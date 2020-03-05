Tonya's Terrific Sloppy Joes

Rating: 4.57 stars
196 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 135
  • 4 star values: 47
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 4

I'm just beginning to cook so my recipes are pretty quick and simple. This recipe is a really simple, quick, and tasty 'Sloppy Joe.' This is what we are having tonight before we go to the football game. You can also let this simmer in a slow cooker after browning the ground beef if you prefer.

By Steve McCumber

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Crumble ground beef into skillet; add onion and celery. Cook and stir beef mixture until beef is completely browned, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, mustard, and lemon juice through the beef mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook mixture at a simmer until mixture is hot and sauce has thickened, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 572.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (202)

SHORECOOK
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2013
This is a perfect recipe for anyone wanting to avoid spiciness and still enjoy a sloppy joe! I followed the recipe exactly, weighing the ketchup which amounted to 3/4 cup. This is truly "simple, quick, and tasty" as stated in the introduction. Thank you RetiredDad9877 for sharing!! Read More
(88)

Jessica Kim
Rating: 1 stars
06/24/2014
Definitely not good. Read More
(17)
Karen
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2013
Can use pickle juice instead of vinegar. Read More
(77)
Bunnybelle
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2013
My family absolutely loved it. Especially my fiance. Everyone had about three or four. Read More
(32)
Zbison
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2014
This is the best one! Now that I've found this perfect recipe I've filed it away and won't try any new ones Why mess with perfection? Just a little sweet and very savory. Worked great for sloppy joes or as a sauce over smokies. I add 2 tbsp. bbq sauce of our liking. Definitely worth trying! Read More
(17)
PattyBluebird
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2013
It was really delicious! My 14-year old ate THREE Sloppy Joes my husband ate one open-faced Sloppy Joe (which is probably the equivalent of TWO) and I ate one. The only complaint that my husband had was that they were a bit dry. Next time I think I will add a 5-ounce can of tomato sauce and increase the amount of spices so that the flavor isn't diluted. Read More
(17)
Jessica Kim
Rating: 1 stars
06/24/2014
Definitely not good. Read More
(17)
Checkm8
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2013
Better than Manwich in a can... added 1/2 cup green bell pepper. Yum yum yum. Read More
(16)
Sfsdjen
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2013
I've tried several sloppy joe recipes and this was by far the best. I will definitely make it again. It was easy, used ingredients I keep on pleased the whole family. I buy hamburger in bulk, pre brown it and freeze it in 1 or 2 lb packages. I simply microwaved the pre-cooked meat, cooked the onion and celery, stirred it all together and warmed it through. Definitely making this again. Read More
(13)
Vegetathalas
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2013
We liked this recipe. I accidentally messed up and added 2x the onion, celery, ketchup and sugar but it still turned out good. I thought it needed an extra kick, so I added a pinch of cayenne pepper. That made all the difference. Read More
(9)
