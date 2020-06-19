Cranberry Jell-O® Salad

4.6
10 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I originally found this recipe for cranberry Jell-O salad with mandarin oranges in an old, old email, so thought I'd post it here now.

Recipe by Valry1980

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cranberries, mandarin oranges, and pecans into a food processor and pulse several times to chop; process mixture until finely ground, about 30 seconds. Transfer mixture into a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Mix pineapple, gelatin, and sugar in a separate bowl. Add boiling water and cold water and stir together until gelatin and sugar have dissolved.

  • Pour gelatin mixture into cranberry mixture and stir. Pour into a gelatin mold and refrigerate, 8 hours or overnight, before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 7.2g; sodium 51.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/14/2022