Amazing Lemon Scones

These lemon scones are so delicious. They melt in your mouth! This recipe came about after much trial and error as I tried to create the amazing scones I used to get in a bakery back home. I think I've got it right!

Recipe by ANGELSTAR

Ingredients

Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Whisk flour, white sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Cut in cold butter with 2 knives or a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Whisk milk, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, lemon zest, and vinegar in a small bowl; stir into flour mixture until dough moistened.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead briefly, 5 or 6 turns. Pat or roll dough out into a 1-inch-thick round. Cut into 10 wedge-shaped pieces; arrange 1 inch apart on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bottom edges are golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool scones on a wire rack for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir confectioners' sugar, melted butter, 2 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until smooth. Stir water into sugar mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time, to make a glaze; drizzle glaze over warm scones.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 61.9g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 487.9mg. Full Nutrition
