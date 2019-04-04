Salisbury Steak with Mushrooms

A great from-scratch salisbury steak and gravy recipe I found a long time ago. The mushroom and onion gravy is wonderful over mashed potatoes or rice. The gravy is still good without mushrooms. I've made it for my husband that way.

Recipe by Krystal Wetter

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine ground beef, bread crumbs, chopped onion, egg, salt, and black pepper in a bowl until evenly mixed. Shape beef mixture into 4 patties, about 3/4 inch thick.

  • Fry patties in a large skillet over medium heat until browned on both sides, about 10 minutes. Add beef broth, onion, and mushrooms; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until patties are no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes more. Transfer patties to a platter and keep warm.

  • Bring onion mixture to a boil. Mix cornstarch and water in a small bowl; stir into onion mixture. Cook and stir until onion gravy is thickened, about 1 minute. Pour over patties to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 115.3mg; sodium 1128.9mg. Full Nutrition
