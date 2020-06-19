Best Sweet and Sour Sauce

23 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 9
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is the best sweet and sour sauce! It's quick and easy to make. Feel free to make substitutions. You can substitute ketchup for chili sauce and cider vinegar for wine vinegar; still tastes great. I usually double the recipe.

By Barbara Zernicke

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir chicken broth, sugar, wine vinegar, soy sauce, chili sauce, cornstarch, and cayenne pepper together in a saucepan over medium-low heat until sugar and cornstarch dissolve; cook and stir until thickened, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 404.3mg. Full Nutrition
