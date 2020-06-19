Easy Sweet Chili
I wanted to make a delicious Crockpot® chili that didn't take an hour to prepare. This one, you just open cans and dump them in! You can let this cook all day or it's ready after a couple of hours.
I wanted to make a delicious Crockpot® chili that didn't take an hour to prepare. This one, you just open cans and dump them in! You can let this cook all day or it's ready after a couple of hours.
I made this for a family party, so upped the ground beef to 2 pounds. Then used enough garlic powder for 2 cloves, used four different kinds of beans (black, pinto, red, and pink) and didn't use the sugar at all. This was probably the best chili we've ever had!Read More
Wow, I was expecting the best chili I have ever had. This was OK but certainly not the best. I was very hesitant about the corn since I have never had chili with corn but I followed the recipe. Should have followed my instincts. The corn was overpowering and completely changed the consistency of the chili. I used the brown sugar but didn't really taste it. It also seemed very thick and lacking the chili gravy I am accustomed to. Definitely not enough meat. I might try some changes but still looking for that great recipe.Read More
I made this for a family party, so upped the ground beef to 2 pounds. Then used enough garlic powder for 2 cloves, used four different kinds of beans (black, pinto, red, and pink) and didn't use the sugar at all. This was probably the best chili we've ever had!
Fantastic and super easy! I swapped out the white sugar for brown, which gives it a wonderfully sweet and smooth flavor. Also, I added in pinto beans. Either way, it is a great chili recipe for those of us on a time schedule. My boys (5 and 3) love the flavor since it isn't spicy at all and goes very well with corn bread.
Made this today and just loved it :) Added some onions and mushrooms because my family loves them! But overall great easy recipe!
Really good and very easy. Wonder if the salt and pepper can be added in the beginning versus after it is done. I did not alter the recipe in anyway and it was great. I would add double the meat next time.
This is my first review. We were invited to a Superbowl Party and my 9 year old decided she too wanted to enter the chili contest being held. Well, she won 1st place out of 8 entries as judged by only adults! I did forget to buy the corn and she only added 1 tablespoon of sugar (usually not a fan of modifications but this is how she made it based on the original recipe). She followed the rest of the recipe to the letter (getting only help with the hot stove). Thank you for the recipe.
Wow, I was expecting the best chili I have ever had. This was OK but certainly not the best. I was very hesitant about the corn since I have never had chili with corn but I followed the recipe. Should have followed my instincts. The corn was overpowering and completely changed the consistency of the chili. I used the brown sugar but didn't really taste it. It also seemed very thick and lacking the chili gravy I am accustomed to. Definitely not enough meat. I might try some changes but still looking for that great recipe.
Although I made a few modifications, this was fantastic! The modifications are as follows: 1) Supermarket fresh basil and oregano finely chopped when cooking ground beef 2) Garlic and chili powder going into the crock pot at two hour mark rather than with ground beef, also added red pepper flakes 3) 2 lbs. of ground beef rather than one (ground chuck is great) cook one pound at a time and add without the fat if you can manage to avoid it 4) Added a can of Tomato paste designed for chili recipes 5) Used a bit less of the canned corn 6) Well rinsed the beans, like three to four times (this enhances the texture and flavor of the beans IMO - tip: use the sprayer on your sink) 7) Didn't use sugar at all, not sure it would have made much of a difference anyways, especially when using the chili tomato paste If you are making a larger batch, I would highly recommend you consider my alterations. Although it is quite mild, you can spice it up more by adding a jalapeno pepper or more chili powder. I try to avoid using powders and premade spices, hence why I used fresher basil and oregano. It all helps to enhance the flavor. Although this is quite hypocritical of me considering I used the chili tomato paste, but, hey I only used one can! Overall I am very happy with this recipe and will use this often. Next time I might add a whole onion chopped or I'll try the brown sugar to making something sweet. For some background: College male, brought to a super bowl party, the ladies loved it!
tried this tonight. Used maple flavoured brown beans and kidney beans left out the sugar. Still had a nice sweet taste. Hubby and I loved it, the kids were on the fence about it.
Very easy, very tasty, very economical, and very satisfying. We thought this is the perfect meal for those busy days. The only change I made was to substitute molasses for the sugar, use frozen sweet corn, and sauted a small onion while browning the meat.
This was really tasty and my family loved it. My 4 year old helped make it and both him and his 2 year old brother gobbled this up. We pretty much made as stated but only added a little less than 1 tsp of chilli powder and switched white sugar with brown sugar. We also did a combo of beans: 2 kidney, 1 black and 1 pink. For the corn I had only 1 whole kernel can and 1 creamed corn so used 1 of both (undrained). We also did this on the stove top as we were short on time. Browned meat with garlic and herbs. Threw everything else in and heat to boil. Then let simmer for a little less than 3 hours, stirring as frequently as I could remember. Thanks for the recipe. This is definitely a keeper.
Super easy, not too spicy and all my kids loved it!
Excellent. Quick and easy. I did up the spice and added onions, yellow pepper, and orange pepper. Served it over small pasta. I did 3 TBL Chili powder, 2 TSP Cumin, 2 TSP Cajun Spice. Everyone loved it. Great with cheddar added.
Tasty & easy, added 1 can black beans and a packet of chili seasoning.
This recipe was great! It won third place in a chili cook off. The only change I would make is not adding as much oregano, it was kind of over powering I think. Overall it turned out great!!
Really loved this! Used only brown beans and no kidney beans, and only used half a tsp of chili powder. Was the best chili I have made! Thanks.
This recipe was great!!! I made it because I had a group of people coming. I was actually nervous I was gonna screw it up. Anyway, I did divert a little from the recipe. I did 2lbs of ground beef. I added chopped onion and more cloves of garlic. I also used brown sugar like someone suggested. I had a buffet of extra seasoning and cheeses for anyone that wanted it spicy. Everyone loved it and had seconds!! I am def gonna make this again.
I was iffy about trying this, thought it was weird to have chili with no onions or jalapenos. But....it's delicious! I only had 3 10oz cans of rotel tomatoes with onion and peppers so I used those and a bit more tomatoe sauce. I also used brown sugar instead of white 2 cans of kidney and 2 cans of pinto beans and I sprinkled some red pepper flakes. I only had 1 can of corn too and it worked just fine. This is a perfect recipe for onion haters!
I used half ground beef and half sweet Italian sausage. Also used one can diced fire roasted tomatoes, one can green pepper and onion diced tomatoes, and one plain diced tomatoes. I like my chili a little more saucy so I added some low sodium tomato sauce. Love the recipe especially adding the sugar to sweeten up a little. Didn't add corn but baked corn bread!
Absolutely delicious. We added a pound of ground sausage and my own rub recipe to it. Just that needed heat and thickness. Love it!
Way too much garlic and I only used 4 cloves. I added half an onion to the ground beef. I had to add another lb of ground beef, triple the chili powder and sugar to make it edible with all that garlic. I subbed Rotel for one can of tomatoes, and a can of black beans (rinsed) for a can of dark kidney and didn't add corn because I didn't have any on-hand. With the adjustments and lots of crackers, my husband and kids did finished their bowels. :) Next time I'll cut the garlic out and use a whole onion and I'll cut the oregano and basil way back.
Great Recipe! Even better the second day. Great when finished, even better the next day!
This is a very good, non-spicy chili. Deb C. suggested this recipe, and I trust her recommendations and have never been disappointed. I knew I would enjoy this chili, but wondered about my family as they like a spicy chili. Well, to my delight, they loved it. The only change I made was in the corn. I have fresh sweet corn that we froze last summer, so I subbed that for the canned corn. This was good the first night, but even better for lunches the next day. If this cold weather keeps up, I will be making this again, soon. Thanks tmwood86 for sharing your version of chili!
my go to chili with a little cumin
Just made it and its good and easy to make. I actually was in a rush and didnt slow cook it. Still was great!
I am not a chili fan but have made this several times and love it. From following the recipe to a T to now here is what I do: Less garlic because my husband doesn't like it so I sneak it in, double the meat, I use 93/7 for a healthier version and even ground turkey which husband also not a fan of but because chili so good he will eat it. I use one dark and light red kidney beans and two cans of black beans for the whole recipe with meat doubled. Two cans of petite diced tomatoes. An hour before done cooking I add the frozen corn, one lime zested and the juice, diced jalapeño and brown sugar. It is sweet and spicy with a hint of lime and oh so good!!! Add these last 3 ingredients. It will excel your taste buds!!
I don't usually eat Chili at all, but it's a favorite of my husbands. So as a surprise I went ahead and made this for him. Not only did we eat and love it all but 1 of my 7 kids ate it as well!
Was so easy to make and tasted amazing. I will def make it again!
My family didn't like it very much. I followed the recipe exactly, as I always do the first time...I found it a bit too sweet. I will try it again and will cut that down, but not a bad sweet chili.
I thought this chili was mediocre. The ratio of beans to meat that the recipe calls for is crazy. I personally like my chili to be meatier, so I cut the amount of beans drastically. Otherwise, I followed the recipe. It was okay. I will probably continue searching for better chili recipes to try.
The recipe called for an awful lot of dried herbs. I halved the amount of herbs, and then we liked it.
Simple and hearty
We added one white onion and one package of sliced mushrooms.
Made this for Super Bowl Sunday. Opted out in using the sugar. And I only used 1 can of corn instead of 2, and added 2 stood crushed peppers, next go around I think I will make this my own and add stuff.
I added cut black olives. Family liked it.
I changed a few spices as I don't like oregano and only a little chili powder. I really liked it.
This was delish! I added a small can of mild green chilies and it was spicy without burning your mouth. I thought I'd let everyone add hot sauce to their taste. Definitely my go to chili.
Thanks for this unique chili recipe! I've never had sweet chili before. It's also a first for me to have corn in chili. My husband and I will definitely be making this again.
I made without the corn and it was still very good and super easy to make
This was good - but not exceptional. It is a lot of canned veggies. I didn't appreciate how many cans until they were lined up on the counter! Served it over rice for a filling main dish. This makes a large portion so I was able to freeze enough to have on hand for a quick dinner some evening.
Think I just made the greatest chili of all time... wow! Added brown sugar and chili seasoning mix
Used black beans instead of red. Used only one can of corn instead of 2. Also added a couple of dashes of red pepper flakes. Wanted mine "meatier" so added 8 oz. of ground beef and upped the spices accordingly. This is a sweet chilli, not hot or spicy like most I've eaten. Next time I will cut out some of the sugar. A bit too sweet as is.
Made this last night for NY Eve. I added peppers and onions. Cooked it all in my Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker for 10 minutes and let it lose steam naturally. Was delicious. Will make again.
Easy peasy and fun to make. Never used corn before in my chili. Tried it and we loved it. Froze half of it and also had a cup for breakfast. Yumm.
I made this recipe for NYE dinner. Everyone loved it! I forgot to pick up celery at the grocery store so I just added some baby carrots I found in the fridge and a about a tspn. of chili sauce to give it a light kick. Overall, it is something I will keep around!
This recipe was a winner! Once we dished out the chili into bowls we crumbled cornbread over it. Delicious! I will definitely make it again. Oh..I used brown sugar and molasses. Yummy!!
This was delicious! I used diced tomatoes that had the basil and spices in already but did use chili powder. The diced tomatoes I used had a nice sweet taste so I didn't need to add sugar.
This is now our "go to" chili! I use less garlic and increase the sugar (using brown instead of white). Sometimes we also use half ground beef and half sweet Italian sausage (ground). The kids love it and it's easy to increase the heat individually with Tabasco.
Everyone loved it!! I added some heat to make more tangy.
It turned out well. I used pre-made chili seasoning & added rice but overall my family loved it!
Cut recipe down a little (2 cans tomato, two cans beans one pinto one black and one can of corn) delicious!! Also added chopped onion and red pepper. So easy and so good :)
- Pretty good, not as good as others we've had. - Not super flavorful, a little sweet. - Crockpot
Awesome and easy recipe!
I did make changes to this based on other reviews so maybe it’s not fair to review it. Nonetheless, here’s what I did...I used 1lb of ground beef along with 1lb of mild Italian sausage (I would use spicy next time). I added two teaspoons of onion powder to the ground beef. I used the diced tomatoes with Italian seasoning in them rather than measure the garlic, oregano and basil. I love the addition of corn but I changed the beans to two cans of kidney beans, one can of pinto beans, and one can of black beans. It was a good chili and eventually I WILL make the recipe as is. It is fun to experiment!
Very good not to sweet not hot I loved it will make again!
love it, I do add a can or 2 of V8 spicey tomatoe juice, just to give it a kick.
This recipe was delicious and super easy to make. I did make a few tweaks to the original recipe though. I added 1 cup of fresh diced sweet onion. Most grocery stores carry it freshly cut and packaged if you don’t have time to cut it yourself. I’m sure frozen would be fine too. I also added 1 extra can of puréed tomatoes to thicken it up a bit, 1 tsp of sugar (to cut acidity), 1/2 tsp of onion powder, 1/2 tsp of garlic salt, and a bit of spicy chili powder blend to kick up the heat a bit. It’s great but a very mild chili so if you’re looking for a little extra heat, just season it to taste with your spicy blend of choice. It got a thumbs up all the way around the dinner table and I will definitely make this again!!
Absolutely Amazing!!! Highly Recommend!!!! Neither my husband or I have ever had chilli with corn in it, but we both feel in love with this chilli. He said it was the best chilli he's EVER had. It has the right amount of sweetness & texture. The only thing I changed was the amount of diced tomatoes, I only used 2 cans, sugar, I added a little more, and added 3-4 tablespoons of brown sugar.
My family really liked this chili. I made a few changes. I used brown sugar instead of white sugar. I also added more chili powder. It also needed more tomato sauce. I have made it twice and my family gobbled it up! Thanks!
I followed the recipe and it was good. Next time I will use 1 can of beans because my kids were not bean fans, lol.
I made small changes to the recipe. I halved the recipe. I used two cans of diced tomatoes flavored w oregano and basil. I did not have chili powder went I went to make it . Instead I had a packet of dry taco seasoning and in it went. 1/2 cup of dark red wine for depth. Delicious!
This was an easy recipe to make and was yummy. I added sliced black olives to it and served it with Cesar salad and fresh French bread. Added some shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream to mine and Yummmmy!!
I was so excited to make this and turned out so disappointed. way too much garlic, now i have to try and doctor it anyway I can so I don't waste an entire crockpot of garlic chili.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections