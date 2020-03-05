Tonya's Terrific Sloppy Joes

This is a perfect recipe for anyone wanting to avoid spiciness and still enjoy a sloppy joe! I followed the recipe exactly, weighing the ketchup which amounted to 3/4 cup. This is truly "simple, quick, and tasty" as stated in the introduction. Thank you RetiredDad9877 for sharing!!
Can use pickle juice instead of vinegar.
My family absolutely loved it. Especially my fiance. Everyone had about three or four.
This is the best one! Now that I've found this perfect recipe I've filed it away and won't try any new ones Why mess with perfection? Just a little sweet and very savory. Worked great for sloppy joes or as a sauce over smokies. I add 2 tbsp. bbq sauce of our liking. Definitely worth trying!
It was really delicious! My 14-year old ate THREE Sloppy Joes my husband ate one open-faced Sloppy Joe (which is probably the equivalent of TWO) and I ate one. The only complaint that my husband had was that they were a bit dry. Next time I think I will add a 5-ounce can of tomato sauce and increase the amount of spices so that the flavor isn't diluted.
Better than Manwich in a can... added 1/2 cup green bell pepper. Yum yum yum.
I've tried several sloppy joe recipes and this was by far the best. I will definitely make it again. It was easy, used ingredients I keep on pleased the whole family. I buy hamburger in bulk, pre brown it and freeze it in 1 or 2 lb packages. I simply microwaved the pre-cooked meat, cooked the onion and celery, stirred it all together and warmed it through. Definitely making this again.
We liked this recipe. I accidentally messed up and added 2x the onion, celery, ketchup and sugar but it still turned out good. I thought it needed an extra kick, so I added a pinch of cayenne pepper. That made all the difference.