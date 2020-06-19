Grandma Carol's Pumpkin Roll

My mom always makes her pumpkin roll around Thanksgiving and takes one to work where everyone asks her if she can make them one and they all want the recipe. You may want to halve the recipe unless you are making for a crowd or to give away. It makes a lot. It is without a doubt the best pumpkin roll I've ever had!
I am the one who submitted this recipe. AR changed the instructions from my original recipe which caused the problems you had CONNIE-O. I really wish they would leave the instructions as I had written them. The batter is baked in ONE 12x17 jelly roll pan and prepared as usual. Do not use two towels as it states. After your Pumpkin Roll is finished, cut in half to make 2 rolls (or I guess you could leave it as one long roll). But bake the batter in only ONE pan. It really is an excellent recipe with these changes back to my original version.
There is something seriously wrong with the way this recipe is written. Comparing it to other pumpkin roll recipes on this site, the amount of ingredients make just ONE roll. I made half a recipe and used one pan. It was waaaaaaaay over cooked and so thin that it was brittle and cracked. Sorry SusieQ to have to give is such a bad review but if it were written for 1 cake I think it would be fine. And thanks to the recipeeps who helped me figure out what went wrong. FYI, I used a 10 x 15 Farberware jelly roll pan.
I have used this same recipe for years and love it! A couple of times, I have had a problem with the cake cracking a little as I've unrolled it from the towel (which was generously sprinkled with powdered sugar). Can someone tell me what I did wrong or have a suggestion to avoid this.
This recipe reminded me so much of my grandmother's pumpkin roll recipe. It was really light and fluffy, and not dry at all. I brought it to work a while back and everyone loved it. Definitely a keeper!.
I had never made a pumpkin roll before but this was soooo easy and turned out perfect! I missed out the pecans due to a nut allergy in our party but still was absolutely yummy (trimmed the ends for presentation purposes of course!) and looks great, will be a lovely addition to our thanksgiving dinner tomorrow :)
I made the recipe exactly as stated. Cake came out fine but the frosting is really way too sweet. I was looking around for other recipes and frequently the frosting includes all of the ingredients listed here with the addition of butter. I think that would make the frosting creamier, easier to spread, and it might not be quite so sweet.
This reminded me of a recipe I've been using for years. I used a slightly smaller pan, 10 x 15, and sprayed the parchment with non-stick spray instead of using butter and then lightly dusted with flour. Followed the rest as directed except I let the cake cool completely before adding the filling. This doesn't take long to bake, each oven may be different - mine seems to run a little on the warm side so I baked until the cake sprung back when I touched it, which was close to the 10 minutes suggested. Yummy!
Delicious cake and easy to make. Thought at first not enough batter but it turned out perfectly. I lightened the filling by eliminating the butter (beat 1 cup white sugar w/ 8 oz cream cheese + 1 tsp vanilla and then folded in 1 1/2 cups stiffly beaten heavy cream). I also added a dark chocolate shell since my family are chocoholics (1/2 cup dark chocolate chips, 1/2 cup heavy cream + 2 tblspn corn syrup - melted together in microwave and poured over). Instead of peacans inside, I sprinkled them on the chocolate shell before it completely hardened. Even without these changes, I'd rate 5 stars since orig recipe is delicious - mine was just a variation leveraging the basic deliciousness of original.
This roll was the best very moist. I made one change to the recipe. i folded cool whip to the filling. knowing that the frosting would be really sweet, the cool whip fluffs the frosting up and cuts the sweetness. Thanks
I made this just few days ago and it was awesome! I followed the recipe in detail. At first I was skeptical if 3 eggs are going to be enough, it turned out perfect. I had walnuts instead of pecans and it was delicious. perfect for the holidays season!
Excellent as is! It's a little messy to make, flipping things onto powdered sugar, but it's beautiful and worth it! I learned that you should literally sprinkle to powdered sugar on right before serving; otherwise, it "soaks" in and you won't know you had any on there.
Easy to make. Great recipe. I was confused as to roll it with the filling from the long side or rhe short side. I did the long side. Made a huge cake. So much filling my roll only did 1.5 turns, not the 2 or 3 in the pic?? Pretty sweet too. I might use 1/2 the powdered sugar next time
I made the recipe per the instructions and baked for exactly 10 min. Then rolled it into a powdered sugar, generously dusted dish towel and made the filling. When I unrolled it, the cake stuck to the dish towel. I've made cake rolls before and have never had this happen. Perhaps the cake should have been cooked a bit longer? In the end product, the flavor of the cake was very good, but the filling was far too sweet. I've made cream cheese frosting with other recipes and they were much better. Perhaps half the sugar next time? And no, I'm not exaggerating. ALL of my guests, including my kids, suggested my regular filling recipe as "it was so sweet it made their teeth hurt".
So I made 2, the first one...my own fault I only added 1/2 cup of sugar to the batter. My family didn't notice at all! Both turned out fantastic! I baked in a 12x15 jelly roll pan and baked for the full 10 mins and used the parchment paper and everything was great...they didn't even crack on me this year, and this is a first!!! This recipe is a keeper as far as I'm concerned! Thanks for a fantastic recipe!!!
This is a very good recipe! All the others call for lemon juice which makes it more on the rubbery side but this one is excellent, cake like with great flavor. This will be the only one I'll ever use. Thanks for posting the recipe!
This was my first attempt at a cake roll (it always intimidated me) but it was SO easy! The filing was also too sweet for my taste so the second time I cut the sugar in half. It still made plenty of filling. I am officially addicted!
Here's a tip for someone who has never made this before (like myself): Let the cake cool completely before trying to put the filling in. I made two of these and they both turned out complete melted messes because I did not know this. They taste yummy but look horrible.
The cake was very good, the filling was more like a frosting than a filling. I was expecting a light, fluffy, creamier filling and this was heavy and extremely sweet (even for a sugar nut like me) and it overpowered the pumpkin flavor. I took it to work and got lots of compliments though, so it was obviously good. But if I make it again, I will try a different filling, one that will enhance the pumpkin instead overpowering it.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was really yummy. I added the whipped cream to the inside to make it not so sweet on the recommendation of other reviews. My only complaint was that the cake itself was a little more crumbly than I would have liked. Besides that perfect!
I made this exactly as the recipe stated. I rolled the cake in a towel and let it cool for 20 minutes (my gut said to refrigerate it). When I put the cream cheese mixture on it, the mixture started to melt). I rolled it, wrapped in in cling wrap and refrigerated it. When I opened it hours later, it was soggy from the moisture that had built up and the cream cheese filling was mostly melted in the cake. It was wasted. I will refrigerate mine from now on. Also, the pumpkin spice does not work for me. It was too bland. Next time, I will use cinn, ginger and nutmeg separately like other recipes show to do. I don't know how this got 5 stars!
I made it as the recipe said . I found it was spread very thin in the pan size suggested ; therefore the cake was very thin. When rolled it looked very small. It tasted good and friends liked it. If I made it again I would make 1 1/2 recipe for that size pan or use a smaller jelly roll pan.
I attempted to do it the first time without the proper pan. It was not appealing but it tasted so good. This time we did it right and let me tell you that dog will hunt. The only thing is I have to share this with the queen. thumbs up from both of us. Better than any we have eaten. I did cut down on the confectioner's sugar the second time, by half, and it made it perfect for us. Whilst reading the review about someone changing the recipe, it made it difficult to figure out. Nobody should change another's recipe. If you do, it's not theirs any longer. And besides, why would one want to change a keeper.
