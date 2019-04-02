Ground Beef and Cabbage

This ground beef cabbage recipe was my mother's. She was a country cook, plain and simple. But as I have traveled and worked and experienced foods from around the world, I look back and realize that many of the dishes she prepared, while simple, were perfect for that moment. Sometimes we have to put emotion and love in a dish to make it extra-special. The dish I am going to give you today is one like that. Simple and easy, yet full of love and goodness. My mother used to serve this with corn on the cob and cornbread. Very inexpensive and very good as well. Enjoy an Ozark memory...

By mtgraham2

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place cabbage, tomatoes with juice, onion, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper into a Dutch oven or large pot over low heat; cook and stir until it begins to simmer.

  • Add lean ground beef on top; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is tender and ground beef is cooked through, about 45 minutes.

Tips

Do not cook and then drain your meat; most of the taste will leave. I use 90/10 ground beef for this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 49.6mg; sodium 190.7mg. Full Nutrition
