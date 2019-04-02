Baked Salmon Steak

Can't honestly say I used the recipe because we had our own bottle of spices. My brother and I and bought three of the most beautiful salmon steaks. We also bought a bottle of special spices to use on the salmon. I had never done salmon steaks before, and they were huge, thick and beautiful. So I looked up the recipe to find out the process and oven temperature and time. Followed everything but the spices and used the spices in the bottle instead. Unfortunately, I didn't think about taking a picture of them before we devoured them, but trust me, they were perfect. So thank you for the great instructions. Brother took the bottle of spices home with him, so next time I'll try the entire recipe. And yes, our salmon got thrown at the market. What a great place that is! Be sure to visit if you come to Seattle.