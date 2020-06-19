Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting

First time I made this, I used a 9x13 baking dish because I didn't have a jelly roll pan at the time. I ended up needing to bake it for 36 minutes since it was a deeper dish and it turned out just like a regular cake. It was the most amazing thing I've ever baked. It was moist, perfectly sweetened, not too pumpkin-y. It lasted 24 hours. The kids loved it, my husband loved it, my Mom was visiting and sneaked out in the middle of the night to eat the last piece. I followed the directions exactly (except for the pan size) and made the frosting that goes along with it and I promise you will NOT be disappointed with this recipe. I am using jelly roll pans today just to see if it's any different (and will update my post accordingly). But made in a 9x13 baking dish, it was divine.
I made these exactly as stated. I used a jelly roll pan. Honestly, they taste good, BUT, it would have been much simpler to just make a pumpkin cake and frost it. The texture and taste is just like pumpkin cake. They aren't what I consider bars. Bars are chewier or more dense. When you put them in the jelly roll pan, it takes a lot longer to spread it out, frost them, and cut them, than it would have been to just make a quick cake. Mine made about 32. Just too time consuming for what they are.
My first faceless recipe for October. You know you're baking something good when while its in the oven baking, you get a UPS package and the driver tells you "wow, whatever you're baking smells delicious!"
This is one of the best desserts that I have ever made using pumpkin. The bars were moist, flavorful and kept well for several days (they didn't last very long!).The icing perfectly complemented the flavors in the bars-an awesome dessert. I have made it 3 times in the past two weeks-everyone who tries it absolutely loves it!
This was my first time making these Bars but I made some adjustments to make it a healthier option. I cut out the vegetable oil and substitute it for a cup of apple sauce and decreased the sugar by half due to the apple sauce substitute. It was a little more dense but less sweet but still nonetheless yummy!!!
These bars are absolutely delicious!! I used only 3 eggs (that's all I had) and added 1 tsp of pumpkin spice and 1 cup chopped walnuts. On the frosting I cut back to 2 cups of powdered sugar. I will be making these again and again and again :)
Very good!! Everyone loved it!! I used half of the amount of powdered sugar for the frosting and mixed 2 tsp of nutmeg and cinnamon into it. We used an 8x12 metal pan so it took about 40 minutes to cook, but what we ended up with was a perfect pumpkin cake!
I made these in the morning and took them to a potluck and was disappointed with the flavor. Brought home the leftovers and put them in the fridge and the next day they were delicious. Added an extra 4 ounces of cream cheese to the frosting and although it was good, for my taste it needs more cream cheese. Overall very tasty recipe and will make again, but make the day before and more cream cheese in frosting.
My family really liked these bars! I listened to other reviewers and decreased the confectioners sugar to 2 cups. I thought the icing tasted like sweetened, whipped butter (I couldn't taste the cream cheese at all) so I tossed 1/3 of the icing in the trash, added another block of cream cheese and 1/2 c. conf. sugar. After that, it was fantastic! So for the icing to be "cream cheesier", I would recommend the following for the icing: 1/2 c. butter, softened 2 8 oz. blocks cream cheese 2 tsp. vanilla 2 to 2 1/2 cups confectioners sugar Getting hungry just talking about these bars... I think I'll go have another one!
This came together as if by magic between doing other things in the house. It baked up just a tad too high for my not-quite-large jelly roll pan. I did add extra spices, because I wanted to give Fall a warm welcome...plus I bought allspice, nutmeg, and cloves in bulk online. I made considerably less frosting than called for, and it was still more than plenty, but my husband would bathe in cream cheese frosting if he could, so it wasn't a problem. Easy, quick, flexible and forgiving. A great treat for a cool evening!
Was awesome!! I made a few adjustments to it though like less confectioners sugar and half honey and half sugar in the recipe itself as my family is trying to keep as much sugar out of our diets as possible. It turned out great though and I'm sure it's going be gone very soon. ;-)
Just made this tonight. Absolutely AMAZING!! The BEST pumpkin desert I've ever had, its was very light moist and fluffy and Easy to make. Yummy!! The only change I made was I used 2cups of powdered sugar instead 4 cups for frosting.
This was very easy to make and I already had all the ingredients in my house! Im not sure why it says 16 servings I cut mine into 30 good sized squares. I didn't change anything in the cake part and I won't next time either. This did make a lot of icing. I only added two cups of icing sugar instead of four because I liked the icing consistency the way it was. I had no idea what a jelly roll pan was (thought it was just a cookie sheet) so I also learned something! ;) thanks for the recipe!! (For those in Canada, not using ounces- I used 1 cup and 3/4 of pumpkin purée)
I had always used my grandmother's recipe to make pumpkin bars with cream cheese frosting but when she passed, her recipe was lost with her. This recipe is the closest tasting thing I have had to the pumpkin bars we all loved. I have made them twice in a week and everywhere I take them I get nothing but compliments. The only thing that I changed about the recipe in cutting the powdered sugar in half. Also, I find keeping the cake chilled before serving really allows the flavors to pop. I will continue to make this recipe from here on out. Thank you.
I have made this same recipe for about 45 years. I make in the fall for any large gathering. I add 1 cup of raisins for added flavor in the cake part. It's normally gone in a few minutes. Just might turn into one of your favorite recipes. I added this to our family cookbook years ago.
Recently, I've gotten into pumpkin things and wanted to try making something to get into the Autumn spirit. Usually when I make things for the first time they don't come out great, but this came out amazing. I made it in a 9 x 12in cake pan (stone); it was ready after 30-35 minutes - it was more like cake - but sooooo moist. For the frosting, I'll use 2 cups less of the confectioners sugar because it was too sweet. I added some walnuts, cranberries, and raisins on top which was a good idea, because the frosting was 1 1/2 inches thick. UPDATE 11/23/17: Made this again for Thanksgiving, and the cake came out really good again. I followed the recipe except with the frosting, where I used 2 cups of confectioners sugar instead of 4 cups. This way it had a richer cream cheese flavor, but it was less thick (which didn't bother me). It would be a yummy frosting for cinnamon buns ;)
I made this in a 9X13 cake pan, added pecans, and did not ice it. It was delicious! Light and tender and the pumpkin flavour was fantastic. I imagine it would also be great frosted. This one is a keeper! #Allrecipesallstarscanada #Christmasbaking
Made it just as recipe said to except I used 3 eggs and since I didn't have a jelly roll pan, I used a 9×13 cake pan. Fail. The middle did not cook properly. Even after 40 minutes. Jelly roll pan is IMPORTANT!! The flavor and texture of the sides that did cook was awesome though!! Some mention that there was too much frosting. If you bake these in a jelly-roll pan you have more area to cover so it's just the right amount. Will be making these again after I get the jelly roll pan that I just ordered ;-)
Very moist, with a light pumpkiny flavor that paired well with the cream cheese icing. I halved the recipe using an 8X8 pan and that made the pieces higher than Bars. I would used my 8X11 pan for half this recipe next time. Also, you could use less frosting, 2/3 the amount mentioned should be plenty. I made half the recipe, again, using a disposable cake pan that was 12 1/4 in X 8 1/4 in. this time, the bars were the perfect size.
LOVED IT! I made it according to the recipe...mostly... This cakey bar was light, delicious, flavorful. The frosting was super creamy and fluffy. I added nutmeg and cardamom to the batter. I also added cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom to the frosting rather than sprinkling cinnamon on top. (The nutmeg did add a teensy tiny bit of nutty texture which some may not like.) I do have a large sheet pan and the recipe is a perfect amount for that pan. Do refrigerate to store. That also makes it a little chewier and more like a "bar".
Holy FFFF these are incredible. I halved the recipe and whipped the egg whites before adding the other wet ingredients. Also added ginger and other spices and used brown sugar but it’s the moistness of the bar (cake) that is so impressive. Pecans are a must. Leave them on top of the cake so they get toasty!
This is one of the best pumpkin recipes I have ever tried. My family won't normally eat pumpkin desserts, but they love this one. It was a big hit at work too. I made it exactly as listed, but found that I had to cook it about 10 minutes longer. Great recipe!
Five stars because this is a great recipe as it is. I made minor changes just for my personal preference. I added a tsp of vanilla to the cake, and for the frosting I used only 1/2 cup of butter and 3 cups of powdered sugar. This is an easy, fool proof and delicious dessert.
This recipe is very moist and delicious. However the frosting is not necessary, it tastes more like a pumpkin bread than bar or a cake. I ended up scraping off the frosting because it was sweeter than the bread. It is perfect if you put your choice of nut, walnut or pecan, in with the batter like you do banana bread. Besides that, I found no problem with the recipe, it is delicious, just should be called bread.
Great with Gluten Free Flour and Use less sugar!!! I cut the cream cheese icing down to 3 cups instead of 4 and it was still too sweet (but yummy). ;) Ialso used about 1/2 cup less of white sugar in the cake. I used Namaste Gluten Free flour mix and it was amazing. Perfect fluffy moist texture. My husband (who isn't gluten free) said it was the best cake he's ever had, icing too. Win for sure!
I had leftover cream cheese frosting from another recipe and decided to make these bars to use it up. I subbed half the oil with unsweetened applesauce. While these were good, I felt they could've used a bit more spice to punch up the flavor a bit. They were easy to make and were very moist. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Made this as a new dish for Thanksgiving dessert (just in case I wasn't completely stuffed). Made it according to recipe and it was delicious. If you refrigerate because of the cream cheese icing be sure to put it out ahead of serving to let it come to room temperature. A sweet treat!
I have made this for the October-November months for the past two years. It is truly an amazing recipe and I always get rave reviews. It's super easy to make but you feel guilty even making it after seeing what goes into it (there is so much sugar and butter). There is a lot of icing but I think the thick coat of icing is what makes this dessert.
This cake turned out sooooo moist. I made it for my daughter and her friend to have after school and ended up sharing with 3 different neighbors it made such a big cake. The icing was good but I added a dash of almond extract to it and it went well with the pumpkin cake. Everyone raved that this was delicious, I will make it again.
This recipe is delicious! I made it in a 9x13 pan and it came out great. I baked it about 10 minutes longer and cut the frosting sugar down to 3 cups. It was so moist! Will definitely add this recipe to my favorites list.
I made this exactly as written. It is amazing. It is a soft, moist cake. The pumpkin isn't masked by a bunch of spices. The cinnamon is just enough. If you use a jelly roll pan, the frosting to cake ratio is just about right. It would be too much frosting if you used a 13 x 9 cake pan. I am one of those people that usually scrapes off most of the frosting on cakes and cupcakes. Anyway, I will be making this again and again. It is so good.
These were delicious! The only substitution I made was with the sugar. I’m trying to cut down on sugar, so I substituted Bocha Sweet for sugar in the cake. Also added half the oil and other half apple sauce. The cake was very moist and delicious. I intended to use Bocha Sweet confectioners sugar for the frosting, but I didn’t get it in time, so used regular powdered sugar. It was very fluffy, light, and delicious. I had to send most of this cake to work with my husband or I would have eaten the whole thing it was so good. He said his employees went crazy over it. I will DEFINITELY be making again!
I made these today and they are awesome. Even my picky 5 yr old could get enough. I didn't make the frosting used vanilla that I had on hand but will be making these a lot as my go to recipe. So moist and delicious.
This is a great version of an old standby. Nice texture, moist and flavorful, and the cream cheese frosting is to die for. It makes a big pan, I used a 12x17 sheet cake pan and it was just right. I didn't sprinkle cinnamon on top, I like the looks of the clean white frosting better.
This was the absolute best! I don't have a jelly roll pan, so I cooked it in a 9x13 Pyrex dish. I had to bake it for 38 minutes, since the Pyres dish is smaller. We ate it as a cake. It was a hit with my family and I will be making it again and again.
Tried this tonight and whole family Loved it!! A few changes I made were cutting out sugar in the cake portion, substituting for stevia. I was wary of the large amount of oil too, so used half the amount and applesauce in place of the rest. I cut the frosting in half too. Instead of using a bundt pan, made it like normal cake, in 9 x 11 pan, then frosted the top. Turned out spectacular!!
Love it! Even my husband who does not like pumpkin desserts or spice cake things love these! I also made it in a 9x13 and ended up baking it for 35 minutes. I substituted applesauce for the oil (which makes it healthy, right?) and added some vanilla into the batter. They turned out super moist and the cream cheese frosting really makes these bars great!
This was an easy recipe that was enjoyed by everyone who tried it. It was not too sweet and was not too pumpkin(y). I did reduce the sugar in the frosting by 1 cup and people still thought it was matched the flavor of the pumpkin portion.
These were great! I was looking for a recipe similar to my grandma's and this is pretty close. I used a 17x12 jelly roll pan. Checked the bars and pulled them at 23 minutes--they weren't quite as moist as I was expecting (my error), but definitely not dried out. I think I'll check them at 18-20 minutes next time. The frosting was perfect and everyone loved them!
I made this as a cake in a 13x9. It was so moist and delicious. I used 2 cups butternut squash puree instead of canned pumkin and added a T .of pumpkin pie spice. Also, stirred in golden raisins and topped frosting with chopped walnuts.
Delicious and so easy. I added chopped walnuts to the batter and then on top with the cinnamon. I also cut the sugar in the frosting to two cups as other reviewers said. I found it a little thick, so I added some milk to it. Worked perfectly. I used a baking sheet with a lip. Makes a lot. Highly recommend.
So moist and yummy! My hubby is diabetic so I reduced the white sugar to 3/4c plus a 1 cup equivalent of Truvia. Also thanks to other reviewers comments, I added about 1 tsp of vanilla to the batter and reduced the quantity of cream cheese, butter, and powdered sugar (for the frosting). The original recipe makes way too much frosting. I would suggest halving the ingredients if you don't want a bunch of frosting left over. Lastly, I added 1/2c chopped walnuts to the batter just before pouring into the pan. Thanks!
