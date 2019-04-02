Baked Eggplant Parmesan

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Fresh basil leaves layered in one of the layers adds lots of fresh flavor. You can also add fresh garlic and fresh basil to the sauce if you like. I like to add 2 to 4 cloves of fresh garlic and 5 to 10 leaves of freshly harvested basil.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of salt and breading used on the eggplant. The actual amount of salt and breading consumed will vary.
474 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 118.9mg; sodium 2427.6mg. Full Nutrition
What a wonderful recipe. This is my first attempt at ever making eggplant parmesan. My husband picked two eggplants from the garden, so I thought this would be a good way to use them up. What drew me to this recipe is, the eggplant is baked and not fried. My husband and I don't care for fried foods. I followed the recipe pretty closly, but I went by another review and baked the eggplant for 7 mins on each side.1 8oz bag of shreeded mozzarella cheese was enough. The pan was pretty full, and i was afraid it wouldn't be cooked enough, so I put it in the oven for 50 mins. It was perfect. My husband loved it. I made a salad and served Italian bread with it. We have enough eggplant for leftovers tomorrow night. Thanks so much for such a great and easy recipe. This will be a keeper in my home.
I was extremely happy with this recipe! I tried to make Eggplant Parmesan only once before. I fried it and it was a soggy, oily disaster. This recipe was amazingly simple and very, very good. The eggplant stayed firm and crisp. The only changes I made was to bake for 7 minutes each side before assembling (instead of 5) and I used homemade tomato sauce instead of a jarred variety. Actually, I forgot to peel it too, but it made no difference and didn't detract at all.
I want to start off saying this recipe is very forgiving! It was absolutely wonderful and I was pressed for time, so I didn't skin the eggplant, nor did I sweat it for (3) hours. I only sweated for (1) hour. I did follow other suggestions and baked the eggplant at 375 degrees for 15 minutes per side. I wanted them really firm so they wouldn't get soggy sitting in the marinara while baking. And they didn't burn. They were nice and crunchy, and I can't cut slices precisely so some were thicker than others and none of them burnt! I don't know about others, but I needed more marinara sauce than (1) can. But I like mine saucy to slather on my noodles. I served over angel hair and I'll say it again! I loved it! And this is my first time ever making or trying eggplant Parmesan. But other than the prep instructions I followed this recipe to the T. This is going to in my cook book! To note, I used Sea Salt to sweat them, and I don't like salt and didn't think this tasted salty at all. It might have been because I used Sea Salt which isn't so "salty" tasting.
I liked this recipe very much. The eggplant wasn't soggy! I halved the recipe, so I only had one layer, but it was perfect. We are not huge red sauce fans, so we went light on it and two of my kids ate it. And I thoroughly enjoyed it.
I previously thought I didn't like eggplant and this recipe totally changed my mind. After getting one in our CSA my husband decided to give it a second chance and we realized we had everything we needed for this recipe and gave it a shot. It's delicious! We only salted ours for about 20 minutes and it wasn't bitter at all. I didn't have Italian bread crumbs, so I used regular crumbs seasoned with garlic and onion powder, oregano, and parsley. We had fresh mozzarella so we sliced that as one of the layers and used the parmesan on top. We also used fresh basil because we got that in our CSA also. Completely delicious and I already bought another eggplant to recreate the dish sometime later this week. Thanks for making me an eggplant convert!
Awesome recipe!! I made this for my mom's bday as this is her favorite dish...it was excellent..loved baking eggplant and didn't take away from flavour at all...in fact made it better...not greasy!! I made and cooked it the night before and wasn't sure how it would turn out..took out of fridge about 1 before reheating...reheated at 325 for about 45 minutes. I got nothing but compliments for this dish!! Will definitely make again!! Baked eggplant for 10 minutes on each side..
A simple, easy recipe that looks beautiful and tastes fantastic. Thank you to the reviewer who explained that male eggplant isn’t bitter like the female eggplant. If the mark at the end of the eggplant is round, it’s female and has more seeds. If the mark is elongated it’s male with less seeds and a sweeter taste. This info saved me tons of time since I didn’t have to salt the eggplant and wait 30 minutes to draw out the bitterness. I followed the recipe exactly as written with the exception of baking it 12 minutes on each side since I cut my slices on the thicker side. I served it with garlic bread and a salad. It was a total hit!
This is the first time I cook eggplant at all. This recipe was simple and delicious. My picky preschooler liked it, also my toddler: that is a testimony enough. Because I was not sure how they'd react to an eggplant dish, which is not typically on our menu, and I only had one eggplant, I added some pasta to it. I boiled some whole wheat rotini (about half of a box) and layered sauce, pasta, cheese, then sauce, eggplant and cheese. I had some leftover from the bread crumbs and Parmesan mixture and I sprinkled that on top. It was delicious fresh, and the next day as leftovers too.
I made this for my dad's 88th birthday. I have my own recipe, but this one takes less effort. The secret is to use good sauce and bake it long enough. My Italian son said this was the best thing that happened to him all month.
Great recipe for baking eggplant verse frying. My final product was too salty but that's because I didn't take into account the saltiness of the cheeses, parmagiano reggiano and mozzarella. I've never made an eggplant without ricotta but will again as it was delicious and we didn't miss the extra calories! All I can say is beware the salt. You can always add but, unfortunately, never take away. Also, I only had one nice size eggplant and made this in an 8x8 pan. Could feed 4 easily with a dish of pasta on the side.
I didn't sweat the eggplant or salt it but followed the rest of the directions. This is a wonderful, meatless dinner!! I used a jar of marinara sauce and it was wonderful. Homemade spaghetti sauce will ge wonderful too.
This recipe is phenomenal! I "sweated" the eggplant for 2 hours, then made the recipe as directed, baking the breaded eggplant 10 minutes per side before assembling the casserole. My friend, who often orders this in restaurants, said it was the very best he has ever had, and it was an eye-opener for my husband and me as we LOVED it! I had '"doctored" the Aldi jarred marinara sauce with onions, garlic and herbs a couple of days before in order for flavors to meld. This was like lasagna without the heaviness. I will make this again and often, especially when eggplants can be gotten through farmers' markets. Thank you for posting this recipe!
I followed the recipe closely the first time I made this except I used both fresh mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese In between the layers. It's an easy dish to make and yet very satisfying. I also made homemade sauce with cherry tomatoes cut in half, onions, carrot, garlic and canned San Mariano tomatoes very easy too goes great as the sauce.
This was my first attempt at making Eggplant Parmesan and thought it was pretty good. My problem was that I used what I thought were 2 "medium" sized eggplants but they must have been "small" because I didn't have enough to do 2 layers in a 9x13 dish, even though it made enough to fill a 18x13 baking sheet. Anyway, I did 2 layers in an 8x8 dish but then there was way too much cheese and sauce. Since there was just the 2 of us it was plenty though. So, basically, next time, I'll half the recipe and use a lot less cheese (maybe 4oz and only on top). Oh, and regarding other reviewers suggestions I baked the eggplant slices 10 min per side which was perfect. And mine wasn't salty at all, after sweating the eggplant I squeezed the slices in paper towels to remove all the excess liquid. Flavors were good so I'll give this another try.
I made this and my kids, parents and grandmother loved it! It tastes so good!!! Great for everyone- I can't believe my 9 yr old daughter loved it! She asked me to make it again... so I was very happy that everyone loved and it tastes delicious I didn't read the recipe ahead of time so i didn't know the eggplants had to dry for 4 hours- I still cut them up, salted them and put them in a colander but instead of the 4 hour wait- i used the microwave defrost button about 8 minutes and also patted off the excess water with paper towels- the eggplants came out perfect!
Baking the eggplant meant it was crispy but did not suck up the oil as it had when I tried a different recipe which called for frying. It turned out actually better than some restaurant versions. Using a bought ragu sauce certainly makes it quick and easy to prepare. This will be a frequent dinner in this house! Thank you.
This was my first time make Eggplant Parmesan and this turned out amazing. I used my own homemade marinara (which has a lot of garlic and basil) so I did not add the extra. However, I did add a garlic powder to the breading which added a little extra flavor. I would definitely recommend this recipe to anyone who want to try and make Eggplant Parmesan
I use this as the base for my recipe. I love how the eggplant is baked and not fried, it is still as delicious and crispy as if it were fried! I like to add ricotta sometimes and I make my own sauce but I love the s recipe alone for the prep of the eggplant and the layering!
I made this tonight, and it came out fantastic! I didn't change anything, I just used the best ingredients I could get my hands on, and this is the best recipe for this I've tried yet. I think I'm done looking at others, this suited us fine.
I have made this recipe several times. I always use fresh garlic and fresh basil in the sauce and I don't use as much mozzarella cheese as suggested. My daughter loves this dish and cries when it's all gone (she was 4! :) ). Making it doe the in laws tomorrow! I serve over fresh spinach as we try not to eat too much pasta.
Delicious! I love the crispness of the breaded, baked eggplant. I made this per the recipe and it turned out great. I packed this for a week of lunches, as I prefer vegetarian breakfasts and lunches, which are hard to find on the go. It actually made six nice sized portions for me. I may try this again adding more vegetables, eg. mushrooms, onions, green peppers.
This is an excellent recipe. Baking the eggplant versus frying was key to eliminating the greasiness that some recipes have. I didn’t leech the eggplant for 3 hours though, seemed excessive. I did 30 minutes and turned out fine. I used about double the sauce and cheese, as I guess I had exceptionally large eggplants. Used Italian seasoning instead of basil. Received raves and will definitely make again.
This recipe is absolutley DELICIOUS!! We have a couple of authentic Italian restraunts in the area and my husband and myself said it was even better than theirs!!! The only changes I made were only letting the eggplant sit with the salt on it for one hour and I used a garlic and herb pasta sauce instead of garlic and tomato. I also added extra cheese
I didn't peel the eggplant because I read a review that said they didn't and it turned out great so easy is good. I used almond flour instead of breadcrumbs to make the dish low carb and I added Italian sausage. it was delicious. myself and my girls loved it. thank you for the recipe
This was my first time using an eggplant. I did do the salting for about 3 hours, and followed the recipe as written. My family thought it was pretty good, but the eggplant slices that were underneath were too soggy and had a weird texture. Next time I will probably make a single layer so everyone can enjoy their eggplant. Good flavor combinations. I served it over Mafalda pasta (which is similar to tiny lasagna noodles), and this texture worked well with the main course.
Nice change from fried - less mess, less calories! Needed 3 eggs, beat with ~1/4 c water, and 3 c. unseasoned crumbs to which I added fresh chopped herbs. Took about 35 min on each side for the slices to be done, making it a great dish to work on while getting other tasks done. A keeper!
To bread the eggplant, I used gluten free bread crumbs and added just a little corn meal to the mixture. I baked the eggplant for about 7 minutes per side and it was delicious - when putting it in the casserole dish, I didn't even use all of the spaghetti sauce since I didn't want it to be soggy.
This was really good. I haven't done a baked eggplant parm before, but this was actually crunchier than my usual fried version. Modifications: -I baked the breaded slices for 10 minutes on each side at 350 and noticed the bread crumbs weren't browning. So, I adjusted the oven temp to 400 and gave them about 4 minutes on each side (watch so it doesn't get burned!!) and that was perfect. I got my crispy, browned, but cooked eggplant. -I only had mozzarella on hand, and that was just fine taste-wise, though I added a little more salt than usual so that I'd still have the salty flavor that parmesan cheese usually lends. -I had panko bread crumbs (not Italian) so I just seasoned them up with some dried herbs, salt, and pepper. OVERALL= YUM!!
Terrific recipe! This recipe made an eggplant lover out of me. I was skeptical about eggplant as my first attempt years ago tasted , as I recall, much like a sponge). This was super easy to make, too. Came out perfectly! Will definitely be making this again and have added it to my "favorites" file! Thank you for sharing it!
Overall it was good, but although I baked the eggplant slices for 10 minutes each side, they were still not done enough to my liking. (Maybe I needed to slice it thinner.) Also, I used my favorite pasta sauce and it turned out a bit too thick and a bit salty - next time I would thin the pasta sauce with some water.
This was pretty tasty. If i were to do it again, i would bake the eggplant much longer (maybe 30 minutes? I did 15). Also i added sliced kalamata olives and marinated artichoke hearts on the layers. Strangely, i am inspired to fry the eggplant, so tasty.
Delicious! Several steps to get this recipe fully complete, but it's worth it. I ended up with a huge amount of eggplant parmesan, so I divvied it up and froze several portions. Hubs doesn't like it, so it will be all mine. I ate it over spaghetti and gave him some sauce and meatballs over spaghetti to make him happy. We were both happy for dinner that way. :) Thanks for the recipe!
This was my first attempt at making Eggplant Parmesan and it was great! I used homemade spaghetti sauce instead of a jar to regulate the salt. I did notice that when baking the eggplant it took a little longer than 5 minutes to crispy mine but other than that I had no problems with this recipe! Will definitely make this again!
My wife loves Eggplant, and I made this recipe for her for our anniversary. Everyone, even my carnivore son who is convinced that vegetables are not food but what food eats LOVED it! My Son-in-law raved about it. I followed the recipe as written with the exception of using a store bought marinara sauce( Newmans Own) simply because it's my families favorite sauce, and I tend to like the convenience of jar sauce over making my own. Regardless my family which has two younger children ( Ages 3 and 9) fell in love with this dish, and it's since become a part of the family recipe box. Thank you to the Author for an outstanding recipe!
This is a great recipe. This is the first time that I ever cooked eggplant. I also baked a spaghetti squash to go with the meal. The family was a little skeptical to try, but once they did.....they really liked it.
This was the best eggplant parm I've ever made! I only let eggplant sweat 15 min. I baked slices in oven for 10 min on each side (instead of 5). And then I baked the whole thing about an hour but I covered it with foil once the cheese browned-- it needed it as after 35 minutes the eggplant really wasn't soft enough. It came out amazing and my husband and teenage boys who "don't like eggplant" ate it and said it was really good.
Only 2 of us, so I halved the recipe. Using an average size eggplant, had enough left over to freeze for 2 future dinners. Still used full jar of sauce because half jar did not seem enough. Will make again.
I make this all the time. Sometime I cut the eggplant in thin slices and other times larger slices. It is good either way. ***Make sure you rinse the eggplant after salting or it will be overly salty.***
Excellent. So happy the eggplant is baked and not fried. My guests and I loved it!
I followed the recipe except used panko breadcrumbs and used convection oven to brown. It seemed the temperature was too low to brown them, so I had to brown twice as long. Switched to regular oven. Baked 30 min and the eggplant was overcooked and chewey. Sauce was dry. It was awful. Seemed temperature and timing was all wrong. Not sure what else it would be.
I have made eggplant parmesan in the past, but this is the first time that I made it and loved it!. I would have given it 5 stars, but since I had to modify the recipe a little, I only did 4 stars. I cut the eggplant a little thinner and only let it sweat for about 45 minutes. I did have to cook it about 15 minutes per side, instead of the 5 minutes in the recipe, which was the biggest change; made planning dinner a little tricky! Now that I know, I will budget the extra time in without a problem. I am sure my measurements were off with the cheese and sauce, I just eyeball it to how I want it! Delicious! Already packed the leftovers away to bring for my lunch tomorrow.
I put cooked spaghetti squash on the bottom and added Tofurky Italian Sausage, cooked and sliced in small pieces throughout. I also added fresh oregano and basil and used vegan mozzarella cheese also. This was a delicious dish. I also cooked it about 10 minutes longer.
We are getting lots of Japanese eggplants from our garden right now. I didn't want to bother to fry the eggplant as we had in the past. I just searched thru your page and found an easy recipe to try. The only change we made was to use Bertoli Rustic Cut pasta sauce and added just a little Italian sausage that was in our freezer. We did have to cook the pieces 10 minutes on each side to get them to crisp up.
I am rating this a 5, but please keep in mind that the end result is going to greatly depend on your sauce brand! Those that complained it was too salty...well, duh, don't use a salty spaghetti sauce. The eggplant itself was really good. I loved the technique and not having to fry it. I had one very large eggplant, and that was enough for this dish. I also made my own breadcrumbs in the blender with saltine crackers b/c I was out. That worked fine. I baked my coated eggplant in a 375 oven for 10 minutes each side before they got brown. I kept the oven at 375 for the final 35 minute bake. Unfortunately, I only had a "cheaper" brand of spaghetti sauce in my cupboard, so I was disappointed in supper for that reason. I know it would have been phenomenal with a phenomenal sauce. I'll plan better next time, but this was kind of a last-minute decision meal. Overall, I would definitely make this again!
Easy recipe, I liked the fact I didn't have to stand over the stove and fry the eggplant. It did take more than five minutes to brown the breaded eggplant in the oven. More like 15-20 minutes at 350. Other than that, the recipe was delicious!
Wonderful family dinner recipe! Took a little longer to prepare than I expected but it was well worth it. I adjusted two things with the recipe; reduced the amount of mozzarella cheese and also reduced the time eggplant sat in salt. I will definitely make this again.
The recipe is fine if you rinse the salt off the eggplant after drawing the moisture out of it. Miss that step and it is too salty. Lay these over a bed of zucchini noodles and you have a vegetable feast.
Love this! My husband is a chef and loved it too. Suggested searing the Eggplant in small amounts of olive oil, then bread,etc. I added some slices of heirloom tomatoes on top with more cheese and garlic powder. Definitely will save this one.
I made this with a fresh tomato marinara and it was just amazing. My husband thinks I walk on water right now. I baked the eggplant about three minutes longer than the recipe indicated but that may be my oven. Absolutely delighted.
I can't think of a single complaint?! So thats 5 stars! The only thing i did a tad different was i sliced the egg plant thinner than instructed and really let it brown good on both sides...I probably spent the most time doing that. I also set oven to 375. I also didn't have it swimming in sauce because i didn't want a bowl of mush....so I added more sauce on top after. It was amazing!
Skipped the sweating, eggplant was a little firm but not bad at all. Didn't use all of the sauce but wanted it when I put this on angel hair pasta. Didn't use that much mozzarella but increased the parmesan.
