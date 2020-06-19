Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting

Moist pumpkin bars with cream cheese frosting are the perfect holiday treat for you and your family to enjoy! Keep refrigerated as they taste best served cold.

By WeibellMommy

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cake Layer:
Cream Cheese Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a sheet pan, then line it with parchment paper and grease the paper.

  • Make cake: Beat eggs in a large bowl with an electric hand mixer until foamy. Add sugar, vegetable oil, and pumpkin; beat on medium speed until incorporated, about 2 minutes.

  • Mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl. Beat flour mixture into egg mixture on low speed until just combined, about 1 minute. Pour batter into the prepared pan and spread out the edges.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool completely.

  • While the cake layer is cooling, make frosting: beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla together in a bowl with an electric hand mixer until creamy. Gradually mix in confectioners' sugar until smooth.

  • Spread frosting evenly over cooled cake layer and sprinkle cinnamon over top. Cut into 24 bars.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 30.6mg; sodium 279.2mg. Full Nutrition
