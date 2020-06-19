Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting

Recently, I've gotten into pumpkin things and wanted to try making something to get into the Autumn spirit. Usually when I make things for the first time they don't come out great, but this came out amazing. I made it in a 9 x 12in cake pan (stone); it was ready after 30-35 minutes - it was more like cake - but sooooo moist. For the frosting, I'll use 2 cups less of the confectioners sugar because it was too sweet. I added some walnuts, cranberries, and raisins on top which was a good idea, because the frosting was 1 1/2 inches thick. UPDATE 11/23/17: Made this again for Thanksgiving, and the cake came out really good again. I followed the recipe except with the frosting, where I used 2 cups of confectioners sugar instead of 4 cups. This way it had a richer cream cheese flavor, but it was less thick (which didn't bother me). It would be a yummy frosting for cinnamon buns ;)