Sweet Potato and Banana Smoothie

Rating: 5 stars I've never used a sweet potato in a smoothie before but we all thought this was crazy good. I microwaved the sweet potato peeled it and then put in the freezer along with a banana for about an hour. They were chilled but not frozen so I added some crushed ice to the blender. I used Silk light vanilla almond milk (which I like for cereal) and served this with a dollop of whipped cream sprinkled with cinnamon. With the addition of the ice this was enough for three of us for lunch today. Really enjoyed this. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I used regular lowfat milk instead of soy and I added a touch of brown sugar and pure vanilla extract. I was surprized this was actually quite good and the kids liked it too. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars I think just about any fruit or vegetable like this can be blended with a banana and turn out well. I followed the recipe exactly at first. The only change I made was halving the recipe and using frozen banana. I thought it was fine but kind of reminded me somewhat of a thick pumpkin pie filling before it is cooked. So I tweaked it to taste. I threw the other half of the banana in the blender added a splash of vanilla and 4 ice cubes for half the recipe. I got 2 servings. I did do the microwaving the day before. The 10 minutes was accurate with my microwave. I also tried the smoothie with or without the whipped topping garnish and it was fine either way. Helpful (14)

Rating: 3 stars I actually came up with this idea on my own and just looked it up after to see if anybody else had. I made mine with coconut milk instead of Soy and it was DELICIOUS! The only reason I rated it 3 was because I don't think it would taste very good with soy. You can also add a tablespoon of coconut flour as a protein powder to this. PS I wonder how this would taste heated as a hot drink with pumpkin spice and maybe a dash of rum... Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! My family thought I was crazy for making it. With the sweetness of the ingredients it surprisingly tasted like pumpkin pie filling. Even a small amount of this smoothie kept me full for hours. Will definitely make again! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic! I did alter it slightly - no milk on hand. I used vanilla almond milk and pumpkin pie spice rather than just cinnamon. I also added 6 ice cubes to make it frostier. The best smoothie I think I've ever had! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Just tried this smoothie. I used a frozen banana and low fat milk instead of soy and used a little honey. Not bad even hubby said it was good. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars This was overall very good and healthy! I peeled my sweet potato and then cut it up and boiled it. Ready in 7 minutes. I like my smoothies more thick so I used 1/2 c. of almond milk and a 1 c. of ice. You can also add your protein powder or flaxseed. If you have a sweet tooth top with some whip cream. Helpful (3)