Baked Ranch Chicken

marinated the chicken breasts in the ranch for awhile before cooking them! yummy!!
Quick and easy fix. I mixed in crushed corn flakes with my bread crumbs. Delicious and crunchy. A nice way to get the crunch without having to fry.
The only thing I did differently was half the breasts instead of pounding them flat. Chicken came out moist and delicious. Big hit with picky eaters.
It really doesn't get much easier than this... I used light Hidden Valley Ranch dressing and panko breadcrumbs that I seasoned with a little grated Parmesan cheese and dried parsley, The chicken was moist, tender, and flavorful. Great recipe if you're short on time or just love ranch dressing.
Really good and really easy! For a little juicier, crunchier chicken, bake at 400 for 20 minutes.
If you want easy and good! This is it. I did not use the oil it called for, instead I sprayed the baking dish with canola cooking spray. Same effect with less use of oil and I found it keeps the bottom of the chicken from being oilly. My family said this is a do again dish!
This recipe is awesome. Just made it for supper and the boyfriend loved it as well. Too add just a little something, once it was finished I added a little mozzarella on top then put in the warm oven to melt. Will definitely make again.
used on chicken breasts (not pounded) cooked 360 for 40mins and was perfect stupidly to keep them warm while waiting for hubby to get home i left in the warm oven and that over cooked so dried them out. BUT i ate one right out of the oven myself before they got dried out and it was so good. (used ranch a little mayonnaise as didn't have enough ranch and a little milk to thin the mixture out)
Great recipe! I tripled it for 7 people and most of it was eaten. I took another reviews suggestion and marinated the chicken in the ranch for a few hours before cooking (mostly because it was easy to do that during nap time) and I added season salt, creole seasoning, pepper, and garlic to the chicken after the dressing and before the bread crumbs. I sprayed the pan with pam instead of oil and had no problem with sticking. My husband says this is a keeper recipe :-)
It was an easy, breaded baked chicken recipe. Wasn’t very ranchy, kids had to dip in ketchup. But 3 stars because it was a good breaded chicken base that could incorporated into a great chicken pasta bake or something