Easy Sweet Chili

Although I made a few modifications, this was fantastic! The modifications are as follows: 1) Supermarket fresh basil and oregano finely chopped when cooking ground beef 2) Garlic and chili powder going into the crock pot at two hour mark rather than with ground beef, also added red pepper flakes 3) 2 lbs. of ground beef rather than one (ground chuck is great) cook one pound at a time and add without the fat if you can manage to avoid it 4) Added a can of Tomato paste designed for chili recipes 5) Used a bit less of the canned corn 6) Well rinsed the beans, like three to four times (this enhances the texture and flavor of the beans IMO - tip: use the sprayer on your sink) 7) Didn't use sugar at all, not sure it would have made much of a difference anyways, especially when using the chili tomato paste If you are making a larger batch, I would highly recommend you consider my alterations. Although it is quite mild, you can spice it up more by adding a jalapeno pepper or more chili powder. I try to avoid using powders and premade spices, hence why I used fresher basil and oregano. It all helps to enhance the flavor. Although this is quite hypocritical of me considering I used the chili tomato paste, but, hey I only used one can! Overall I am very happy with this recipe and will use this often. Next time I might add a whole onion chopped or I'll try the brown sugar to making something sweet. For some background: College male, brought to a super bowl party, the ladies loved it!