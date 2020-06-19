Malian Ginger Juice
A popular and refreshing drink from West Africa. If it's too spicy, dilute with water. All ingredients can be adjusted to taste. This drink is great for cutting the heaviness of fried foods. Enjoy!
A popular and refreshing drink from West Africa. If it's too spicy, dilute with water. All ingredients can be adjusted to taste. This drink is great for cutting the heaviness of fried foods. Enjoy!
I have a friend from Mali, so I made this for him. He loved it except they use SUCRE VANILLE instead of plain sugar. You can make your own vanilla sugar or just add some vanilla extract. Super good!Read More
I have a friend from Mali, so I made this for him. He loved it except they use SUCRE VANILLE instead of plain sugar. You can make your own vanilla sugar or just add some vanilla extract. Super good!
I made this for my dad's birthday since he loves ginger. The whole family loved it! My mom hates ginger, but even she wants me to make this recipe again. It is wonderful!
tasty drink! I wasn't sure how tart is was supposed to be, but I felt the need to add more sugar. Refreshing served over ice.
I've made this a couple of different ways: raw and cooked. Both are wonderful. I traded out the sugar for fresh stevia leaves so this is my go-to drink instead of diet sodas.
I have grown up drinking this fresh Ginger juice. I can tell you that it is the healthiest drink that I never get tired of. - It is good for you.
So refreshing, I love it. DS and DBF found it too strong but I wouldn't change a thing. I want to make again and, before adding water, make some 'ice' cubes for my iced tea. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe! Oh, and the mint is definitely what brings this over the top!
Very tasty and refreshing! My one recommendation is that if you don't like a lot of ginger pulp, filter it with cheesecloth or something finer than your average mesh strainer. (We have never had this before, but my son made this as part of a class project on African foods.) The ginger adds a lot of "warmth", which is great, but some people refused to stir before serving themselves, and the sediment at the bottom made the last few glasses a little overpowering. I, for one, am glad that we found this recipe. When I make this again, I will follow my own suggestion, and am sure that it will merit five stars...
Yup yup I am from Mali and this is exactly how we do it. Some people also add pineapple juice instead of the water.
Well this certainly brought back memories! I haven't tried "this" recipe/method, but I used to live in Mali where this was one of my favorite refreshing drinks. I basically grate my ginger and add it to my fresh lemonade. I never saw it served w/the mint garnish... might try it though. Thanks for the memories! :)
pretty good!! added a bit more sugar.
i made it with 6 cups water. i think it is better that way
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections