Pan-Seared Marinated Pork Cutlets with a Parmesan-Garlic Crust

Quick-cooking pork cutlets in a lemony marinade are topped off with a flavorful crust. Easy and quick enough for a weeknight, fancy and flavorful enough for company! Its Italian flavors go well over a bed of your favorite pasta or alongside a classic panzanella (bread salad) with fresh, seasonal tomatoes.

Recipe by toastyfrenchy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, Italian seasoning, kosher salt, and black pepper together in a bowl; transfer to a large resealable bag. Place pork pieces in marinade and turn to coat. Marinate in refrigerator for 4 to 8 hours.

  • Mix bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small bowl.

  • Set oven rack about 5 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Heat canola oil in a large, heavy, oven-safe skillet, such as a cast-iron skillet, over medium-high heat. Remove pork from marinade and reserve the marinade. Sear marinated pork pieces in the hot oil just until lightly browned but still pink in the center, about 2 minutes. Turn pork over and pour in reserved marinade. Turn heat to high and cook pork for 1 more minute.

  • Spoon crust mixture over cutlets in skillet and broil in the preheated oven until the crust is crisp and golden brown, 1 to 3 minutes. Garnish with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 53.3mg; sodium 648.9mg. Full Nutrition
