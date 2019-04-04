Lavender Mint Tea
This mood-boosting tea is delicious hot or iced. And fresh lavender and mint from the garden make it even more special!
Really nice and refreshing, I love it!!! I added a teaspoon of honey and was delicious. It's aromatherapy in a cup. Relaxing, fragrant and reviving. I simmered the tea for 20 minutes and used dried lavender. I cant wait to make the iced version for hot summer days. The aroma in my house is amazing!!!Read More
Made this with entirely with dried lavender and mint (used 1/3 of the measurements) and it is lovely...also, like Jenny, I added a bit of honey. Tranquility in a cup. Loved it.
Didn't quite measure but it turned out well. Very relaxing.
Great recipe. Taste very good. I put lavender in one tea bag I had left. Definitely made straining much simpler.
