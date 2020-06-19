Grandma Carol's Pumpkin Roll

I attempted to do it the first time without the proper pan. It was not appealing but it tasted so good. This time we did it right and let me tell you that dog will hunt. The only thing is I have to share this with the queen. thumbs up from both of us. Better than any we have eaten. I did cut down on the confectioner's sugar the second time, by half, and it made it perfect for us. Whilst reading the review about someone changing the recipe, it made it difficult to figure out. Nobody should change another's recipe. If you do, it's not theirs any longer. And besides, why would one want to change a keeper.