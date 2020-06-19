Cranberry Jell-O® Salad
I originally found this recipe for cranberry Jell-O salad with mandarin oranges in an old, old email, so thought I'd post it here now.
I used strawberry jello and only added a small amount of additional sugar. I like the mandarin oranges whole so I ground up the pineapple instead. This reminds me of a salad my mother used to make. Thanks!Read More
Too much waterRead More
I used strawberry jello and only added a small amount of additional sugar. I like the mandarin oranges whole so I ground up the pineapple instead. This reminds me of a salad my mother used to make. Thanks!
I loved the taste. However, it did not make a jello mold as I thought it would. I made it the day before Thanksgiving, followed the instructions and put it in a mold, but it never firmed up like a jello mold. So, I spooned it into a dish and we ate it like a cranberry relish. Any thoughts as to why?
I used cherry jello and wow was this a big hit!
this is a really good salad. any flavor of jello works! the only thing i will do next time is coarsly chop the pecans - just a personal preferance.
I messed up and used a total of 4 cups water (2 hot/2 cold) because I followed the recipe on the jello boxes. The recipe only calls for 1 hot and 1 cold even though you used 2 boxes of jello. It was still very tasty, just not firm. Can't wait to make this correctly!!! YUM!
Followed the directions exactly but did not use cranberries and used cherry jello instead. Turned out great!
I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it so much they asked me to make it again for Christmas! I could not find Cranberry Jello in the stores so I ordered it online. Even people who do not like Cranberry Sauce liked it!
Tried this as my contribution to our Thanksgiving feast. It was a hit--good combination of flavors. Only complaint is that it did not set up overnight. I had to put it in the freezer for a couple hours to soldify enough to serve. I'll make it again, but next time I will use less sugar (it was sweeter than I like) and either halve the add-ins or double the amount of jello.
I have made this twice for my sister at Thanksgiving. It turns out great. It makes a lot for just a few people. The recipe could be halved for just a few people. I bring home the left overs to eat myself. What a treat! I should make this more often.
