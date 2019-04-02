Southern Pork Tenderloin

I love this recipe because it's very easy and very much an under-20-minute recipe when you are in a hurry! I serve it with garlic mashed potatoes and a side of either mixed veggies or some sweet corn on the cob! I top it with my Mustard Pork Garnish recipe I have on site.
seriously delicious! I make this often. great that it's so quick and made with things I always have in my kitchen. only note is that it usually takes a bit longer to cook than it says in recipe but that may be due to my stove and pans. love love love this!
I would have never thought to cook these in olive oil, and it gave a wonderful flavor to them. I didn't cut the tenderized pork cutlets into strips, but rather left them whole, in 4 pieces. I added a little plain bread crumbs to the Panko also to get it to stick a little better-it worked well. I seasoned the meat before I rolled in the crumbs. I only turned once to allow the crumbs to stick-on medium heat; about 3 minutes on each side. They were great.
This was so good! I didn't have any Panko, so I used the crumbs from two slices of bread, and left them spread out on a plate all day to get really dry and crunchy (it's hot in my kitchen). I did add 1/2 tsp. salt, too. It was so good, and quick to make. I will definitely make this again.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe! It didn't come out perfectly because I had the temperature of the pan a bit too high, but I will try again! The flavor was great, especially served with a honey mustard sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe. Even my brother (who is really picky) liked this recipe. Instructions are easy to follow (there is a little too much breading in the recipe but just use small amounts at a time). Great addition to my recipe box!!
I would have given this 4 stars, but my hubby and daughter gave it 5! So 5 it is. I cut back on the panko to just under one half, and I did use it all. I salted and peppered the pork before I put the panko mixture on. For the panko I must say that I prefer the brands that come in the Asian aisle of the store rather than the domestic ones. I was also surprised how well the coating stayed on the meat without anything to help it adhere. I'll have to try that with other cuts of meat and chicken when I do similar things. I don't have any idea how I could use a thermometer to tell if the meat was done because it's so thin! I just use my best judgment! It certainly doesn't take long! Remember that pork should NOT be overcooked. I will maybe not make the mustard sauce the way it's recommended here. See that recipe for my thoughts on that. I'll make this again for sure!
Simple and delicious. I pounded out the meat first to tenderize although I'm sure it wasn't necessary. I dredged the meat in egg whipped w/a bit of water before coating. I cut the panko by 1/3 and still had lots left. I'm sure 1 cup would've have been enough.
Love this recipe! Super simple and delicious in a hurry! I had thicker cuts of pork so I had to tenderize them first. Took less than 20 minutes to make and the meat was moist and flavorful! Definitely adding this one to our favorite recipe book! My husband says they're the best pork chops we have ever had!
Very good. I found it a nice alternative to other cooking methods. It is a quick meal and I usually have the ingredients on hand. Does not need 2 cups of panko. I only had little more than 1 cup panko on hand and ended up discarding about 1/2 of the panko. Will definitely make this again. Did not make the mustard sauce.
Super easy and very good. Hubby really liked it too. I made it exactly as per the recipe but dipped it in egg/milk mixture before coating - just to help the panko mixture stick. Served with various mustards, apple sauce and green tomato/apple chutney. I liked it best with the honey dijon mustard.
This is an easy tasty pork tenderloin for those nights when you're in a rush. I would agree with another poster and say cut down on the bread crumbs, no need for 2 cups ... maybe 1-1.5. Other than that it's great!!
This was very good, but there was a little too much spice for my 5 year old daughter. I loved it! Instead of breadcrumbs I had to use croutons that I smashed up with a slap chop! Thanks insomnia. Slap chop was a great purchase just as the infomercial said.
This was good and quick. However, 2 cups of panko were way too much - you can go with one cup. Also, I rarely use salt, but this could use a shake or two. Dinner was ready in 10 minutes. Served with leftover sweet mashed potatoes, homemade applesauce and frozen shoepeg corn.
We enjoyed the combination of flavors. The only problem I have with this recipe is the Mustard Pork Garnish. My husband and I both agreed that it over powered the tenderloin. My husband had a recipe for Sauce Robert that worked perfectly. We will use this recipe again. Thanks.
I’ve never sliced a pork tenderloin before cooking until this recipe. Yum! I seasoned the meat and not the bread crumbs. And it took a lot more than 1/4 c of olive oil. It was delicious! I couldn’t believe how well the bread crumbs stuck to the meat without any eggs or milk. My entire family loved it! I will definitely make this again and again.
Made this as per the recipe and it was good. Pork was tender and easy to make. But it seemed bland to me. My wife liked it but it needed something to kick it up. Will definitely make it again but need to add something???
