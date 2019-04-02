Baked Eggplant Parmesan

I want to start off saying this recipe is very forgiving! It was absolutely wonderful and I was pressed for time, so I didn't skin the eggplant, nor did I sweat it for (3) hours. I only sweated for (1) hour. I did follow other suggestions and baked the eggplant at 375 degrees for 15 minutes per side. I wanted them really firm so they wouldn't get soggy sitting in the marinara while baking. And they didn't burn. They were nice and crunchy, and I can't cut slices precisely so some were thicker than others and none of them burnt! I don't know about others, but I needed more marinara sauce than (1) can. But I like mine saucy to slather on my noodles. I served over angel hair and I'll say it again! I loved it! And this is my first time ever making or trying eggplant Parmesan. But other than the prep instructions I followed this recipe to the T. This is going to in my cook book! To note, I used Sea Salt to sweat them, and I don't like salt and didn't think this tasted salty at all. It might have been because I used Sea Salt which isn't so "salty" tasting.