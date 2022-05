Malian Ginger Juice

Very tasty and refreshing! My one recommendation is that if you don't like a lot of ginger pulp, filter it with cheesecloth or something finer than your average mesh strainer. (We have never had this before, but my son made this as part of a class project on African foods.) The ginger adds a lot of "warmth", which is great, but some people refused to stir before serving themselves, and the sediment at the bottom made the last few glasses a little overpowering. I, for one, am glad that we found this recipe. When I make this again, I will follow my own suggestion, and am sure that it will merit five stars...