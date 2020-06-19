Easy Sweet Chili

I wanted to make a delicious Crockpot® chili that didn't take an hour to prepare. This one, you just open cans and dump them in! You can let this cook all day or it's ready after a couple of hours.

Recipe by tmwood86

Credit: Doug Rakes
prep:
5 mins
cook:
8 hrs 10 mins
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Crumble ground beef into a skillet over medium heat. Stir garlic, oregano, chili powder, and basil into the beef; cook and stir until beef is completely browned, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Combine light red kidney beans, dark red kidney beans, diced tomatoes, and corn in crock of a slow cooker. Stir cooked ground beef into the bean mixture.

  • Cook on Medium-Low for 2 hours. Stir sugar into the chili and continue cooking as long as you can wait, at least 6 hours. Season with salt and black pepper to serve.

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 85.3g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 1392.5mg. Full Nutrition
