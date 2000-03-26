Apple Cranberry Relish
This relish has a great flavor especially with the addition of celery! Chopped pecans or walnuts can be added if desired.
Made just a half batch and added 1/3 cup chopped walnuts to it. This is just excellent mixed 50/50 with cream cheese pineapple spread and spread on celery sticks. Try it, you'll like it!! Good as a side with baked ham. Will try later with chicken.Read More
I made this for my family Christmas gathering. No one liked it because it was very tart no matter what I added. I tried adding just the powder from a jello mix, but no luck. Way too tart.Read More
An unique alternative to traditional cranberry sauce. I've made this a number of times now and always get much praise for this recipe. Note: Important to refrigerate overnight to let flavours blend well.
My Dad was looking for a recipe like Grandma used to make at Thanksgiving. This was it!! I couldn't believe how much sugar it took...but you really do need that much for it not to be bitter.
Love this recipe. Changed the sugar to Splenda (1 1/3 cups) to make lower calorie.
Everyone loved this with their holiday turkey. People asked for seconds and thirds (never saw anyone do that for cranberry sauce from a can). As others suggested, we prepared this a day in advance. Leaving it in the fridge overnight gave the sugar granules time to break down and blend in. We tasted the relish just after preparing it, and the sugar was gritty between our teeth. The next day it was perfect. This recipe yielded much more than was needed, so I've been stirring a little into my plain yogurt each morning.
This was just the recipe I was searching for! I did add less sugar and added pecans. But other than that....perfect!
This is just based on what I think it would be like......Perhaps a crazy question, but do I cook the cranberries first, or use them "raw" out of the bag?
Only used 1 cup sugar and skipped the celery. Everyone loved it and thought it was better than Mom's.
Very tasty, and gets better when it sits a little longer. I made evening of the 23rd for Christmas dinner. Added a dash of ground cinnamon and ground ginger, along with 1/2 cup walnuts.. delicious!
I made this relish for our family's Christmas Eve dinner, it was a huge hit! I only used 1 & 1/2 cups of sugar and it was plenty sweet enough. The grated orange peel is a must so don't leave it out!
I already reviewed this, but for some reason can't edit the review. Just wanted to say that it is a MUST to make this a day ahead - it really thickens up and is a very pleasing consistency. I still haven't changed my mind about omitting the celery next time, though :)
Loved it .. and so did the folks who don't like whole cranberries!!
This is a great addition to the Thanksgiving table! I have to make it again this year - it was so popular last T-day. I used powdered sugar instead of granulated and it 'melts' perfectly. The conversion is 1&3/4 cup of powdered sugar to 1 cup of granulated - I used 1 3/4 cup and it was just right for us. Powdered sugar is great for sweetening cold liquids (like lemonade) so I'd recommend starting with a cup and add more if you need it - no waiting, no grit. Make plenty so you have enough for turkey sandwiches later.
half everything and add pecans. awesome
I halved the recipe for a small gathering and used brown sugar. Yummy!
Very good. My family truely enjoyed this for a holiday meal.
Use 1.5-2 cups brown sugar, add some cinnamon, cloves and ginger. Kids love it! Use leftover leftover on a turkey bacon sandwich :)
I have not made this recipe, but have been looking for one that my mother used to make. This is a variation, I think she added more oranges and apples and less sugar. It made a delicious sauce! And no, you don't cook the cranberries, oranges and apples. Some would say it is more like a relish than a sauce.
PERFECT AT THANKSGIVING
My Mother made this for Thanksgiving many, many years ago and it has been a staple in our household for all these many years. We didn't add the celery and ground the oranges, peel and all and the apples in a food grinder, added the nuts and sugar. It must be made ahead to meld the flavors. Now I just use the food processor.
Pretty good but needs something. After tasting I added some ginger. I split the batch and took it to two different parties, and it didn't go over too well.
Everyone loved it when I made it for Thanksgiving, and my mom has requested it for Christmas. I didn't change a thing.
adore this recipe! I use less than 1/2 of the sugar called for though and add chopped walnuts. LOVE IT!
Very good. Reminded me of my mother’s recipe.
Delicious! This is the next big cranberry dish! It was a super big recipe, cut it in half and it was plenty enough for a party of 8! It calls for A LOT of sugar, I cut that down as well.
Followed Directions and added 1 cup pecan chips and juice from1 orange! Taste great!
Really good! I make it every holiday
I will make it again!! I put about 4 Tablespoons of it into my sausage stuffing. Delicious!! Stuffing for a 12 lb turkey, 1 bag of bread cubes, onions, celery, 1 lb sausage. ( just letting you know what the ratio was.)
I made this for Christmas and loved it! I did make a few changes to the recipe. I made only a half batch, used the whole orange, peel and all and added some fresh grated ginger root. I loved the celery - it added a nice refreshing crunch. I will definitely make this again.
Very refreshing. I halved the sugar and added a honey instead. Also threw in a little triple sec for orange flavor. Yum!
Delicious! The only thing I changed was that I halved the sugar...super!
I've been making this for years but with about half the sugar. Very popular at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. I now buy extra cranberries to freeze so I can make it at Easter as well.
This is a very good recipe and it will be shared with many this Thankgiving!I choose to only use the cranberrys, apples and oranges with only 1-1/2 cups of sugar.
I Swapped Celery W/Cloves, Apples W/Bartlett Pears But Already Ate The Nuts It Goes Good In The Middle Of Acorn Squash The First Bite I Thought: 'Vanilla Ice Cream' I'm A Cranberry Fool Around The Holidays So I'll Be Making Stuff Using The Basic Recipe
Very tasty but I'm a bit biased being one of the only people in the family that likes cranberries. Once I told people (and put a post-it on the dish at the potluck) what it was and what was in it it started to get some interest. I enjoyed it very much and made a second batch for myself at home. Pairs very well with both turkey and ham and isn't too tart.
my family wont let me come unless I make this and bring extra, even the little ones love it
I make a similar one every year and cranberry relish is a must now for some of us at Thanksgiving. This year we are in Samoa and couldn’t find fresh or frozen cranberries, but did find canned jellied cranberry sauce. So I substituted the can for all the sugar and added a 16 oz bag of frozen black cherries. It blended up kind of runny so I was worried but it jelled it the frig. We liked adding the zest of the two oranges and chopped walnuts at the end so they weren’t blended into mush. The blender here is not easy to control.
Only use 2 cups of sugar, 2 tsp of cinnamon, 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. I used walnuts but I think pecans would be tastier, a little sweeter. It is tasty without nuts, also. I separated into two parts, one with nuts, one without.
Delicious and very quick to make!
I get so many compliments whenever I make this, it's a very unique recipe. I only add half the sugar though.
I make this recipe every Thanksgiving and it's so delicious, several of us usually end up just eating it straight up! It's incredibly simple to make, and tastes amazing! I always throw in some walnuts, too, which goes over very well!
