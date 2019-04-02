Southern Pork Tenderloin

I love this recipe because it's very easy and very much an under-20-minute recipe when you are in a hurry! I serve it with garlic mashed potatoes and a side of either mixed veggies or some sweet corn on the cob! I top it with my Mustard Pork Garnish recipe I have on site.

Recipe by dferrell2

Credit: Paula Todora
prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Stir panko bread crumbs, parsley flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper together in a bowl. Dip tenderloin slices in the crumb mixture to coat both sides.

  • Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a skillet and fry the pork until the crumb coating is browned and the pork is no longer pink inside, 2 to 3 minutes per side. An instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the center of the pork should read at least 145 degrees F (65 degrees C).

Serve with Mustard Pork Garnish.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 307.2mg. Full Nutrition
