Apple Cranberry Relish

This relish has a great flavor especially with the addition of celery! Chopped pecans or walnuts can be added if desired.

Recipe by Karen Dunn

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grate peel of orange; reserve. Peel oranges and discard white membranes. Separate oranges into sections and place half in a food processor or blender. To the food processor add half of the cranberries, apples and celery. Process until coarsely chopped. Transfer to a bowl; repeat with remaining oranges, cranberries, apples and celery. Stir in sugar and reserved orange peel. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 9.8mg. Full Nutrition
