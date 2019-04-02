Ground Beef and Cabbage

This ground beef cabbage recipe was my mother's. She was a country cook, plain and simple. But as I have traveled and worked and experienced foods from around the world, I look back and realize that many of the dishes she prepared, while simple, were perfect for that moment. Sometimes we have to put emotion and love in a dish to make it extra-special. The dish I am going to give you today is one like that. Simple and easy, yet full of love and goodness. My mother used to serve this with corn on the cob and cornbread. Very inexpensive and very good as well. Enjoy an Ozark memory...
When I told my Hubby we were having "Ground Beef & Cabbage" for dinner he looked at me like I was crazy. To our surprise, not only did HE like it, so did our very picky kids! I changed very little, which was to add Garlic to the cabbage mixture and used 2 cans of tomatoes as suggested by other users. I think if you were only to use a 1/2 head of cabbage, 1 can of tomatoes would be enough. Next time, I'm planning on making this w/ all the ingredients listed, garlic, 2 cans Italian diced tomatoes and 1/2 lb Italian Sausage. This is a super-easy, budget-friendly, hearty meal for your family and it tastes great to boot! Don't forget a pinch of red pepper flake & some TX toast on the side! Yum! Thanks for sharing!
I couldn't bring myself to boil ground meat, so I sauteed the onions, garlic, and beef in a pan with the herbs; then added the cabbage and tomatoes, covered and cooked for 30 minutes. I served with polenta and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
When I told my Hubby we were having "Ground Beef & Cabbage" for dinner he looked at me like I was crazy. To our surprise, not only did HE like it, so did our very picky kids! I changed very little, which was to add Garlic to the cabbage mixture and used 2 cans of tomatoes as suggested by other users. I think if you were only to use a 1/2 head of cabbage, 1 can of tomatoes would be enough. Next time, I'm planning on making this w/ all the ingredients listed, garlic, 2 cans Italian diced tomatoes and 1/2 lb Italian Sausage. This is a super-easy, budget-friendly, hearty meal for your family and it tastes great to boot! Don't forget a pinch of red pepper flake & some TX toast on the side! Yum! Thanks for sharing!
Simple yet it offers the dynamic of "comfort" food without too much extra comfort if you know what I mean. Instead of italian seasoning I substituted one tsp of cumin and 1 tsp paprika for that extra kick, and I added fresh tomatoes towards the last 10 minutes of cooking. Also added worcestershire sauce to the meat instead of salt. Eating it right now on top of a bed of rice (sometimes I need my carbs). Thanks for the awesome idea!
I loved this recipe! I was sort of leary about it initially but it will go into my rotation as one of my favs! Not only is it great for someone like me that is watching my weight and trying to eat healthy but it's delicious! My only regret is not making some cornbread to go along with it. I absolutely hate cooking but this recipe is so simple. I just threw all of the ingredients in a large pot, stirred it a few times and that's it. *I took someone else's suggestion and added a can of stewed tomatoes along with italian diced tomatoes. I also used ground turkey instead of ground beef and I added a touch of sugar and onion powder to add to the taste.
I couldn't bring myself to boil ground meat, so I sauteed the onions, garlic, and beef in a pan with the herbs; then added the cabbage and tomatoes, covered and cooked for 30 minutes. I served with polenta and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
We ran late tonight and I needed something fast and filling but not heavy and that was not spaghetti (my husbands favorite). I ran across this and had everything on hand in one form or another. I only had a half a head of cabbage but with the one can of diced tomato s it was just right. I cooked the ground beef separate because it was ground chuck 19/81 so a bit more grease than I like in food. I sauteed the onion and garlic and a bit of diced bacon in a bit of olive oil before I added the cabbage, then after the cabbage added the tomato and cooked beef. I used basil, oregano, parsley, red pepper and paprika to taste. Cooked it all down, then added some diced zucchini at the end because I had it and it needed to be used. Put it all over rice. My husband added grated Parmesan because he does that to anything remotely Italian. And he says it is a keeper and to put it into rotation. Yeah! Cheap, easy and quick. Thank you for posting this recipe.
I came upon this while looking for something new to do with ground beef. I just happen to have some cabbage that I needed to use so I gave it a try. After reading some of the comments, I did add cumin, paprika, minced garlic and 2 cans of diced tomatoes. One can was Italian basil herb seasoned. I did use the suggestion to put it over rice. It was delicious! I do think that next time I will try adding a can of tomatoe sauce to give it more thickness to the juice, but the basic recipe is something I had never tried and the flavors of the cabbage, onions and ground beef together and one pot cooking makes it a winner and a keeper in my recipe book.
As written, this is a 3-star recipe. Okay, but not that special or flavorful. I added some Worcestershire, as others recommended, and also some rice wine vinegar and paprika, which gave it more flavor.
I thought it was pretty good. I added mushrooms,fresh tomatoes, parsley,garlic and crushed red pepperand I put over mashed potatoes.I don't recommend cooking this for 45 min it tends to dry out the meat unless you use 2 cans of diced tomatoes.
I found this while looking for something to do with a cabbage and ground beef I had on hand and I can't believe how delicious this came out and yet so easy to put together and, all in one pot! Thank you mtgrapham2! Husband loved it and said "this is really tasty". My minor changes after reading the reviews: I had chuck beef so I browned and drained the meat, (but if I use sirloin I won't have to) and set the meat aside, saute the onion till translucent, add the chopped garlic and then the cabbage and stir fried all together for a few minutes. I then added the Italian seasonings PLUS a big pinch of red pepper flakes, AND a teaspoon of worcestershire sauce, and then poured in a 14 oz can of diced tomatoes with Italian seasonings (garlic/basil/oregano), AND a 8 oz can of tomato sauce PLUS a half teaspoon of sugar. Stirred, covered and reduced heat to simmer for about 40 mins, turned off and left for 10 mins. I served with rice. Perfect amount of juice and a crunchy vegetable. This is SO delicious and filling too and great for a hearty dinner. I can see how variations on this simple meal will use up what ever I have on hand also. Was just as good next day. Only criticism is this needed a better photo - I should have taken one but we ate it all ;)
this was awesome!! I added extra can of tomoatoes, 1/2lb ground sausage, garlic, extra onion, chilli flakes, cumin, paprika and few other spices I had around. My girl friend thought there should be water added, but that would've taken away from the flavour. I guess you could use some beef stock? She thought it was going to be more of a soup. She didn't even want to eat it but I made her and she liked it. You could even just cut up sausage and bacon and chuck it in, that'd be good! I cooked this at Low-Med and for about an hour.
Super love this recipe. I could not believe my super picky son love this dish. He doesn't like tomatoes and he is picky in eating vegetables. But he liked it so much that he ate a lot of it. He put it in a soft taco and roll. I have no tomatoes in can available so I used Ragu because I happen to have it. I also added garlic powder, cayenne pepper and chili powder because I have no Italian seasoning available. My ground beef has more fats so I decided to brown and drain the fats. This recipe is very easy to make, and very affordable and healthy meal. I will definitely make this recipe again.
This recipe, with my substitution of Johnsonville mild Italian sausage, rocked it! Not only was it delish, but it was fast and SUPER EASY!!! I did use two cans of diced tomatoes as others suggested. My kids rolled it up in a flour tortilla, but the hubs and I ate it from a bowl and knew the calories would be minimal without the carbs. Will I make this again? Absofreakinlutely!
First time making and I added a can of tomato sauce at the on set. A table spoon of italian seasoning was too much. Next time I will cut the italian seasoning down to half a teaspoon and replace with roasted garlic seasoning. Additionally, I pre-cooked the ground beef. Glad I did, I think it would have been too greasy otherwise. I did add a dab of horseradish which gave it just that needed kick. The spicy combined with the sweet of the cabbage was a good mix.
Excellent recipe with a few modifications. I added 1/2 cup of red wine, an extra can of diced tomatoes, half to a cup of tomato sauce, 1 lb of mild Italian ground pork, Portabella mushrooms, fresh parsley , garlic, 1/2 cup chicken stock, soy sauce and Worcestershire to taste, 1/2 tsp or more of Paprika and salt and pepper to taste. I cooked the ground beef and pork with the onions, mushrooms, spices, Soy sauce, worcestershire and parsley. I added it to the cabbage and other ingredients. I let it cook until the cabbage was tender. . I served it on top of corn casserole. My very picky family loved it! Thanks for posting this recipe!
My husband and I both liked it very much. I did add a second can of diced tomatoes and a bit of garlic salt. We fixed it with the cornbread on the side as the original recipe suggested and it was great! I can see all kinds of ways to vary it, but the original recipe is wonderful too!
I'm sorry maybe its just me but I made this exactly as is with no changes and I thought it was very bland. Maybe you have to grow up with it? After tasting it halfway though cooking I frantically started reading the other reviews I doubled the Italian seasoning added 2 tbs worchestershire sauce a can of tomato sauce 1 tsp garlic powder, salt and some ketchup oh an I think a tbs sugar. It saved the recipe for us at least. My husband put shredded cheese on top and said it tasted kind of like the stuffed peppers except with cabbage instead of green pepper. Anyway he's a saint and will eat almost anything with cheese on it. So I guess we did change it because I don't want to throw away food but my rating is for the original recipe exactly as written. Personally I don't really like it that much better even with all my changes I think there are better things that could be made from these ingredients. But hey could just be me.
I'm a fan of cabbage which most seem to not like. However, I was NOT a fan of this recipe. Very bland and tasteless. Even with additional seasoning, I still did not care for it. The ground beef did nothing for the recipe. I'll stick to my link sausage, red potatoes, and cabbage recipe (with seasoning of course).
I made this recipe today, and it was wonderful. It reminded me of home! I added a can of stewed tomatoes as well, and it tasted great. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I will definitely make it again!
I made this but instead of onions, which I do not like, I used dried minced onions and also added garlic. I also used 2 cans of diced tomatoes and cooked the hamburger meat until it was half done, then added to cabbage mixture. It was delicious and will definitely make it again!
Oh, my goodness gracious. I was browsing stuffed cabbage recipes when I came across this. It fit the bill for simple and wholesome, and we were so pleased. The only change I made was using ground moose, since we don't eat hamburger. It was terrific over rice and left over on noodles. Will most assuredly make this again.
Instead of going to the store, I saw I had ground beef, cabbage and tomatoes to make a dinner. I found this recipe and it was delicious. I only made adjustments as I only had a 1/2 lb of hamburger and 2 1/2 lb each of mild/hot Italian. I did use the spices suggested but included garlic and Italian tomatoes as that was all I had. Using 1 1/2 pounds of meat I used all of the leftover cabbage I had and a large can of tomatoes. I would not have altered the recipe but that was I had on hand. The huge pan whittled down to me with very little leftovers. Even as I put the container in the fridge I managed to scoop 3 more bites. For those who rated only 3 stars, you should be ashamed at the fact that you do not taste your product as your cooking. This way if something is bland you can adjust the taste with spices. This will be a standard at our house. It’s perfect for my diet, filling and my guys ate 2 bowls each!!!
Ok, I messed with the recipe a bit but this was AWESOME! We were not expecting such deliciousness from such a simple dish. I had two italian sausages along with the ground beef so I threw those in and halved the amount of Italian seasoning. I only had half a jar of tomato sauce so I filled it almost all the rest of the way up with water, poured it all in and added two diced fresh tomatoes. I also added fresh garlic and garlic powder, and a splash of red wine. SO GOOD!
Great recipe! I did add 1 extra can tomatoes , 3 Tbs minced garlic and 2 bullion cubes and a little extra Italian seasoning. The original recipe is great but can be tweaked any number of ways according to preferences.
I went about this just a bit differently, I replaced the ground beef with Johnsonville fresh hot Italian sausage, which I removed from the casing. I browned the sausage and onion then added the Italian seasoning, 3 minced cloves of garlic, and my coarsely chopped cabbage. I cooked and stirred until the cabbage wilted then added the tomatoes and continued to cook until the tomatoes were heated through. I served this on a bed of wide egg noodles with a green salad and homemade biscuits. We like it, but the leftovers, which we had for lunch were really good. I believe the next time I will make it far enough in advance so I can refrigerate it to meld the flavors. Mr. Graham, I hope you like the liberties I took with your recipe.
Love this recipe! Simple and delicious! I took advice of others and added a 2nd can of tomatoes (this time stewed), garlic powder and cumin. I also made cornbread to serve with it. I also added a can of red kidney beans, because I like beans!
I had some leftover cabbage in my fridge and this was the perfect use for it. Not quite enough "sauce/moisture" I think I would cut back on my cabbage just a little, or maybe add a bit more chopped tomatoes. Will make again
I'm at month's end (I get paid once a month and there usually isn't a lot of $$ left by the last week of the month) and this was nice and inexpensive--and very tasty! I prepared it just as directed. And I have leftovers for lunch/dinner for the next few days too!
With so little ingredients I thought it would be bland but I was wrong. I changed it around a little by cooking the meat with the onions first then added the cabbage, tomatoes, and spices. I also added 1/2 can of tomato sauce because there wasn't enough liquid in the diced tomatoes. My husband loved it and I will be making it again.
Super pleased with how this came out! I added a touch of water in the beginning because I did not think there was enough liquid to simmer. I was wrong! Once covered the condensation, juices and sweat from the vegetables is just enough liquid to do the job. Only thing I added to this recipe was garlic salt. I also uncovered the last 20mins to reduce. Excellent receipe. Super flavorful and filling. 100% will make again.
If you like cabbage rolls you will LOVE this, especially if you have to cook it! Way easier than cabbage rolls, and better tasting as far as I am concerned. I did make one change, using hot sausage mixed in with the ground beef, 50/50 mix, and it flavors it so much better than just plain ground beef. My grown sons who have NEVER eaten cabbage, devour this every time I make it. I usually make a side of mashed potatoes with it. You will get addicted
When I saw the ingredients to this recipe, I had to try it. My husband and I both enjoyed it. We both thought it needed "something" to add to the flavor. Maybe sausage or smoked sausage. Not sure. Even though there seemed to be something lacking, we both want to have it again. I may try the sausage next time. Maybe 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 sausage. I did cheat and brown the meat partially before adding so that I could control the amount of grease going into it. I also took the advice of those before me and added a can of stewed tomatoes.
Very good, I was pleasantly surprised. I didn't have enough ground beef so added a can of beans and I like things spicer than most recipes so added garlic and cayenne pepper, and only used half a cabbage. Served over rice with cornbread.
Only things different I did was to add chopped fresh garlic, sauteed with cabbage for a bit. I cut the amount of cabbage in half because half of the head I had was a LOT! And , like other said, added more tomatoes. 1 -14 oz can is definitely not enough! Will be making again. I just served with egg noodles. I will likely add other veggies when I make in the future, like zucchini.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/02/2020
I doubled the tomatoes and the Italian seasoning, added garlic, Worcestershire sauce and paprika.
I just made this and added a little of my own ingredients in it. I used a can of stewed tomatoes and a can of the Rotelle mild. I only had purple onion on hand so I cut it up really thin and didn't use much then also added some organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and some garlic powder. Wow. It's good!
I made it in my crockpot. Added can of tomato sauce to have more liquid. I fried the onions, garlic and meat first and then added it to crockpot with the rest of the ingredients. Just good hearty winter meal. I prefer meat in cabbage but who has time to decore cabbage and cook the leaves, roll etc...:-) This tastes same but is easier.
Great dish!! Changed it up a bit....Half head of cabbage,,Cooked some bacon (6) strips...w/ half onion...first. Used cumin and paprika (teaspoon)....Added that to the cabbage that was already cooking in the remaining ingredients....Came out great...Oh,,Added black beans!!!!
I didn’t have a pot big enough so I had to add my cabbage in parts. When the cabbage cooked down some I added the beef and surprised by the fact that all the flavors are steamed up through everything else to the beef. I read a lot of the comments and took advice from several. You can add so much more to it I’m calling this my dump recipe because you could just dump anything you want into it and it’s so good I really loved it a lot and so did my husband will definitely be adding this to my rotation.
Pump up the spices however you wish... red pepper flakes, more Italian, whatever, it needs some oomph. More tomatoes or add about one cup of beef stock. Add some other veggies like carrots or some leftover mixed veggies. Good basic recipe but needs more! Serve with bread of choice.
Very simple, flavorful and satisfying. Plus you can make it in one pot without having to transfer anything which is awesome. My teenage son said it would have been better with potatoes added but I am trying to keep as low carb as possible. But I suppose adding potatoes every once in awhile would be a great addition.
I have done this before. I called it inside out pigs in a blanket. We were looking for a new way to make it other than stuffing cabbage with the hamburger, rice onions and bell pepper. I was tired from a long day so I chopped everything up and threw it in the pot. It was delicious and my son said "look mom it is inside out, hence the name. It was so easy the kids were able to help make it.
I try to cook recipes as is if I am going to make comments. However, I did not have plain tomatoes so had to substitute with a can of mild rotel. Glad I did as even with the jolt the rotel gave, it was a little on the bland side. But certainly tasty enough, easy and affordable. I'm thinking this is a good base that folks can improvise on according to their own tastes. Next time I will also include some Italian sausage.
It was delicious! I added 1/2 cup short grain brown rice and some water and bay leaves and baked it in the oven at 275° for 2 hours. It's difficult not to tinker with a recipe, even the first time. The rice added a sweet nutty flavor. Next time I will try some of the spices suggested in the other comments.
My husband loves this. I serve it over white rice. I've made it twice since I found the recipe. The first time I followed the recipe and the second time I changed it. I used canned tomato sauce instead of the diced tomatoes. It is good any way you fix it and is good as a leftover.
I made this tonight and have it a 3 because I tweeted it quite a bit. It will be a keeper. I used my Instant Pot. saute the meat drained it added onion and lawery' s seasoning sauteed a little longer. put in tomatoes, dales and a little beef bouillon. closed lid set steam 4 minutes perfect. did come out a little on the salty side so will try next time without dales.
Great idea for a deconstructed Golumpki. I skipped the Italian seasoning and added 1/2 ground pork and 4 more cloves of garlic and a cup of cooked rice and a can of Tomato soup. My Mother 94 ate it and loved it and my 15 yr old fussy eating dog loved it.
Ground Beef & Cabbage Haiku: "Needed some more oomph. The seasoning was lacking. But still a good dish." Did this recipe as written other than not chopping my cabbage too finely, along w/ adding a clove of garlic, but still felt that it could've used more spices. I think I prefer the AR recipes that are similar but have kielbasa instead of ground beef, or where the cabbage is sauteed in bacon grease simply for the dynamite flavor that they impart onto cabbage, but I'm still glad that I tried this.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.