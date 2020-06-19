Amazing Lemon Scones
These lemon scones are so delicious. They melt in your mouth! This recipe came about after much trial and error as I tried to create the amazing scones I used to get in a bakery back home. I think I've got it right!
If you love lemon, you must try these scones. You will love them. They have the perfect texture and a fabulous lemon flavor. I’m lazy, so I used my food processor to cut the butter into the flour mixture, and then added the liquid mixture through the shoot. Fast and easy, just be sure you don’t over process. This is a keeper.Read More
Very dry and crumbly - it was just basically barely held together crumbs. I don't know how 12 TBSP of liquid can hold together 3 1/2 ish cups of dry ingredients, when it says mix until barely moistened, so if someone knows what I did wrong I would love try again and change my rating!Read More
Yummy, I have to make at least 2 sometimes 3 batches, or else they're all gone in an hour. I follow the recipe for the scones as is except that I use whole wheat flour. I still prefer my old recipe for the lemon glaze ( 1 1/2 cup icing sugar, 2 tbsp lemon juice, and add hot water- til liquid enough to brush on.)
Used my food processor to blend in the butter as it finely blends it in. You must use COLD butter and process just until the butter is fine. I put the wet ingredients together and then poured it in the chute slowly on pulse until it started to stick together. I did add a couple more tablespoons of milk. Dump the dough out on a floured surface and mix gently with hands until it sticks together and pat into a circle about an inch thick. I cut in 12 wedges and spaced them apart on a pan sprayed with Pam. These were great. Don't skip the fresh lemon rind and fresh lemon juice. Served with fresh strawberries and black grapes. Great compliment with the lemon.
I made these as directed last night. They came out perfect! Had a hard time finding just lemon scones, then I found this gem. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
Just made these, as always looking for the perfect lemon scone. These are fabulous! The scones' density is perfect -- not too dense, not too airy -- and they were perfectly moist! A hit with all of us from age 6 up! Some of us would prefer even more lemon flavor, but no glaze, so next time I'll forego the glaze and add more zest and/or juice or extract to the batter. However, it was DELISH! with the glaze we made. We did make a change to the glaze -- used just a cup or so of powdered sugar, mixed in lemon extract + lemon juice, and just a smidgen of water [no butter, no vanilla]. We like it lemony & tart! Drizzled it over the cooled scones & our glaze hardened nicely. It added a perfect lemony YUM to the scone! And it didn't make too much. This is a great scone recipe! Will try the recipe again, too, replacing all things lemon with all things orange for orange scones. This base recipe is so great, I'm sure those will be amazing, too!
These were very good. They turned out very soft, almost cake-like. It isn't precisely what I was expecting but they are tasty!
I loved the texture and flavor; they rose nicely in the oven and were delicious warm. Easy and fast to make; ready to eat before you know it. I'd like a bit more intensity in the lemon flavor in the scones and frosting. Either halve the frosting recipe or double the batch of scones! There was more than enough to slather on every bite and we still had leftover frosting. We ran out of scones way too soon. We can't eat a lot of real sugar. Made the scones with splenda and they came out fine. The real sugar frosting was too sweet for us. Next time I'll try a sweetened lemon butter with zest in it instead of frosting; or a lemon-flavored cream cheese frosting. We can use splenda since sugar isn't the main ingredient. All Recipes Cranberry Scones By Anne DeCosta has a great butter recipe that should adapt to lemon zest and splenda. Even though we can't eat the sugar, as is, Angelstar's Amazing Lemon Scones recipe is 5 star. This would be lovely for Christmas breakfast or for a ladies tea. Then by all means make all the frosting and serve the extra "on the side."
I love this recipe! I always double the amount for the scones to match the recipe for the glaze. There is no adjustments needed for this recipe! Although I do like to add blueberries to make them lemon-blueberry :)
We like these scones as is, but LOVE them with double the amount of lemon zest and substitute more lemon juice in place of the vinegar, I also use 1\2 whole wheat flour.
These are delicious! I made them for my friends birthday and we could not stop eating them! I followed the directions exactly and they turned out better then expected. The were light, crumbly, and very flavorful. There was plenty pf extra glaze which i put on some extra cookies i had lying around, and it was scrumptious!
These were the best scones I have ever tried. People at work were stealing them from me right out of my lunch bag! I followed the recipe pretty closely but in addition to the lemon juice and zest I added white chocolate and wild blueberries (if you try this freeze the blueberries and then add them right at the very end, after the dough is mixed or everything will turn purple). They were soooo good- they held together well (not crumbly like some recipes I have tried) and they were not dry. They are very flavourful- I am going to add chopped up caramels and apples to my next batch... YUM!!
Had to make numerous adjustments to this recipe. I doubled it with allrecipes automatic feature, and the dough was super wet--had to add almost a cup of flour extra. The flavor is not very lemony. I made the glaze, cutting that in half, and before I added all the butter it was almost too thin--no milk was needed at all. With the icing, the flavor was more lemon, and the texture of the finished scones was very nice--not too dry.
Delicious! I used some whole-wheat flour, which probably made it a bit drier. I tried it first without making the glaze, and though it had a nice lemony hint, it did need something more. I only had half a lemon to do the glaze, so I added a lot of fresh lime juice, and the glaze was so good that it was rather addictive. Will definitely make this again!
So good and so easy! The glaze really makes these scones - don't just drizzle it, frost them with it! I think my lemon juice might have been old, so I added about a tsp of lemon extract to the scone mixture as well as the glaze and it was perfect. I myself am not a lemon fan but my husband is and we both enjoyed these. A great brunch or dessert scone.
I've made these several times and they are amazing!!! Super fluffy, just a real joy. I shape them into individual triangles (like a Starbucks scone) and they turn out perfect. My only advice is to make multiple batches!
I've had this recipe saved for quite some time. With the reviews speaking so highly of it I just had to try it out before the New Year to share with my family. So glad I did!!! Two thumbs up all around! When it comes to glaze I'm a dipper or spreader. *shrugs* Either way it's delicious and they still look great. I am sure I'll be making these again very very soon. (maybe tomorrow)
These scones are delicious. A bright burst of lemon flavor. I used freshly squeezed lemon juice. I used a fork to incorporate the butter...than I used my hands. The dough, at that point, turns into a fine crumble. Slowly adding the wet ingredients while stirring with a spoon than using my hands to get the dough all mixed, worked best for me. Remember, not to overwork the dough once you turn in out onto board to knead. I baked them for approx. 16mins. I also cut them in 20 pieces They were still a nice size. I did not add the water to the glaze. It turned out perfect. I will be making these again.
I'm at 8100 ft elevation so baking is a challenge. I followed the recipe exactly and then added 3 T. Flour and 1 t. Water for high elevation adjustments. I also added 1-1/2 t. Lavender. This is a fabulous scone. The right balance of moisture. Some scones can be dry and crumbly, but not this one. Will definitely make again. The lemon flavor is awesome.
I made these a few days ago and wow! These were the best scones I’ve ever had and my first time making homemade scones! They were moist, biscuit like, with an amazing lemon flavor. The only thing i will do different the next time is to refrigerate or freeze them for a few minutes after cutting them out. My batch spread while baking and didn’t come out pretty.
Very good, though I have had better. I followed the directions exactly. It took me 2 lemons to get the amount of zest needed (just FYI). My husband loved them. I might cut back the lemon juice in the frosting just a little next time. Really rather easy to make.
I brought these to a tea party and they were well received! I made them again a few days later and got the same, delicious results. The glaze is delicious - I only used about half, though. Definitely a recipe to keep, and by far the easiest, tastiest scones I have made.
These are a cake like scone. I prefer my scones to be hevier. They had a mild taste of lemon and I'd prefer a stronger lemon taste. Now they did come out moist and perfect looking. So the recipe is a good one. I'm just a picky eater and want more flavor. Yes I will make them again. I cut the frosting in half and still had too much. Will customize it next time.
I'm not the scone fan in the family, my husband is, but these are excellent!!! Only change I made was to use cream instead of milk because I wanted to use it up. Thanks so much for sharing.
Delicious and tender, but when I read the recipe, I could see that I would like more lemon in them. I increased the lemon zest to 4 teaspoons in the dough, and increased the white sugar up to 1/2 cup. It took longer than the suggested time to bake. Didn't add vanilla or water to icing, just more lemon juice and a little more lemon zest. Yum!
I have made these many times always with good results. I find the dough to be dry but add milk a little at a time until it reaches a biscuit consistency. I sometimes also add an egg yolk to the wet ingredients to help the dough hold together a little better.have added poppyseeds to the dough and have also added blueberries and orange zest rather than lemon zest because I didn’t have a lemon on hand.
These scones live up to their name. They were amazing! I love lemon so I did increase the lemon juice to 3 tablespoons in the glaze. Yum!
I made these scones in a huge amount for a gathering. I made the recipe into mini scones by cutting each scone in half. People at the party told me they were the best scones they have ever had.
Absolutely delicious and easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly except I didn't add the lemon glaze on top at the end, I used my leftover lemon curd which was the perfect accompaniment. Will definitely save this recipe and make again.
I am making these for a tea party and just want the scones without the glaze (I am making a blueberry compote and clotted cream to accompany them). Luckily I made these ahead of time to try because they aren't very lemony as is. After adding the blueberry compote, I couldn't taste the lemon at all. I will be adding more lemon zest and exchanging more lemon juice for vinegar (saw in another post) tomorrow for the party. I"ll let you know how it goes! Next day: I changed the recipe to 7 T milk, 5 T 1 1/2 tsp lemon juice and used the zest of 2 lemons and kept everything else the same. Turned out great and I got a lot of complements! Added the blueberry compote and clotted cream and had a tasty tea party treat!! Thanks for the recipe!!!
These were so good. I added a little bit extra lemon juice to the dough and didn't do the glaze and oh my god, they were perfect. A little dry on the outside but super moist and delicious on the inside (as a scone should be in my opinion). With a little hint of lemon. Just so good. You have to try these.
These scones are delicious! I used buttermilk for the milk, but otherwise followed the recipe as written. However, the oven temperature and timing were all wrong for me. After the recommended 11-14 minutes at 350, the scones were still practically raw. Even after 20 minutes, they were not baked. So I upped the oven to three eighty five, and by the time the oven hit that temp, they were finally golden and perfect. My range is only a couple of years old, so I don't think my oven is slow. I know ovens vary, but next time I bake these, I'm going to use a hotter oven. The icing recipe makes enough icing for two or three batches but that's no problem, I just put the icing in the fridge and I'll use it for lemon cake or another batch of these yummy scones!
never in my wildest dreams would I have made these, this recipe was so simple to follow and was easy to make, every one loved them
Delicious! Melted in my mouth. I’d recommend freezing the butter, not just cold. They spread a little. And 1/2 the icing recipe would have been plenty.
Yum! I made just a few adjustments for my tastes. Omitted the vinegar, used 6 tablespoons of lemon and reduced milk th 8.5 tablespoons. Skipped the icing to reduce the sweetness. When making these for guests I'll add on the icing. I thought they were delicious without!
Wow. These are fantastic! I skipped the glaze on half of them so they can be enjoyed with jam. I make them a bit smaller than the recipe calls for. Cutting into 10 leaves the portions huge for my purposes.
I love scones, however for some reason I always thought they were difficult to make... until I looked up the recipes online and realized they weren't much more complex than the biscuits I've been baking for my husband. This is the recipe I tried when I decided to make my first batch of scones. I had some lemons I needed to use up, so it was perfect. The reason I am not giving this recipe five stars is because I noticed a few problems that would prevent a less experienced baker from having success. Firstly the ingredient list is a bit of a mess. Why would I measure 9 spoons of milk, if I can just pour half a cup? Same goes for butter. It's way easier to cut 12 tablespoons (they come pre-measured in sticks where I'm from) than to try and cram ice cold butter into a cup... You get the idea. Secondly, if we are making scones, not sweet biscuits, the recipe should call for cream and eggs. This is not a complaint, as I don't always have those items on hand, just an observation. Thirdly, that is way too much glaze for a batch of scones. Cut the ingredient amounts in half and you'll have plenty. Lastly, the baking temperature and time are completely wrong. This is a flaky pastry which requires high heat and short baking time. 400 to 425 F for about 10-13 minutes is far more appropriate. I tried baking it at the temperature provided and it took them half an hour, plus some time under a broiler just to get cooked through and golden brown. All in all, I loved the finished product, afte
TOO Dry.... Only made up 1/2 the topping mix and even with that I had extra! Maybe I was supposed to drench the scones in the topping to offset the scone dryness. ;) Won't make again......next...
Delicious! Although, baking time too longer than expected.
Muy Bien!!!! These scones were very moist and absolutely delicious. With all the lemon needed you would think it would overpower the scone taste, but it was a wonderful tasting dish. Very easy to make with ingredients most would have at home. I would say this deserves 10 stars! If you haven't tried them yet, do it now. They are to die for.
These are pretty yummy!! Make sure you use fresh lemon juice and zest, as it really adds to the flavor. This recipe made very large scones, so I divided the dough into 2 parts and rolled each part into a round, then cut that in half with a pizza cutter and cut each 1/2 into 4 equal wedges. So, I was able to get 16 scones from each recipe. Make sure you let the scones cool a little before brushing the glaze on or else it melts and runs down the side and creates a sticky mess. I found it easier to brush the glaze on instead of drizzling it. These were super yummy and easy to make!
Very nice recipe. Light and flaky. I had to add two additional tablespoons of milk and ice water, I live in the San Francisco Bay area and when I try baking, I need to use the extra water as ingredients don’t bind as well here. I came from a very high elevation and dry climate to this low and more humid one and I’ve noticed this in all my baking. Just in case you do need to add the extra water.
Tastes like cinnamon buns only lemony. Dough was too crumbly for me. Had to mash it into mounds rather than wedges. Kids loved them! My son insists it is five-stars. :-)
Great flavor. I found it easier to knead in the bowl and then turn out to roll it because of the dryness of it. Next time I'd cut smaller scones so it makes more than 10 and I'd half the glaze recipe.
I love lemon pastries and have been on a scone kick lately. This recipe is great but just made a few adjustments. I wanted to be able to bake them in the morning so i prepped the night before by mixing all the dry ingredients in step 2 in a medium sized bowl and mixed in the butter with my hands. I added 2/3 cup of toasted coconut. Then i covered it and stuck it in the fridge overnight. In the morning i preheated the oven to 400 degrees while i finished with the rest of the recipe. Then i divided the dough into two balls, flattened to ¾ inch rounds and cut into 8 pieces each (16 total scones). Brushed the tops with milk and baked for 30 mins (turning at halfway for more even baking). They didnt really brown on top but i knew they were done b/c how they rose and they were golden brown at the bottom edges. And as for the glaze i saved a small handful of the toasted coconut from the 2/3 cup and threw it into the processor for a few pulses. Then halved the powdered sugar to only one cup. Added a few drops of vanilla extract, the coconut and just added fresh squeezed lemon juice from half a lemon. I think the butter and water is unnecessary for a delicious glaze. This was the perfect amount of glaze for the 16 scones. They turned out beautifully. (See attached pic. )
I didn't have butter so I used margarine for both the dough and glaze, but other than that I Followed the recipe step by step. They came out amazing! The glaze itself was to die for and the scones came out really moist with a slightly crispy crust. I am definitely making these again and I'm sharing this recipe.
somehow I ended up with too much baking soda. but otherwise wonderful recipe. I added poppyseeds and subbed cows milk for coconut milk.
Yeah, these are great!! Like a few others, mine were too dry to form into a ball, but with the addition of a couple tablespoons of cream the consistency was perfect, and they are really wonderful. I used brown sugar just because, and two large limes because living in Guatemala we rarely see good lemons. I will add the juice of another the next times, and there will be many next times. I didn't add the glaze. They are really terrific the next day because the zest oils and flavors have more time to develop. Fresh they were crispy outside and soft inside. This afternoon they are even better. Thanks for a great addition to my recipe box.
Made these Christmas morning because I needed an egg-less breakfast pastry. These turned out great! And everyone agreed! So light and delicious.
These are really delicious! Just a hint of lemon, with the zest surprising you every few bites. These really puff up and spread, and I like home-size scones, don’t need the Starbucks size. So I will make them smaller next time, and of course many more out of a batch. I don’t know why it says 10 servings. Those would be GIANT scones! I got 20 and most were still too big. The lemon glaze is wonderful.
Like so many other reviewers, I think this recipe is AMAZING! I Made a1/2 batch on the glaze, & reduced the butter in it - still had plenty. My scone dough was a bit too dry, so I added about 2 T. More milk (no big deal). All in all, best scones recipe I've tried yet. I think this will be my new basic recipe! The possibilities are endless...
I've been making scones for years. My style scone is more on the Irish soda bread side, a dryer, less sweet version that I often ice or add dried fruit or citrus. I tried this recipe knowing that these were supposed to be more "cake-like", but having read that the author labored until she got the recipe just right, I had to give it a try. So glad I did!!! All I can say, is WOW. We ate them all, with one leftover, and in the morning we fought over it. These are delectable, melt in your mouth, lemon zest-y, get out your best English tea, and sit down to enjoy PERFECT. Angelstar, Thank you for your hard work getting this one right. They are the best scones on the planet.
I made these today but with some changes. I discovered that I had no white flour so used 2 cups of Multigrain flour mixed with 1 cup of Cake & Pastry flour and dusted the board with barley four. I didn't do the glaze and they were sweet enough without it. They tasted very lemony....I used all lemon juice and no vinegar. I thought they may turn out heavy because of the multigrain flour but they were light and fluffy.... my guests asked for the recipe so I guess they were a hit!
EXCELLENT! Took these to work and everyone went out of their way to tell me how fantastic they were.
Yumm! Made these for the Wednesday morning Yoga Girls! The icing is awesome!
First time with this recipe...in fact, first time making scones! Why did Inwait so long? Didn't have enough lemon for the glaze so I substituted blood orange zest and juice. A winning combination! I'll be making these again..and again!
Perfect scones! Made for Christmas morning. Makes a lot of icing, so will cut the amount in half next time I make.
Best scones ever! I followed the recipe exactly, even using the premium English butter.
10/10 amazing recipe! This was my first attempt at baking scones and it turned out wonderful!
This will be my standard recipe for scones from now on.My maj group all loved them and took home an edited copy of the recipe. I used the food processor for the dry ingredients and butter as suggested by another. Instead of milk, I used 3/4 cup of cream. I needed that extra 3T of moisture. They turned out so light and flaky. A half recipe of the drizzle is plenty. I added the extra lemon zest to it.
I did not have baking soda but still they came out perfect. Delicious, definately making them again.
The recipe is rather more fussy and involved than most scone recipes I've tried, and the lemon flavor in the scones themselves is decidedly mild. Like other reviewers, I too had to add extra liquid to make the dough have a usable consistency. Tasty enough and with a pretty nice texture, but if you're looking for a very lemony scone, this isn't it.
Definitely will make these again.
Cake like texture and very subtle lemon flavor. Next time I will substitute some lemon oil for the fat to increase the flavor. Also had to really work the dough and add additional liquid to get it to come together. I mixed by hand
Good lemon flavor. Scone without the glaze is not sweet, so the glaze compliments well.
I followed recipe to a T. Found it was very bland tasting! I had to make lemon icing so it would taste better!!
I have made these dozens of times. They are wonderful! We like more lemon flavor so i add more zest and a couple drop of lemon oil. Occasionally i add in fresh ginger or lavender flower. Yum!
Best lemon scones ever!! I needed to add a little water to the dough so it would stick together before I rolled it out, but I'll be making these frequently! Thank you for an amazing recipe
I made them exactly as stated in the recipe and they turned out fantastic. Nice lemony taste, just the right sweetness and perfect texture. There seemed to be too much glaze though. Next time I make them I'll only make half.
I've made scones many times but this is a new recipe. I used fat free half and half instead of milk. The dough seemed quite dry so after reading the other reviews I added two more tablespoons of half and half. I also added 1/2 cup of finely diced strawberries coated with flour and since I didn't have lemon juice I subbed in 1 tsp. of lemon extract. At the end of 14 minutes they didn't seem done so I baked them two more minutes. They came out heavenly - just right. Will definitely make them again! Probably my new fave scone recipe!!
I used my food processor to cut in the butter. I also wasn't sure which vinegar to use and ended up using white vinegar and it worked well. The dough ended up being really dry so I ended up adding another 3 tablespoons of cold water (one at a time) and another tablespoon of lemon juice. This was just enough to hold the dough together and the final product was a great texture. If you don't want to add the lemon drizzle I would double both the lemon juice and the lemon zest because the lemon flavour is lacking otherwise. Also, I had a really hard time making the wedges even which meant the scones didn't cook evenly. In the future, I would just make circular scones using a cookie cutter.
Delicious! Soft and moist.
We are addicted to these scones too. I made the recipe exactly as written. The only change I made is to use my food processor to mix all dry ingredients and very cold butter. Pulse it until it resembles course meal. I then turned this out into a bowl and added the liquid ingredients. These are so tasty. I did use 2 lemons squeezed for the juice and the zest. Fantastic
I thought these were great. I did make a simple glaze instead of the thicker icing just because that is my preference but they were tender and delicious! Thanks for the recipe
Made these today and they came out nice. Used the food processor and was careful not to overmix. I used someone else’s glaze (didn’t have butter in it) but otherwise pretty much the same. Cut into squares instead of wedges and was fine but will cut them smaller next time because they poufed in the oven. Put them in the fridge after cutting and before baking because my kitchen was hot and the butter was getting too soft and that worked well. Subtly lemon and I might go with more lemon zest or try extract next time. Think I might try orange sometime soon too. Pretty good!
It wasn't very lemony.
My whole family loved this dessert. I made them in squares instead and they were so cute! Just a tip- I think they should be cooked 15 minutes rather than less because mine came out a little soft. Also for the drizzle I found I didn’t need the water as I like the drizzle thick, but whatever works with your taste! The best recipe ever!
I agree with other baker, the dough was extremely crumbly. I added a little more milk mix with more lemon juice/vinegar. Now I'm worried it will be tough...we'll see.
This is a winning recipe! I did make a couple changes based on people's comments that there didn't seem to be enough liquid. I added one egg and exchanged the milk and vinegar for 10 Tbsp of buttermilk. The wet and dry seemed well balanced compared to the other scone recipes I have and like. They turned out moist and tender on the inside with a nice crispy layer outside. I used a simple glaze of powdered sugar with just enough lemon juice to make it runny. It was nice and tartly lemon, but let the powdered sugar flavor through....I'll try the glaze in the recipe when I make them next.
I wasn’t sure about the vinegar, so I used distilled white. For the glaze, I omitted the butter and cut the other ingredients in half. I also added the remaining zest since I used home grown lemons. Took a little longer to bake. IF you are wondering absolutely calories, using 1% milk, making 10 scones, and the modified glaze... 299.3 calories each. Enjoy! These are a lovely treat!
These were quick and quite tasty, they don't taste like a regular scone, but they are still very good!
Fairly easy recipe. The hardest part was zesting the lemon. If you have a food processor available, I recommend using it. I hand mixed the dough and it ended up being crumbly. I added extra milk and lemon juice to the mixture to add moisture. Turned out rather well for my first attempt.
I had the real scones from Angelstar herself and hers were much better than mine! Hers literally melted in my mouth!! I am not going to beat myself up though because she has made them 100x more than I have, and this was my first time making scones. I only expect they will get better with more practice, but mine still turned out great. My family loved them. I followed the recipe exactly except for lemon zest because I didn’t have any. Next time lemon zest for sure!
Love, love, love these lemon scones. Remember to not knead dough too long because your scone will become hockey pucks! Lol... you can also use self-rising flour instead of AllPurpose if you don't have All Purpose. These scones are wonderful with your coffee.
Easy to put together! Delicious! Very light. I baked them on a pizza stone which made them brown nicely on the bottom. Could easily substitute orange juice and zest. I have made these twice. The first time I made one round and cut it into eight scones. The second time I made two small rounds and cut them each into six scones which we liked much better for portion control.
The scones themselves are amazing! (I highly recommend using a food processor for the dough it is SO much easier!) I have to admit that I had no idea that butter could be used in a glaze and I am never not using it again! Perfection!
My glaze curdled, what is the cause? Hot butter maybe? Did I mix too much (my icing sugar was a bit old and lumpy). I added raspberries and hazelnuts, so I can’t really comment on how perfect the recipe is, since I had to wing it a bit when adding milk (to compensate for moisture from berries).
THIS RECIPE IS MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE!!!! I’ve been making it for about a year and a half and everyone eats it up! I go with “bigger is better” so I do 8 big scones The consistency and flavor are always on point! I highly recommend this to anyone who loves lemon!
These were great! Melt in your mouth yummy! I added a half tsp more lemon juice and some dried cranberries. Definitely will make these again.
Didn’t change a thing. Delicious!
Very good. Like I saw in another review, I also used my food processor, being careful not to overdo it. Just a few pulses til it comes together. They cooked up nicely. Very tender. I do think it needs more lemon flavor in the scone itself (personal preference) so I may up the lemon juice and/or zest next time. The glaze is quite nice too although it calls for a HUGE amount. I halved the glaze and still did not use it all. Will definitely make again!
I made these to eat at 4:00 am for the Royal wedding viewing and they are beautiful! Light, fluffy, and just the right amount of sweet! I will make these again and again!
These scones were delicious! I added a bit more milk than called for to get the dough to hold together. Good glaze too. Yummy!
These turned out perfectly! They were so good. I would definitely recommend this recipe. I will be making these again.
The recipe makes delicious sugar cookies, but there was way too much butter for the amount of flour. I added more until it was workable, but the butter still oozed out while baking.
My friend wanted to know where I bought these lemon scones because they're so good! It may seem like the dry dough will never come together, but it will. Try squeezing it with your hands. It's just the right amount of liquid. Yumm!
I can definitely see why this got five stars. It's amazing and suuuuuper easy. Since I love lemon zest, I added the zest of two (limes actually, lemons are hard to come by in Guatemala). If you like to play around, I gave the second batch a tsp or so of vanilla and a few drops of almond extract. Very rich and soft!
Very good recipe that needs no adjustments. I omitted the icing as we had homemade Meyer lemon curd to slather on instead. These will be made time and time again for sure.
