BBQ Spice Rub

Rating: 5 stars This recipe turned out excellent. I made multiple batches, and substituted cayenne for chipotle in one of them. This tasted amazing on a pork roast. Everyone loved it. Helpful (60)

Rating: 5 stars Marinated a pork roast rubbed in this overnight wrapped in plastic wrap. Cooked on low for about 10 hours in my crockpot. Shredded and added our fave BBQ sauce a(Sweet Baby Rays)and served with slaw. Delicious!~ Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous! Love the combo of smoky paprika and brown sugar! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars I substituted coconut sugar for the brown sugar to make it paleo friendly and I left out the cayenne pepper because my husband and kids can't take spicy but this is probably the best bbq rub we've used! I use it on ribs that I slow cook in the oven and they are always a huge hit with my family! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars I wanted to try this with popcorn, so I scaled it down to 1 serving and still had a little leftover. I popped my corn in coconut oil and also melted some to drizzle over the popped corn before sprinkling with the rub (in two batches). For the paprika, I used half sweet and something new for me, half smoked. I also like the sweet taste from the brown sugar and may increase the next time. Went very light with the cayenne. Look forward to trying this with various meats or even fish. Nice recipe! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars OMG! I love this recipe. It is my go to for pork and chicken. There have been times I have forgotten to rub it on and let sit in fridge for a few hours which in turn caused me to do some last minute applying and popping into the oven it still tasted awesome! Family loves this and it is even good with or w/o brushing BBQ sauce on. HMMM MHMMM GOOD! Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars This sounds amazing and Im going to try it today...but i have to ask...1/2 cup of paprika? Is that a typo? Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely fantastic and exactly what I was looking for. This recipe is a little sweet and then bang spicy! I wouldn't change a thing. Thank you for sharing. We have a new family favorite and I cannot wait for our next BBQ so we can try this out on others. Helpful (9)