for about 10 minutes instead of baking it.

Peel the cooked sweet potato before or after cooling it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 74.6g; fat 4.6g; sodium 249.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (30)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2012
I've never used a sweet potato in a smoothie before but we all thought this was crazy good. I microwaved the sweet potato peeled it and then put in the freezer along with a banana for about an hour. They were chilled but not frozen so I added some crushed ice to the blender. I used Silk light vanilla almond milk (which I like for cereal) and served this with a dollop of whipped cream sprinkled with cinnamon. With the addition of the ice this was enough for three of us for lunch today. Really enjoyed this. Read More
Helpful
(23)

Most helpful critical review

Sarah D
Rating: 3 stars
07/20/2013
I actually came up with this idea on my own and just looked it up after to see if anybody else had. I made mine with coconut milk instead of Soy and it was DELICIOUS! The only reason I rated it 3 was because I don't think it would taste very good with soy. You can also add a tablespoon of coconut flour as a protein powder to this. PS I wonder how this would taste heated as a hot drink with pumpkin spice and maybe a dash of rum... Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2012
I used regular lowfat milk instead of soy and I added a touch of brown sugar and pure vanilla extract. I was surprized this was actually quite good and the kids liked it too. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2012
I think just about any fruit or vegetable like this can be blended with a banana and turn out well. I followed the recipe exactly at first. The only change I made was halving the recipe and using frozen banana. I thought it was fine but kind of reminded me somewhat of a thick pumpkin pie filling before it is cooked. So I tweaked it to taste. I threw the other half of the banana in the blender added a splash of vanilla and 4 ice cubes for half the recipe. I got 2 servings. I did do the microwaving the day before. The 10 minutes was accurate with my microwave. I also tried the smoothie with or without the whipped topping garnish and it was fine either way. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Katie Fay
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2018
I love this recipe! My family thought I was crazy for making it. With the sweetness of the ingredients it surprisingly tasted like pumpkin pie filling. Even a small amount of this smoothie kept me full for hours. Will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Kel
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2014
This was fantastic! I did alter it slightly - no milk on hand. I used vanilla almond milk and pumpkin pie spice rather than just cinnamon. I also added 6 ice cubes to make it frostier. The best smoothie I think I've ever had! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Dae
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2014
Just tried this smoothie. I used a frozen banana and low fat milk instead of soy and used a little honey. Not bad even hubby said it was good. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Dalquistcm
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2014
This was overall very good and healthy! I peeled my sweet potato and then cut it up and boiled it. Ready in 7 minutes. I like my smoothies more thick so I used 1/2 c. of almond milk and a 1 c. of ice. You can also add your protein powder or flaxseed. If you have a sweet tooth top with some whip cream. Read More
Helpful
(3)
James Smail
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2013
I love this I used OJ instead of milk. You can also add some protein powder and even some ground flaxseed Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
