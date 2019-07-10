Quick-cooking pork cutlets in a lemony marinade are topped off with a flavorful crust. Easy and quick enough for a weeknight, fancy and flavorful enough for company! Its Italian flavors go well over a bed of your favorite pasta or alongside a classic panzanella (bread salad) with fresh, seasonal tomatoes.
I marinated the pork for only 2 1/2 hours and otherwise followed the directions as written. We thought this was good, but when it came to the leftovers, there were no takers. We use that as a hallmark of a recipe. I love all the ingredients, but for some reason they seemed like they'd do better with chicken tenders rather than pork tenderloin--and maybe they were just a little dry. I appreciate the recipe and would try it again with a little sauce over the top made with lemon juice and butter.
This was absolutely horrible...the crust tasted doughy and the pork chops had no flavor, despite marinating for 4 hrs, and they were dry. Good thing my husband eats anything. His advice to me was just to fry the chops next time.
Loved this recipe! I don’t have cast iron skillet, so for the broiler, I lined broiler pan with aluminum foil and let it preheat while I was pan frying. Then I transferred pork to broiler pan and poured juices in too before adding topping. Yum!!
Pan-Seared Marinated Pork Cutlets with a Parmesan-Garlic Crust
Servings Per Recipe: 4 Calories: 305.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 20.8g 42 %
carbohydrates: 8g 3 %
dietary fiber: 1g 4 %
sugars: 0.9g
fat: 21.3g 33 %
saturated fat: 3.9g 20 %
cholesterol: 53.3mg 18 %
vitamin a iu: 667.5IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 9.3mg 72 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 34 %
vitamin c: 17.2mg 29 %
folate: 22.5mcg 6 %
calcium: 98.4mg 10 %
iron: 2.1mg 12 %
magnesium: 31.6mg 11 %
potassium: 381.2mg 11 %
sodium: 648.9mg 26 %
thiamin: 0.7mg 70 %
calories from fat: 191.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.