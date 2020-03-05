Cream Cheese Fruit Dip

This was very good! It did not take long for the kids to make this disappear.
delicious! Perfect with apples.
So yummy and so easy. Less than ten minutes to put it all together.
I was worried that the sugar wouldn't dissolve and the dip would be gritty, but it actually disappears quite nicely into the cream cheese. I thought a full cup of sugar sounded like a lot, so I cut that in half, and then added in a couple tablespoons of raspberry preserves - oh man is this stuff good. It's like crack. I could eat this all day long.
I've been making this for years and have never met anyone who didn't love it. To make it lighter and just as yummy I now use LIGHT cream cheese and 1/2 cup of Splenda brown sugar. I tried fat free cream cheese and the outcome was very runny and had an odd taste.
Thank goodness a fruit dip that doesn't use whipped topping or marshmallow cream. It's perfect thank you!
Now I have bit of a sweet tooth, but this was disgusting as written. I might as well have eaten a spoonful of sugar. Adding an extra 8oz of cream cheese made it more edible.
This is a quick easy dip that tastes wonderful. One of the things I did differently was to add a bit of heavy whipping cream (probably 1/4 cup) during the process in order to use it as a layer in a dessert (fresh fruit layered with this cream and some pound cake) and it was VERY well received.
I think this recipe is delicious! One addition I made was a tbsp of cinnamon! It complimented the fruit very nicely! Especially the apples and bananas!