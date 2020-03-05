BBQ Spice Rub

Rating: 4.64 stars
136 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 102
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

This rub is so simple! It's made with the everyday spices you have in your cupboard. I rub it on everything from chicken to pork to burgers to steak. I keep it in a Ziploc® bag in the freezer. It's always ready to go! Double or triple your ingredients so you always have it on hand.

By Brenda McGrath

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 1/4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix brown sugar, paprika, black pepper, salt, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper in a bowl. Store in an air-tight container or keep in the freezer in a sealable plastic bag.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 1.1g; sodium 888.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (135)

Most helpful positive review

magnumthepi
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2013
This recipe turned out excellent. I made multiple batches, and substituted cayenne for chipotle in one of them. This tasted amazing on a pork roast. Everyone loved it. Read More
Helpful
(60)

Most helpful critical review

Kevin Nowell
Rating: 3 stars
12/17/2018
This sounds amazing and Im going to try it today...but i have to ask...1/2 cup of paprika? Is that a typo? Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
magnumthepi
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2013
This recipe turned out excellent. I made multiple batches, and substituted cayenne for chipotle in one of them. This tasted amazing on a pork roast. Everyone loved it. Read More
Helpful
(60)
SLJ6
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2013
Marinated a pork roast rubbed in this overnight wrapped in plastic wrap. Cooked on low for about 10 hours in my crockpot. Shredded and added our fave BBQ sauce a(Sweet Baby Rays)and served with slaw. Delicious!~ Read More
Helpful
(42)
Arizona Desert Flower
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2012
Fabulous! Love the combo of smoky paprika and brown sugar! Read More
Helpful
(41)
Jill Frey
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2014
I substituted coconut sugar for the brown sugar to make it paleo friendly and I left out the cayenne pepper because my husband and kids can't take spicy but this is probably the best bbq rub we've used! I use it on ribs that I slow cook in the oven and they are always a huge hit with my family! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Ms Jean
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2015
I wanted to try this with popcorn, so I scaled it down to 1 serving and still had a little leftover. I popped my corn in coconut oil and also melted some to drizzle over the popped corn before sprinkling with the rub (in two batches). For the paprika, I used half sweet and something new for me, half smoked. I also like the sweet taste from the brown sugar and may increase the next time. Went very light with the cayenne. Look forward to trying this with various meats or even fish. Nice recipe! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Jillene0030
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2014
OMG! I love this recipe. It is my go to for pork and chicken. There have been times I have forgotten to rub it on and let sit in fridge for a few hours which in turn caused me to do some last minute applying and popping into the oven it still tasted awesome! Family loves this and it is even good with or w/o brushing BBQ sauce on. HMMM MHMMM GOOD! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Kevin Nowell
Rating: 3 stars
12/16/2018
This sounds amazing and Im going to try it today...but i have to ask...1/2 cup of paprika? Is that a typo? Read More
Helpful
(11)
Tracy Kathleen
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2014
Absolutely fantastic and exactly what I was looking for. This recipe is a little sweet and then bang spicy! I wouldn't change a thing. Thank you for sharing. We have a new family favorite and I cannot wait for our next BBQ so we can try this out on others. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Khaen
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2013
Very good! This recipe will definitely be used again! I rubbed it on chicken leg quarters and let it sit in the fridge all day then my hubby grilled it to absolute perfection! YUM!!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
