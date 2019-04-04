Salisbury Steak with Mushrooms

A great from-scratch salisbury steak and gravy recipe I found a long time ago. The mushroom and onion gravy is wonderful over mashed potatoes or rice. The gravy is still good without mushrooms. I've made it for my husband that way.
I made this tonight and served it with a side of mashed potatoes. It was just great! The meat was cooked perfectly and was moist and delicious! The onlly thing I did differently was I added in some sliced peppers when I sauted the onions. I had an array of yellow, green, and orange peppers and decided they would be a nice addition to the dish. I was right. But, if I hadn't already had them on hand, it would have been just as good I am certain. Oh, and I didn't have any cornstarch on hand, so I made a roux of 2 Tbsp. flour and 2 Tbsp canola oil to thicken the gravy...perfection! This was the perfect cold-night meal! I will definitely be making this again and again! On another note...the photo I am submitting for this dish was taken AFTER we had already dug into our meal! My bad...I forgot to take it beforehand ;-) Update..I made this again today. I used Lipton onion soup mix, 1/2 in the meat mixture and half in the broth. I didn't change the amount of onions, in fact, I MIGHT have put more in than was called for ;-) I also added a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce into the roux I made before adding in the broth. It was AMAZING! I had made a mushroom risotto to accompany it along with some frozen peas. It was a huge hit in my house yet again!
As I looked over the recipe, I could see it cried out for seasoning – seasoned bread crumbs, Montreal Steak Seasoning and Worcestershire Sauce did the trick. Good, homey dish. I served this with Wild and Brown Rice, and Peas and Pancetta, both recipes also from this site.
I cooked this Salisbury steak this evening and it was very quick and easy. The flavor and texture was wonderful. TIPS: I removed steaks from pan after browning - adding onions and mushrooms to saute. You can use one can of beef broth (14.5 oz) adding water to make the 16 ozs. Plenty of flavor. Then proceed with recipe as written. Will make again soon.
This was so great! Needed no tweaking, which I liked. Simple and awesome "comfort food". I had never tried this at home, only out a restaurant from time to time. Made last week with mashed potatos, making tonight over egg noodles. This is a winner:)
This is an A+ recipe! I had a deprived childhood of only frozen dinner versions of salisbury steak. This steak had the same taste you want, only better and fresher and made from scratchiness. Not sure how to say that.... And the great things is that if you have fresh ground beef, then you probably have all the ingredients on hand. I took my first bite, and heard the ding ding ding ding from a game show. There's no need to read reviews to find ways to tweak the recipe. Cook it as is the first time; then do your own tweaks if your palette demands it.
Thank you ESKARINA! I was in a rut with my weekday dinner rotation and was wondering how to use some ground beef I had. This was perfect!!! I dislike when people rate a recipe with so many changes that the original recipe is barely recognizable. I did it as is with all the same ingredients and proportions. HOWEVER the second time around, I felt that the recommendation in step #2 to remove the beef patties when they are browned, sauté the onions and mushrooms, put back the patties and then proceed with the rest of step #2, had the best outcome. The salt and pepper quantities might changes with the type of broth that you use (i.e. its sodium content) but the salt to pepper proportion was just right for this dish.
excellent recipe. I did change it up a little. I caramelized the onions first and then set them aside. I then browned the patties in the same pan. I set them aside. Then in the same pan I put some butter in and added flour and made a roux. I then added the beef broth and made into a gravy. I added backed in the onions and patties to cook. It was excellent.
This was exactly the recipe that I was craving. I haven't had this dish in years! My wife loved it and asked me to make it again, and she usually likes a different style of cooking. I made it with venison, but it would be great with ground turkey or ground beef. I served it with a spinach salad, mashed potatoes, and green beens for an old-fashioned, comfort-food, delicious dinner. I did remove the steaks and saute the onions and mushrooms a little prior to returning them to the pan and adding the broth. Note that you could substitute beef bouillon for the broth by adding 1 tablespoon or 1 cube and a cup of water for each cup of broth. When I make it again, I may add a splash or two of worcestershire sauce, but the recipe was great as is. Add more or less onions or mushrooms to suit your taste. Double the gravy to have plenty for mashed potatoes. It is excellent and doesn't require condensed soup like most of the other similar recipes on this site. Update (3 years after my first review): I made this recipe with ground beef this time and was again pleased with the results. I added a couple splashes of worcestershire sauce, but I followed the recipe other than that. I read some of the negative reviews and noticed that some people complained about the consistency of the sauce - either complaining that it was too runny or jelly like. When thickening the gravy, make sure to add the cornstarch mixture slowly while at a boil. If your sauce was too runny, add a little
Great recipe exactly as is and I will make it again and again. I usually buy Salisbury steaks frozen but probably never will again. I chose this recipe over others on the site because I had all the ingredients on hand and it did not disappointin taste I highly reccomend giving it a try!
This is pretty darn tasty and we'll definitely be making it again. I did mess with the technique just a little. We fried the patties about 3-4 minutes on each side and then removed them from the pan. Then we added the onions and about 3 minutes later added portabello mushrooms. After another few minutes we added the beef broth and about 1/4 cup red wine. We let that reduce for a couple minutes to get the alcohol to calm down and then added the water/cornstarch and patties back in. Then we simmered it for about 15-20 minutes while we ate some salad. It was moist and delicious and the gravy was amazing. We will definitely be making it again.
Ahh! Where has this recipe been all my life?! I've always loved salisbury steak but always had the frozen kind. I didn't know I could make it from scratch! And to my surprise it tasted just like I remember! Thank you for making the recipe simple to follow! Regardless of what my husband thinks, this recipe will be a household staple, if just for me! I skipped the mushrooms because of my husband. It would have been even more amazing with them, but this still was a homerun dish!
I prepared this recipe as the directions stated (I'm not yet a "freelancer" in the kitchen.) It was delicious! I'm pretty particular about my Salisbury Steak, too. My hubby enjoyed it as well. We served it with mashed potatoes. :)
I followed this recipe as written and although I'd love to give it more stars...I can't. : ( It just didn't have enough flavor. Maybe if the mushrooms and onion were sauteed together first...maybe with a little red wine? I don't know, I make no claims at being any sort of grand chef...but this was just ok. It definitely falls in the comfort food category but needs more flavor. Lipton soup? Or maybe using french onion soup in place of the beef broth. Actually, that's not a bad idea.
Loved this! Down to earth comfort food for the meat & potato crowd. Followed the recipe eactly and it turned out delicious. Added some peas to the mashed potatoes for left overs and it took me back to the 50's dinners I ate as a kid. Some comments here are very funny. One 2 star reviewer stated it "tasted like meatloaf" Well "DUH" it IS meatloaf in a brown mushroom gravy.
I made this for the second time just a few days ago. The first time I made it as written except I baked them in the oven. Family loved them. This time, I made the gravy using flour instead of cornstarch. I liked that much better and the leftover gravy keeps a nice consistency for leftover warm ups. When I make this next time, I will experiment a bit and add extra seasonings to the meat such as parsley and garlic. This recipe is going to be part of the regular rotation in this house.
I don't care for a cornstarch gravy, so after removing browned patties and grease, I cooked the onions and mushrooms in butter. I also added a little Worcestershire sauce, garlic and onion powder. Then added flour for a roux and then added broth (actually, I used beef consume which has a richer taste). Then add back beef patties and simmered gently to complete cooking the beef. Salt and pepper to taste.
i have been making this dinner for yrs, my mom made this at least 1-2 times a month, didn't change a thing, I thought I was the only one that made this recipe, glad that you shared this with allrecipes.com
My family loves Salisbury steak and this is a great recipe. The only change I really made was to add some garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce to the patties and Worcestershire sauce with the beef broth. Also, I sliced up the onions first and started them and the mushrooms sauteeing in a little olive oil while I mixed up the ground beef mixture and made the patties. Then I removed the onions and mushrooms to a plate while browning the patties. Delicious served with mashed potatoes.
Good basic recipe for an old-time standard meal. I had to use two beef bouillon cubes dissolved in two cups boiling water, and seasoned bread crumbs, because that's what I had on hand. I didn't have any mushrooms. I omitted the salt, because bouillon is so salty. I added a teaspoon of chopped garlic and a teaspoon of dried parsley (fresh would have been better) to the meat mixture, and used my hamburger press to make nicely-shaped patties. I first browned the onions lightly in just a bit of bacon fat to give a little extra flavor. I served it with plain rice and a side of veggies. My adult Grandson really liked it, too!
Great flavor and texture. Yum! I did find the gravy needed a bit more oomph, so I added 1 tsp. worchestershire and 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, a bit of dried parsley, and s&p. I also followed other reviewers' suggestions and sauteed the onion and mushrooms first.
We loved it! It was easier than I expected, very flavorful. I cut back on the onions for the gravy, used half an onion instead because my husband does not like onions and I do and he loved it. He's sitting here having seconds. This recipe will be a favorite for sure!!
We really enjoyed this meal - the gravy was great over mashed potatoes. A real comfort meal for sure! Next time I'll use more mushrooms, though, because we really like mushrooms. Hubby said this was way better than the frozen pre-made Salisbury steaks we've had in the past. I agree and since this was so easy to make and I usually have all the ingredients on hand I will make this again.
I made half of this recipe for dinner last night. I used 2 T. of beaten egg for the half egg I needed (I do this all the time and have never had a problem). I increased the mushrooms, and at the end of simmering, I added a little browning and seasoning sauce to give the sauce a nice dark rich color. While this was good, next time I would tweak it a bit. I’d turn the heat down to medium – at medium high the patties started to burn a bit, no doubt due to the bread crumbs in the mix. I would also thicken this with a roux of flour and butter to add a bit more richness.
Very easy to make and great comfort food! Make sure you use good broth or beef stock for a meaty flavor. I followed the recipe exactly and hubby loved it. I always make the recipe as written before I add my own touches. I might throw in some green bell pepper next time, but it doesn't really need a thing. Thanks for this great recipe that has no "cream of" soup. YUCK!
Ahhhh. This is pure Southern comfort food! I followed the recipe exactly until the very end. I didn't use all of the cornstarch mixture...just enough to thicken the gravy to my liking. Tastes great served with mashed potatoes.
This is a great Salsbury recipe, but when I think about Salsbury Steak I think of a hearty Mushroom taste, in which this one does not have. So, I decided to take the stems from the mushrooms and boil in water til it has liquid reduced to down to about half. (use 2 cups h20) Substitute 1/2 the beef stock for this mushroom broth and you will surely be happy you did.
OMG this was SO good! We are all fighting over the leftovers ! -which isn't much. I didn't use quite as much onion as it called for and it turned out just heavenly! Suggestion for working guys like me: make it on a weekend. It does take up a fair amount of time and uses quite a few dishes, at least for me. Super recipe! r- 2/2016: I just had to update with a bit of a funny story - some months later, ONE of my daughters was with me so I made the usual 4-patty recipe. She is a tomboy and eats like one - which is great! So, she ended up having her normal two patties (thumbs up), and I expected to have my ONE for dinner and my ONE for my lunch the next day. Well, she decided to split a third patty with me cause she loves this like we all do (so she's up to 2 and 1/2 now, right?) ...okay no prob. So now I have ONE for myself left and 1/2 leftover. No prob, right? Well guess who shows up unexpectedly about that time and REMEMBERS this meal from before, but her big sister.... Nutshell: I got 1/2 of a patty dinner with zero goose egg leftovers. :( lol! (It's called being a parent) -AND, thank you AGAIN for this great recipe. I keep hoping, crossing fingers that someday perhaps I'll have leftovers for work! (I'm a single dad, by the way, if you can't tell)
I thought it needed a little more seasoning the first time I made it, but my hubby and I both really enjoyed it. The second time I made it, I added a little garlic and some of my favorite seasoning blend that I like for ground beef. I also added a little garlic powder to the broth mixture as well. I served over mashed potatoes. It was very quick and easy to make. I'll definitely make again.
I have always made my salisbury steaks like this. I do add Lipton Beefy Onion soup mix to my ground beef and gravy. I sometimes omit the mushrooms but NEVER leave out the onions :o) Also I make my gravy with a roux, corn starch, while handy does not make for a great gravy.
This was the first time making salisbury steak, only ever had the frozen kind. As with some reviews, I needed a new recipe for ground beef. This turned out to be the one I tried, and I loved it! Also, I did not alter the recipe because, as some will agree, changing the recipe no longer makes it the original. I will, however, add more mushrooms the next time I make it out of personal preference. Thank you for sharing!
This recipe for Salisbury Steak is delicious. We served it with mashed potatoes and broccoli. Well within the diet plan we are on and yet tasty and filling. It also smells delicious both when cooking and when reheating the leftovers. I wouldn't change a thing.
I have made this several times now and absolutely LOVE it! The only slight change I made was that I didn't have beef broth and used beef bouillon instead. I've made it both with and without mushrooms and it is excellent either way. Probably the best Salisbury steak recipe I have come across.
This is simply the most delicious low-calorie comfort food around. I make it with ground chicken instead of ground beef to save on fat and calories even more and it's AMAZING! The rich beef gravy is excellent over mashed potatoes on the side. Don't change a thing! The recipe is excellent as it stands. Whether or not to saute the onions and mushrooms before the "simmer in broth" step is just personal preference. Winner!
EXCELLENT!!! This has got to be the best Salisbury Steaks I've had. I think what really made the difference was instead of using 2 cups of beef broth I boiled 2 cups of water and mixed with Lipton onion soup mix and used that as my broth base for the gravy. I also used Italian bread crumbs. Very, fast, easy, delicious recipe for after work.
My family loved this! Followed directions exactly, with the exception of making 6 patties out of 1lb of meat instead of 4. That makes each patty a little less than three ounces which was fine for my kids. My husband at 1 and a 1/2 and was satisfied. I didn't eat any because I am on a special diet but they all ate it, including my three children who are 7, 10, and 14. The only thing I would say is what another reviewer said-I would saute the mushrooms first before adding them raw. I will definitely be making this again and hopefully will be able to eat it also!
I really enjoyed this recipe. As a kid, I loved those Salisbury steak TV dinners, and while this is much more fresh and delicious, it did have a slight taste and smell reminiscent of my childhood. I doubled the gravy and omitted the mushrooms, because I forgot, but it was still delicious and even better the following day.
Delicious! We added 1/4t each of thyme, rosemary, and marojam, plus 1/2t parsley to the gravy and 1 crushed clove of garlic, a shredded carrot and a dash of Worcestershire to the meat patties before browning. Next time I'd like to add a stalk of diced celery to the patties too. We browned the patties, took them out of the pan and drained the grease, sauteed the onions & mushrooms, then put the patties back in with the beef broth until it was time to add the cornstarch. The gravy is amazing and made plenty. What a great dinner!
I made this tonight and it was easy to make. I doubled the recipe. I did omit the salt since I knew that the beef broth would be salty. And I was right. Next time, low sodium beef broth is the best bet. I did cut up the steak and poured the gravy over it since it looked dry if you just poured over it. Other than that, it was pretty tasty.
So simple to make and tastes good. I did not have mushrooms on hand so I made it without. I love mushrooms, so I will use them next time. This will be a ground beef go to recipe in our house. Thanks for sharing! I have made this several times and have adjusted the cornstarch water combo down to 2 Tablespoons. That seems to work better for me. We are still enjoying this dish with and without the mushrooms.
I only gave this recipe four stars because while it is easy to make and has the potential to be really good I thought it needed more flavor. I followed the recipe exactly this time but I plan to make it again adding liquid smoke and garlic to the patties.
Loved this, really, really loved it. Added some red peppers in place of the mushrooms because my family is picky! LOL Also added some extra seasonings to the gravy after tasting. Little pepper and Lawrys if I remember right.
Hubby and I both liked it. Quick and easy to make. Followed recipe exactly as written. Gravy was a little pale in color so may add a little " kitchen bouquet" next time for color ifI have it on hand. Thanks for the recipe!
This is one of my go to recipes. The only thing I did different was to add 2 Tbs of Worcestershire sauce to the pan with the beef broth. Served with a vegetable and mashed potatoes it’s a home style dinner like somebody’s Mom would make.
I followed the recipe exactly and found the bread crumbs and egg gave the meat a mushy texture, more like a meatloaf. The gravy was too thin for my taste. Adding flour and a little more salt made it taste better. Mushrooms really didn't add much flavor, I probably would leave them out next time.
This was so good. Will make again soon! I used beef base instead of broth and didn't add the onion or mushrooms at the end just because my husband isn't a fan. But my husband was glad we had leftovers which is rare for him.
Good! I cooked the patties a little too long, I think. They had a nice crust on each side, which is the way I like hamburgers, but for this recipe they should have been gently browned. As it was they reminded me of burgers with gravy. A dash or two of Worcestershire can't hurt.
This was easy to make. The flavour was good, but lacked something, just a bit bland. I will make it again, but next time I will add some Worcestershire sauce and garlic and perhaps some other seasonings.
I made this recipe tonight for dinner using ground bison and 3 cups of homemade beef broth for more gravy. I also used herb and garlic flavored bread crumbs. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Since there are 3 of us, I made 3 patties with the meat mixture. We all loved this Salisbury steak and the gravy, which was also used for mashed potatoes. We had some gravy left over, so I froze it for later use instead of canned or jarred gravy from the store. I do this with most of the gravies that I make. I will definitely be making this again. The only changes I will make next time is to add some Worcestershire sauce and steak seasoning. I made this recipe a second time, and this time I used less beef broth so we got less gravy. The first time I cooked the patties until almost cooked and they were a little dry. This time, I cooked the patties only until they were brown on both sides before I added the broth, onions, and mushrooms. This time the patties were much more moist. So it is best not to cook the patties too much as they will continue cooking in the broth/mushroom/onion mix. This way the patties are much more moist and tender. Will definitely be making this again.
So much better than the last homemade Salisbury steak recipe I tried. This is a new favorite at our house.
A very nice Salisbury Steak recipe. I took the suggestion to season it up a bit by using seasoned bread crumbs, 1T. Dale's Steak Seasoning, and 1/2T. Worcestershire Sauce, but then omitting the 1 t. salt. The patties needed longer than 10 minutes to cook through and it took several minutes of boiling the onion/mushroom mixture in order for the mushrooms to cook before adding the cornstarch/water. We served this with egg noodles, peas & carrots, and crescent rolls. A nice comforting dinner on a cold late-March day.
Really Tasty! Will make again!! I used liberal amounts of Worcestershire Sauce both in the formation of the patties and the sauce itself. I also added extra pepper (i didn't measure) nad minced garlic to the patties. I think bits of chopped up bacon inside the patties would also be good, but I didn't try that because I thought of it too late.
This was a super-simple, super-delicious comfort food recipe. Just like I remember from my childhood, but much better! I'm allergic to wheat and didn't have any gluten free bread crumbs, so I made fresh ones from a slice of Udi's GF white bread and used all of them (about 1/2 cup). That was the only thing I changed and the results were perfect. Served it over white rice because I had some leftover in the fridge. My family loved it. Only problem was, I didn't make enough! Next time I'll double the recipe and try it with the recommended mashed potatoes.
I made this tonight and the whole family enjoyed it! I doubled the recipe and added 4 bouillon cubes and a little powdered gravy to the meat mixture and also the gravy! The family said I could make this again any time!
Fantastic! I removed the meat after browning and sautéed canned mushrooms with onions to make the gravy. I also didn't have beef broth, so I used water and a bullion cube. I also added a bit of Gravy Master to get a deeper gravy color. Delicious! Thanks for a great recipe, we will be enjoying this frequently with good 'ol mashed potatoes.
pretty good. i used only a 1/2 tsp of salt because i thought a whole tsp seemed like way too much, but then found myself wishing it had a bit more when we ate dinner. i'll probably split the difference next time and use 3/4 tsp. i also used an entire 8-oz. basket of mushrooms as we really like them. i added a small amount of garlic with the mushrooms and onions to increase the depth of flavor in the sauce. i'm thinking that next time i might also add some worcestershire sauce and/or a little red wine. as a basic recipe this is fine, but it needs some tweaking to make it really good.
I just made this for dinner, with few changes except for making a little extra gravy, because I had more mushrooms to use up. I did tweak the gravy with a little more salt and pepper, tho next time I'll probably add a little Worcestershire sauce. I made a half batch, and the highest praise was when my husband walked by the leftover half patty I'd saved for myself for lunch tomorrow and offered to eat it. I'll be making this again in a couple of days with the leftover gravy, and it will go in the rotation. Thanks!
I have to agree with the review that there is not enough flavour--we like a lot of flavour in our food. I think I will try adding some dried herb(oregano, basil, thyme) to the ground beef mixture--and maybe as was suggested by someone else---saute the mushrooms and onions together with a little red wine before adding to the beef and broth. Otherwise--a great quick weeknight meal, with potatoes any way or perhaps just some buttered egg noodles
Delicious. Made it according to directions sort of and it turned out great. My husband loved it. I did what another lady suggested and caramelized the onions and mushrooms first, then removed them and browned the steak patties. After they were browned on both sides I added the onions and mushrooms back in, two tablespoons full of worcestershire sauce and the beef broth. I also added a full package of onion soup mix. covered and cooked for about 10 minutes. Served with potatoes mashed with buttermilk and butter and green onions mixed in..
Excellent recipe. I was looking for a recipe that did not use canned cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup. So, I was really happy to find this recipe. It basically uses ingredients that you probably have at home. I didn't have any bread crumbs so I used saltine crackers instead. I did not add the teaspoon of salt to the meat. I just lightly salted with a salt shaker. Otherwise, I followed the directions pretty closely. And the directions are great. Thanks so much for sharing your recipe with us. This will be my "Forever Salisbury Steak" recipe.
I don't know how this got such a high rating. As I was cooking I realised there was no seasoning at all. It's sorely lacking. Fortunately sauce is always easy to modify and it kind of saved the game with Worcestershire sauce, garlic and onion powder, salt and pepper and some steak seasoning. Even then, I won't be making it again. Total disappointment.
