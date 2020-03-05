Guilt-Free Apple Cobbler

1 of 6

Rating: 4 stars So easy!! This lighter sweet/tangy treat feels like cheating... Feels like I spent way more time preparing it AND that I'm breaking my diet eating it!! Didn't have soy milk but skim worked fine and wish I checked how many apples I had (only 3 large) before I started but all in all a GREAT pre-holiday treat!! Mmmmm!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars A good plant-based diet recipe but I felt it needed more sweetening. We enjoyed it with some low fat ice cream but my husband wanted more sweetening so he dribbled some Agave on his cobbler the second time around. Trying to make low sugar and low fat dessert recipes is a challenge! When I try this again I will probably add a Tablespoon or two of Agave or brown sugar to the apples and cranberries and perhaps a little more brown sugar to the topping so it is not quite as guilt-free. This is especially needed if you skip ice cream on top...as we usually do. The topping was in clumps but that was okay more like a crisp than a cobbler. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful recipe! I cut the recipe in half used all Granny Smith apples and substituted brown sugar for the white sugar. In an effort to make it even healthier I used applesauce in place of the butter for the topping and used whole wheat pastry flour. It did change the texture of the of the topping a little but it still turned out great! I served it with some soy vanilla ice cream so it would be vegan friendly and we loved it.

Rating: 3 stars Add sugar or agave to recipe. Not sweet enough.

Rating: 4 stars I had an excess of cranberry sauce and apples, which led me to this recipe. It was the jellied kind, unfortunately, but the recipe was still perfectly fine. Only 4 medium apples fit in my 8x8 pan. I couldn't find my peeler so I left the peel on and I did not mind. I took a hint from the other reciews and added some sugar to the recipe. I put about two tablespoons of white sugar in the apple cranberry mixture, and a teaspoon extra sugar in the oat mixture. It was just the right balance of sweet and tart for me. The apple and milk which replaced the butter traditionally used made the crumble more chewy-chunky than crumbly, I think that could due with a little improvement. Overall I look forward to the leftovers, and I would make it again, but with some tweaks. And I am sure it would be even better with whole cranberries like the recipe calls for, so I did not deduct any stars for that.