Baked Salmon Steak

Something I created myself when trying to figure out what to do with some salmon steaks, spinach, chives, and thyme ended up being very delicious. Serve with sweet potato fries and acorn squash or with your choice of sides.
Delicious, fast, easy. I had one 14 oz. salmon steak, so I used less oil and mixed the oil with the spices (and 1/2 tsp dried thyme, didn't have fresh) to make a kind of paste. Used garlic and onion powders rather than salts to cut back on sodium. Cut up a handful of spinach in a kind of rough chiffonade to get the same green-dotted look, with Parmesan on top. Served on top of more spinach, lightly sauteed and tossed with pasta and Parmesan. Yum!
This was SO good! Used real garlic rather than garlic salt, and added a bit of bread crumbs into the Parmesan cheese to give it a bit of extra crunch! Turned out AWESOME! One of the best tasting salmon steak dishes I've ever prepared, thanks for this! x
This was delicious. I used garlic and onion powder, cut the salt and mixed the spices with the oil as well as the chopped chives and fresh thyme. I coated the tops of the salmon with it and grated the Parmesan on top. I didn't put the spinach in with the cheese and instead served the salmon on it. My salmon pieces were tall and skinny and the spinach just wouldn't have sat right on top as well as everything else. The toppings created an amazing crust on top of the salmon and I got rave reviews. Really quick and easy.
I was concerned about what looked like an excessive amount of salt, so I substituted onion powder for the onion salt, and omitted the plain salt altogether, just using the 1 tbsp of garlic salt. It was absolutely perfect. My husband has always said he was not a fan of fish, but he loved this and asked me to make it again.
WAY. TOO. SALTY. I read other reviews stating it was too salty, so I used onion powder instead of onion salt, and also cut the salt in half. It was still so salty that my husband and I could barely eat it, even after scraping all of the spices off. I really don't think it is even worth trying again with even less salt.
Can't honestly say I used the recipe because we had our own bottle of spices. My brother and I and bought three of the most beautiful salmon steaks. We also bought a bottle of special spices to use on the salmon. I had never done salmon steaks before, and they were huge, thick and beautiful. So I looked up the recipe to find out the process and oven temperature and time. Followed everything but the spices and used the spices in the bottle instead. Unfortunately, I didn't think about taking a picture of them before we devoured them, but trust me, they were perfect. So thank you for the great instructions. Brother took the bottle of spices home with him, so next time I'll try the entire recipe. And yes, our salmon got thrown at the market. What a great place that is! Be sure to visit if you come to Seattle.
I didn't have cheese, or chives but I did use all the rest. Onion powder and garlic powder were used. Squeezed on some lemon after. It was not exceptional but not bad. Would probably try it again with fresher proper ingredients. 3 ?. Submitted before and after pictures.
Great recipe! Ended up making changes based on other reviews - garlic powder, onion powder based, dried thyme (only bc I didn’t have fresh), and the rest was the same. Had a lot of leftover spice mix. I only cooked for about 30 mins. It tastes kind of Cajun. Very flavorful! I used aluminum foil underneath which made cleanup a breeze.
Followed some suggestions and cut the oil and added some Panko bread crumbs to the cheese, as well as cutting the spinach for the top and serving on top of a bed of sautéed spinach. We love salt so it wasn't too salty for us! I had some leftover cheese and breadcrumb mix and I sprinkled it on top of the sautéed spinach before placing the salmon on top. My husband, who has never loved salmon OR spinach proclaimed it "very good" and ate every. I used fresh wild Alaskan sockeye salmon.
Waaay too salty and that’s with a single table spoon of garlic salt(we didn’t add the rest of the salt). Cook time is also Waaaayy to long, learning how to cook so I don’t know good times yet and the fish was above 160f at the 35 minute cook time, should be 140f. Check temp at 25 min. Otherwise tastes good!
