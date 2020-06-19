This is the best sweet and sour sauce! It's quick and easy to make. Feel free to make substitutions. You can substitute ketchup for chili sauce and cider vinegar for wine vinegar; still tastes great. I usually double the recipe.
Noted that other reviews said it didn't have enough sour so I substituted the broth for cider vinegar and I dont have regular hit sauce so used siracha. Just the right amount of sweet and sour and the heat hits you after.
mrdcleveland
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2016
Made it with the ketchup and no cayenne; best sweet and sour I've ever had, and none of the HFCS that it seems everything out there is using these days; all I'll use going forward. Thanks!
DELICIOUS! I used Laoganma Fried Chili in Oil because I wasn’t sure what hot sauce to use. Forgot the cayenne pepper because I was in a rush and it turned out Devine! Sooo good. I will be using this recipe from now on. ??
I tripled the recipe so I could use over steamed rice. Also added some to meatballs I had in crockpot. Used rice wine in place of vinegar and ketchup/chili powder in place of chili sauce. Very good and easy to make.
This was a simple recipe that I was able to make quickly. It tasted great! I did not include the chili sauce and cayenne pepper (as my stomach is sensitive to pepper). I also substituted the wine vinegar with lemon juice. I added some ginger and two dashes of garlic powder. I would make it again!
This turned out great. I used Zatarain's Cajun hot sauce for the chili sauce and added a small squirt of ketchup. This was not quite as sour as I expected but it was suitable and fit the purpose I intended. I needed a sauce that was fast, easy, and didn't require pineapple juice or green peppers and this was it. I kept this one to make again.
This was so delicious ! I had some chunks of pork, red onion, broccoli, canned mango, and water chestnuts, but didn't know what to sauce it up with. This sauce was so tasty and perfectly complimented the other ingredients!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.