Malian Ginger Juice

A popular and refreshing drink from West Africa. If it's too spicy, dilute with water. All ingredients can be adjusted to taste. This drink is great for cutting the heaviness of fried foods. Enjoy!

By TFRach

total:
15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ginger into a blender, cover with 1 1/2 cup water, and blend until ginger is thick and pasty. Strain and squeeze juice from ginger pulp into a 2-quart pitcher, squeezing ginger mixture as dry as possible.

  • Stir lemon juice and sugar into ginger juice until sugar has dissolved. Pour 7 cups water into mixture, stir to combine, and serve garnished with crushed mint leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 5.1mg. Full Nutrition
