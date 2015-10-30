Baked Ranch Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars
68 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a recipe that I just made up.

By drob212

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease baking sheet with vegetable oil.

    Advertisement

  • Put bread crumbs and ranch dressing into separate bowls.

  • Dip chicken into ranch dressing and press into bread crumbs to coat. Gently toss between your hands so any bread crumbs that haven't stuck can fall away. Arrange onto prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients and oil. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
695 calories; protein 31.6g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 43.5g; cholesterol 80.8mg; sodium 1025.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (73)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Deb Stine
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2012
marinated the chicken breasts in the ranch for awhile before cooking them! yummy!! Read More
Helpful
(57)

Most helpful critical review

Poop Mouth Jones
Rating: 3 stars
01/16/2020
It was an easy, breaded baked chicken recipe. Wasn’t very ranchy, kids had to dip in ketchup. But 3 stars because it was a good breaded chicken base that could incorporated into a great chicken pasta bake or something Read More
Helpful
(1)
68 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Deb Stine
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2012
marinated the chicken breasts in the ranch for awhile before cooking them! yummy!! Read More
Helpful
(57)
downs.brandy
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2012
Quick and easy fix. I mixed in crushed corn flakes with my bread crumbs. Delicious and crunchy. A nice way to get the crunch without having to fry. Read More
Helpful
(46)
epholdstein
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2012
The only thing I did differently was half the breasts instead of pounding them flat. Chicken came out moist and delicious. Big hit with picky eaters. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Advertisement
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2014
It really doesn't get much easier than this... I used light Hidden Valley Ranch dressing and panko breadcrumbs that I seasoned with a little grated Parmesan cheese and dried parsley, The chicken was moist, tender, and flavorful. Great recipe if you're short on time or just love ranch dressing. Read More
Helpful
(11)
mklavery
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2014
Really good and really easy! For a little juicier, crunchier chicken, bake at 400 for 20 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Kansas
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2014
If you want easy and good! This is it. I did not use the oil it called for, instead I sprayed the baking dish with canola cooking spray. Same effect with less use of oil and I found it keeps the bottom of the chicken from being oilly. My family said this is a do again dish! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
Ashley Smith
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2012
This recipe is awesome. Just made it for supper and the boyfriend loved it as well. Too add just a little something, once it was finished I added a little mozzarella on top then put in the warm oven to melt. Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Shelley H Smith
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2013
used on chicken breasts (not pounded) cooked 360 for 40mins and was perfect stupidly to keep them warm while waiting for hubby to get home i left in the warm oven and that over cooked so dried them out. BUT i ate one right out of the oven myself before they got dried out and it was so good. (used ranch a little mayonnaise as didn't have enough ranch and a little milk to thin the mixture out) Read More
Helpful
(7)
steb0022
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2015
Great recipe! I tripled it for 7 people and most of it was eaten. I took another reviews suggestion and marinated the chicken in the ranch for a few hours before cooking (mostly because it was easy to do that during nap time) and I added season salt, creole seasoning, pepper, and garlic to the chicken after the dressing and before the bread crumbs. I sprayed the pan with pam instead of oil and had no problem with sticking. My husband says this is a keeper recipe :-) Read More
Helpful
(6)
Poop Mouth Jones
Rating: 3 stars
01/16/2020
It was an easy, breaded baked chicken recipe. Wasn’t very ranchy, kids had to dip in ketchup. But 3 stars because it was a good breaded chicken base that could incorporated into a great chicken pasta bake or something Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022