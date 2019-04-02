Baked Eggplant Parmesan

Baked eggplant Parmesan is a satisfying Italian-inspired meal consisting of eggplant slices coated with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese baked between layers of tomato sauce and more cheese!

Recipe by Dollface

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
4 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggplant slices in a colander; sprinkle both sides of each slice with salt. Allow to sit for at least 3 hours. Wipe excess moisture from eggplant slices with paper towels.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Mix bread crumbs and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese together in a shallow bowl. Beat eggs in a separate shallow bowl.

  • Dip eggplant slices in beaten egg. Lift up so excess egg drips back into the bowl. Press into bread crumbs to coat both sides; arrange coated eggplant slices in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned and crisp, about 5 minutes per side.

  • Cover the bottom of a 9x13-inch casserole dish with a layer of pasta sauce; top with a layer of eggplant slices. Sprinkle with about 1 tablespoon of the remaining Parmesan cheese and 1/3 of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers with remaining ingredients, ending with a cheese layer. Sprinkle with basil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is bubbling and golden brown, about 35 minutes.

Tips

Fresh basil leaves layered in one of the layers adds lots of fresh flavor. You can also add fresh garlic and fresh basil to the sauce if you like. I like to add 2 to 4 cloves of fresh garlic and 5 to 10 leaves of freshly harvested basil.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of salt and breading used on the eggplant. The actual amount of salt and breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
474 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 118.9mg; sodium 2427.6mg. Full Nutrition
