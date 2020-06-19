Amazing Lemon Scones

I love scones, however for some reason I always thought they were difficult to make... until I looked up the recipes online and realized they weren't much more complex than the biscuits I've been baking for my husband. This is the recipe I tried when I decided to make my first batch of scones. I had some lemons I needed to use up, so it was perfect. The reason I am not giving this recipe five stars is because I noticed a few problems that would prevent a less experienced baker from having success. Firstly the ingredient list is a bit of a mess. Why would I measure 9 spoons of milk, if I can just pour half a cup? Same goes for butter. It's way easier to cut 12 tablespoons (they come pre-measured in sticks where I'm from) than to try and cram ice cold butter into a cup... You get the idea. Secondly, if we are making scones, not sweet biscuits, the recipe should call for cream and eggs. This is not a complaint, as I don't always have those items on hand, just an observation. Thirdly, that is way too much glaze for a batch of scones. Cut the ingredient amounts in half and you'll have plenty. Lastly, the baking temperature and time are completely wrong. This is a flaky pastry which requires high heat and short baking time. 400 to 425 F for about 10-13 minutes is far more appropriate. I tried baking it at the temperature provided and it took them half an hour, plus some time under a broiler just to get cooked through and golden brown. All in all, I loved the finished product, afte