Ground Beef and Cabbage

I found this while looking for something to do with a cabbage and ground beef I had on hand and I can't believe how delicious this came out and yet so easy to put together and, all in one pot! Thank you mtgrapham2! Husband loved it and said "this is really tasty". My minor changes after reading the reviews: I had chuck beef so I browned and drained the meat, (but if I use sirloin I won't have to) and set the meat aside, saute the onion till translucent, add the chopped garlic and then the cabbage and stir fried all together for a few minutes. I then added the Italian seasonings PLUS a big pinch of red pepper flakes, AND a teaspoon of worcestershire sauce, and then poured in a 14 oz can of diced tomatoes with Italian seasonings (garlic/basil/oregano), AND a 8 oz can of tomato sauce PLUS a half teaspoon of sugar. Stirred, covered and reduced heat to simmer for about 40 mins, turned off and left for 10 mins. I served with rice. Perfect amount of juice and a crunchy vegetable. This is SO delicious and filling too and great for a hearty dinner. I can see how variations on this simple meal will use up what ever I have on hand also. Was just as good next day. Only criticism is this needed a better photo - I should have taken one but we ate it all ;)