Cream Cheese Fruit Dip

Rating: 5 stars This was very good! It did not take long for the kids to make this disappear. Helpful (82)

Rating: 5 stars delicious! Perfect with apples. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars So yummy and so easy. Less than ten minutes to put it all together. Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars I was worried that the sugar wouldn't dissolve and the dip would be gritty, but it actually disappears quite nicely into the cream cheese. I thought a full cup of sugar sounded like a lot, so I cut that in half, and then added in a couple tablespoons of raspberry preserves - oh man is this stuff good. It's like crack. I could eat this all day long. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this for years and have never met anyone who didn't love it. To make it lighter and just as yummy I now use LIGHT cream cheese and 1/2 cup of Splenda brown sugar. I tried fat free cream cheese and the outcome was very runny and had an odd taste. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Thank goodness a fruit dip that doesn't use whipped topping or marshmallow cream. It's perfect thank you! Helpful (13)

Rating: 1 stars Now I have bit of a sweet tooth, but this was disgusting as written. I might as well have eaten a spoonful of sugar. Adding an extra 8oz of cream cheese made it more edible. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This is a quick easy dip that tastes wonderful. One of the things I did differently was to add a bit of heavy whipping cream (probably 1/4 cup) during the process in order to use it as a layer in a dessert (fresh fruit layered with this cream and some pound cake) and it was VERY well received. Helpful (6)