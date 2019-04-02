Baked Salmon Steak

Something I created myself when trying to figure out what to do with some salmon steaks, spinach, chives, and thyme ended up being very delicious. Serve with sweet potato fries and acorn squash or with your choice of sides.

By MikeG

Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8x8-inch baking dish with olive oil.

  • Pour 1/4 cup olive oil in a shallow bowl and dip salmon steaks in oil to coat. Stir garlic salt, onion salt, paprika, black pepper, and salt together in a small bowl; sprinkle seasoning onto salmon.

  • Place salmon steaks into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with chives, thyme, and spinach leaves. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the fish and seasonings.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the salmon is cooked through and the flesh flakes easily, about 45 minutes.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of olive oil and seasoning mixture. The actual amount of the oil and seasoning consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 41.5g; cholesterol 65.2mg; sodium 7406.7mg. Full Nutrition
