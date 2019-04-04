Salisbury Steak with Mushrooms

OMG this was SO good! We are all fighting over the leftovers ! -which isn't much. I didn't use quite as much onion as it called for and it turned out just heavenly! Suggestion for working guys like me: make it on a weekend. It does take up a fair amount of time and uses quite a few dishes, at least for me. Super recipe! r- 2/2016: I just had to update with a bit of a funny story - some months later, ONE of my daughters was with me so I made the usual 4-patty recipe. She is a tomboy and eats like one - which is great! So, she ended up having her normal two patties (thumbs up), and I expected to have my ONE for dinner and my ONE for my lunch the next day. Well, she decided to split a third patty with me cause she loves this like we all do (so she's up to 2 and 1/2 now, right?) ...okay no prob. So now I have ONE for myself left and 1/2 leftover. No prob, right? Well guess who shows up unexpectedly about that time and REMEMBERS this meal from before, but her big sister.... Nutshell: I got 1/2 of a patty dinner with zero goose egg leftovers. :( lol! (It's called being a parent) -AND, thank you AGAIN for this great recipe. I keep hoping, crossing fingers that someday perhaps I'll have leftovers for work! (I'm a single dad, by the way, if you can't tell)