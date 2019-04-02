Southern Pork Tenderloin

I would have given this 4 stars, but my hubby and daughter gave it 5! So 5 it is. I cut back on the panko to just under one half, and I did use it all. I salted and peppered the pork before I put the panko mixture on. For the panko I must say that I prefer the brands that come in the Asian aisle of the store rather than the domestic ones. I was also surprised how well the coating stayed on the meat without anything to help it adhere. I'll have to try that with other cuts of meat and chicken when I do similar things. I don't have any idea how I could use a thermometer to tell if the meat was done because it's so thin! I just use my best judgment! It certainly doesn't take long! Remember that pork should NOT be overcooked. I will maybe not make the mustard sauce the way it's recommended here. See that recipe for my thoughts on that. I'll make this again for sure!