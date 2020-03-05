Cream Cheese Fruit Dip

Rating: 4.58 stars
120 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 88
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

A cream cheese dip that's loved by all (unless they're counting calories)! You can substitute reduced-fat cream cheese if you wish. It's been my favorite since it was shared with me in college! Enjoy with apples, bananas, oranges, pears, pineapple, strawberries, etc.

By BakerT

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese in a stand mixer until whipped; add brown sugar and vanilla extract. Continue beating until dip is well mixed.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 88.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (114)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

CoOkInGnUt
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2012
This was very good! It did not take long for the kids to make this disappear. Read More
Helpful
(82)

Most helpful critical review

BugNBear
Rating: 1 stars
07/31/2016
Now I have bit of a sweet tooth, but this was disgusting as written. I might as well have eaten a spoonful of sugar. Adding an extra 8oz of cream cheese made it more edible. Read More
Helpful
(8)
120 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 88
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CoOkInGnUt
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2012
This was very good! It did not take long for the kids to make this disappear. Read More
Helpful
(82)
Katherine E G
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2012
delicious! Perfect with apples. Read More
Helpful
(57)
Naomi Milbrett
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2012
So yummy and so easy. Less than ten minutes to put it all together. Read More
Helpful
(48)
Advertisement
NATALIEMAC
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2014
I was worried that the sugar wouldn't dissolve and the dip would be gritty, but it actually disappears quite nicely into the cream cheese. I thought a full cup of sugar sounded like a lot, so I cut that in half, and then added in a couple tablespoons of raspberry preserves - oh man is this stuff good. It's like crack. I could eat this all day long. Read More
Helpful
(25)
melayna.hardin
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2014
I've been making this for years and have never met anyone who didn't love it. To make it lighter and just as yummy I now use LIGHT cream cheese and 1/2 cup of Splenda brown sugar. I tried fat free cream cheese and the outcome was very runny and had an odd taste. Read More
Helpful
(22)
foodfoodfood
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2013
Thank goodness a fruit dip that doesn't use whipped topping or marshmallow cream. It's perfect thank you! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
BugNBear
Rating: 1 stars
07/30/2016
Now I have bit of a sweet tooth, but this was disgusting as written. I might as well have eaten a spoonful of sugar. Adding an extra 8oz of cream cheese made it more edible. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Peter N.
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2014
This is a quick easy dip that tastes wonderful. One of the things I did differently was to add a bit of heavy whipping cream (probably 1/4 cup) during the process in order to use it as a layer in a dessert (fresh fruit layered with this cream and some pound cake) and it was VERY well received. Read More
Helpful
(6)
mickeyy21
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2014
I think this recipe is delicious! One addition I made was a tbsp of cinnamon! It complimented the fruit very nicely! Especially the apples and bananas! Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022